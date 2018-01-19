4 Zodiac Signs Who Are More Likely To Have Multiple Soulmates, According To Astrologers

Everyone has their own definition of what a soulmate really is. In general, many do tend to believe your soulmate is that one person out there who was perfectly made just for you. There's really nothing wrong in believing that. But according to astrologers, a soulmate doesn't necessarily have to be limited to just one person. In fact, some zodiac signs are more likely to have multiple soulmates than others.

"A soulmate is someone who sees, appreciates, and understands you wholly," astrologer and author, Aliza Kelly Faragher tells Bustle. "In a soulmate partnership, you become vividly illuminated by each other's spirit, and as you continue to uncover your connection, it becomes increasingly clear that your bond has been karmically guided."

So, how do you know when you've met your soulmate? "When you accept your mate as a wildly complex individual, are inspired by both strengths and weaknesses, and feel completely comfortable in your own skin, you can be sure that you've matched with a fastened spirit," she says.

According to Faragher, the term "soulmate" shouldn't solely be reserved for romance. Your friends and family members can be soulmates, as well. So if you expand your definition of soulmate beyond the romantic sense, it's likely that most people probably do have multiple soulmates regardless of sign.

But when it comes to romance, there are a few signs who are more likely to have multple soulmates. "There is duality embedded within each astrological sign, but those with distinctive binary features are likely to explore everything (including soulmates) in multiples," Faragher says. Here are signs more likely to have multiple soulmates.

1 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle People born under the sign of the twins have the ability to like more than one person at the same time, for totally opposite reasons, astrologer Judi Vitale tells Bustle. Because duality exists in this sign, Vitale says each side of the twin may find someone who interests them or satisfies their needs, leading to multiple soulmates.

2 Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libra, which is symbolized by the scales, is just one of the "quintessential two-sided signs of the zodiac," along with Gemini and Pisces. As Faragher says, "These signs prefer to travel in pairs, and their intrinsic flexibility enables them to create deep, meaningful partnerships with multiple soulmates."

3 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "These mysterious types might have more than one soulmate because they have such a deep need for intensity in their relationships," Vitale says. When Scorpios meet a person they're interested in, they have a need to know everything there is about them. That intense interest allows them to form emotional bonds with multiple people, and potentially have multiple soulmates.