41 Cult-Favorite Things On Amazon That Are Cool As Hell

With thousands of options literally at your fingertips, it's easier than ever to find the best products money can buy — but it takes way more work to find them. For example, I spent three months scouring the Internet for the perfect duvet for my bedroom, and now I catch myself randomly sneaking it into conversations (sort of like how I'm doing now). Luckily, you don't always need to spend weeks refreshing the first 10 pages of Google just to find what you're looking for, as there are tons of unique products on Amazon with a cult-following that are ripe for the picking.

Maybe you're the beauty guru in your circle of friends, and they all rely on you to show them the latest and greatest when it comes to skincare — in that case, there's a pack of under-eye masks in here that are formulated with real 24-karat gold. Or in the event that you've got a big hike planned this year, there are zero scenarios where you won't get at least some use out of the portable campfire in this list (that's right — portable). In fact, I'd even argue that it's practically a must-have.

Regardless of what you're searching for, it's hard to go wrong when there's so many genius products on Amazon with tons of reviews to choose from. And I made a list of them right here for you.

1. The Device That Removes Hair Painlessly From Your Face FINISHING TOUCH Hair Remover $20 | Amazon See On Amazon All it takes is one AA battery, and this convenient hair removal tool will get rid of unwanted hair from your lip, chin, cheeks, or practically any other spot on your face. This tool does not pluck at your skin so that the hair is removed painlessly, plus its discreet design makes it easy to keep with you for those emergency daytime touch-ups. And because it's hypoallergenic, even people with sensitive skin can use it.

2. An Alarm Clock That Wakes You Up Gently Like The Sun PHILIPS Light Alarm Clock $38 | Amazon See On Amazon Blaring alarms can set your morning off on the wrong foot, whereas this sunrise alarm clock gently wakes you up over time so that you get up feeling refreshed instead of groggy. This alarm clock also doubles as a lamp so that your nightstand isn't overcrowded, and in the event the light doesn't wake you up, it also has a back-up alarm that goes off in order to ensure you get up on time.

3. The Gua Sha Scraper Made From High-Quality Jade Fast Shipper 4U Gua Sha Scraping Tool $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from 100 percent natural, high-quality jade, this Gua Sha scraper tool is an easy way to help improve the blood circulation in your skin. You can use this scraper all over your body including your face, arms, legs, neck, and more — plus, it's also great for helping to reduce any inflammation or puffiness underneath your eyes. Each order also comes with an instructional e-book to get you started, and the smooth edges won't nick your skin.

4. A Drying Lotion That Helps Clear Away Acne Gold Mountain Beauty Drying Lotion $21 | Amazon See On Amazon If you can't seem to get your acne to fade, try using this drying lotion that can heal blemishes overnight that your blemishes can heal quickly. This lotion is formulated to help get rid of blackheads and whiteheads in addition to pimples and blemishes — plus, it's also great for reducing inflammation. The added salicylic acid works to shrink large pores while fading scars, too.

5. The Bottle That Filters Out Harmful Contaminants From Your Water LifeStraw Filter Water Bottle $45 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love to camp or have a growing emergency kit, this filtered water bottle is a perfect addition. The filter in this bottle gets rid of up to 99.99999 percent of bacteria and parasites like E. coli and salmonella, plus it even removes micro-plastics. The built-in carbon capsule also works to improve the taste of your water by getting rid of that chlorine taste, and the filter is designed to last for up to 4,000 liters.

6. A Brush That Straightens Your Hair While It Detangles Oak Leaf Hair Straightening Brush $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Traditional flat irons can easily burn your hair if you're not being careful, whereas this straightening hair brush has a built-in moderator that prevents it from overheating and damaging your hair. This straightener can heat up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit so that even people with coarse or curly hair can use it, and the bristle tips won't transfer the heat to your scalp — so you can literally brush our way to a straighter 'do.

7. The Portable Fan That You Can Take Practically Everywhere Mikkin Mini Fan $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're pushing a stroller outside or trying to cool down at the office, this miniature portable fan will get the job done. This fan is designed with a non-slip silicone base that keeps it secure to your desktop while you work, and the built-in clamp means you can easily attach it to your bicycle handles, gym equipment, or even your backpack. The battery is rechargeable but can also run off a power bank, plus there's even a USB port where you can also charge your phone.

8. A Bin That's Designed To Store And Strain Cooking Grease Talisman Designs Grease Strainer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Everybody knows pouring bacon grease down the drain is NOT a good idea, whereas storing it in this grease strainer is a VERY good idea. This bin strains out the small burnt pieces and bits from your bacon grease in the event you want to save it to cook with later, and since it's made from heat-resistant silicone you won't have to worry about it melting if the grease is hot.

9. The Cooling Roller That Gets Rid Of Headaches Esarora Ice Roller $12 | Amazon See On Amazon All you have to do is stick it in the freezer for about 15 minutes — and this chilly ice roller will be cool enough that you can use it to relieve headaches or reduce inflammation (even under more sensitive areas like the under eye). This roller is also great for helping to minimize the appearance of large pores as well as alleviate fatigue after a long day, plus it feels particularly great on a sunburn.

