Libra season is here to shine a spotlight on all of your relationships, and that energy will intensify during the Sept. 28, 2019 new moon. While a close examination of relationships isn't always a good thing, the Libra new moon is all about good vibes. Everyone will enjoy better communication, but the zodiac signs the September 2019 new moon will affect the most — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — are the signs most likely to make new connections and improve existing relationships.

"If you're a cardinal-sign baby (Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn), you're most likely to be impacted by the Sept. 28 new moon in Libra," Jessica Lanyadoo, astrologer, psychic medium, and host of the show Ghost of a Podcast, tells Bustle. "If you have one or more of these signs dominant in your birth chart, you can expect the energy to support you in making new connections, opening a new chapter, or having a much yearned for, heartfelt insight."

According to Astrologist Susan Taylor of AstroFame: "New moon in Libra encourages people to get in touch with the deeper and peaceful sides of their personalities. It’s not unusual for certain zodiac signs to spend their time renovating their houses, spending time with loved ones, or even spending time at one with nature during the Libra new moon." Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn, here's what you can expect.

Aries, March 21 – April 19 Shutterstock Aries, get ready to be laser-focused on relationships during the September 2019 new moon in Libra. "The new moon falls in your seventh house of partners and partnerships. There is no doubt your focus will be on your partner if you have one, and you may be seeking companionship if you don't," Astrologer Leslie Hale tells Bustle. "If you were born during the first seven days of Aries you could experience mild conflict. If you were born March 10-12 things could get rocky as Venus will square Pluto, which has been creating friction in your relationships. Watch for issues or jealousies that can creep up."

Cancer, June 22 – July 22 Shutterstock Cancer, you're almost always focused on your relationships and the September 2019 new moon in Libra is no exception. "Cancer will feel this [new moon] energy strongly as it creates a square to your sun, especially if you were born during the first seven days of Cancer," Hale says. "A square can bring some obstacles, but nothing you can't overcome. If you were born between July 12-14, Pluto is opposing your sun and bringing struggles in your relationships anyway. Venus's square to Pluto could execrate these struggles."

Libra, Sept. 23 – Oct. 23 Shutterstock Libra my love, this is your new moon and it's all about you. "New moons bring new beginnings, and Libra should be center stage on this moon. If you were born the first 10 days of this sign, you should experience some type of new beginning and it can be an exciting time," Hale reveals. "If you were born through the middle part of the sign, Oct. 13-15, Venus could stir up obsessions and issues as Pluto is square your sun." Just make sure to seek balance so your obsessions don't take over.