10. A Mat That Lets You Scrub Your Makeup Brushes Clean Esarora Direct Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat (2-Piece Set) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If your makeup brushes have become grimy and caked with makeup, try using this cleaning mat set to get them back to almost-new. These mats feature seven different types of tread patterns that allow you to clean all sorts of makeup brushes, plus each one is also made with suction cups on the back so that they stay firmly secured to your desktop while you clean — and because they're made from silicone, each one is also antibacterial.

11. The Balm That Helps To Soothe Away Headache And Migraine Pain Wild Thera Migraine Balm $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you suffer from migraines, headaches, or are simply looking for a hydrating balm that's safe to use on your face, this balm from Wild Thera is right up your alley. There are zero drying alcohols, parabens, sulfates, or artificial colors or fragrances in the formula, plus the added organic eucalyptus and extra virgin olive oil are great for soothing dry, flaky skin.

12. A Brush That Attaches To A Power Drill To Bust Through Tough Grime Drillbrush Power Scrubber Kit $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for sinks, tubs, showers, or even the grout lines all over your kitchen floor, this power scrubber attaches to your power drill so that you can easily get rid of stubborn bacteria and grime all over your home. Each order comes with three brushes in various sizes so that no dirty tile goes uncleaned, and the nylon bristles are durable, yet gentle enough that they won't scratch your surfaces.

13. The Fidget Putty That Changes Colors Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're in need of a fidget toy to help you formulate your thoughts, or you're simply looking for a fun desktop toy to add to your collection, this silly putty is the perfect option that won't dry out quickly. In this version, the colors change depending on what sort of light you're in — try it under office lights, natural sunlight, and more for added fun.

14. A Laptop Cart That Lets You Choose How High It Sits Seville Classics Laptop Cart $36 | Amazon See On Amazon With four swivel wheels on the bottom that let you easily transport it from room to room, this mobile laptop cart is ideal for classrooms, offices, or even just lounging around at home. This cart can be adjusted height-wise depending on your preferences, and two of the wheels lock to keep it securely in place wherever you put it. The steel frame is durable so you won't have to worry about it warping under pressure, plus the low-profile base prevents it from wobbling.

15. The Infrared Digital Thermometer That Takes A Reading From A Safe Distance Etekcity Digital Infrared Thermometer $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Maybe the thermometer on your grill is broken, or your just curious about how hot that bonfire is — either way, this infrared digital thermometer will let you take a temperature reading from a safe distance. This thermometer can measure all the way up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit, and the built-in laser makes it easy to focus directly onto whatever spot you choose. The LCD screen has a backlight so that you can use it in the dark, plus the automatic shut-off helps preserve the battery life.

16. An Under-Eye Treatment Mask Made With Real 24-Karat Gold LA PURE Gold Eye Treatment Masks $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Waking up with tired eyes is always frustrating, so why not try using these 24-karat gold eye masks? Each mask is formulated with real gold that helps improve blood circulation while reducing inflammation and dark circles, plus the collagen is great for improving your skin's elasticity. There's also hyaluronic acid that works to hydrate dry, tired skin — and the added grape seed extract is absolutely loaded with antioxidants.

17. The Alarm Clock That Runs Away So You're Forced To Get Up Clocky Rolling Alarm Clock $40 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have trouble waking up in the morning because hitting the snooze button is just too easy, give yourself a challenge with this rolling alarm clock. Unlike traditional alarm clocks, this one has wheels it uses to roll away from you so you're forced to chase it down, ensuring that you're completely awake by the time you nab it. Not only that, but many Amazon reviewers who are self-described "heavy sleepers" found that it's loud enough to wake them up, with one raving that "It's definitely loud enough for heavy sleepers, easy to work, emits a not too repetitive a sound, and is the perfect balance of annoying/not so bad."

18. An Aerator That Helps Improve The Flavor Of Your Red Wine Vinturi Red Wine Aerator $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've never enjoyed the taste of red wine, try running it through this red wine aerator, then give it a taste. Not only does this aerator help enhance the natural flavors in your wine, but the built-in filter also helps prevent sediment and other bits of cork from making their way into your glass. The no-drip stand keeps your surfaces clean, plus with over 2,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear this aerator is a hit.

19. The Whitening Toothbrushes That Use Zero Harsh Chemicals Or Bleaches Miswak Club Teeth Whitening Kit (2-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're searching for a natural way to whiten your teeth, look no further than these natural teeth-whitening toothbrushes. These brushes are made from Arak trees that were grown without any chemical or pesticide assistance, and each one will last you for at least 40 days. Results are generally visible after about one month, plus there's zero water or toothpaste required, which also makes them great for camping.

20. The LED Lamp That Helps You Set The Mood In Your Home RMFSH Moon Lamp $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to set a relaxing — or just plain awesome — mood in your home, this moon-shaped LED lamp will stay lit for up to 20 hours when fully charged. The LED bulb has a lifetime of at least 10,000 hours, and there are three light modes to choose from: warm white, daylight white, and cold white. You can also dim this lamp depending on how much light you need, plus it also works great as a kid's nightlight.

21. A Whitening Toothpaste Made With Organic Coconut Charcoal One Living Earth Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got stains on your teeth from coffee, tea, or wine, or you'd just like your teeth to be a few shades whiter, this activated charcoal tooth powder can clean your mouth while simultaneously whitening your teeth. This powder is completely non-toxic unlike traditional toothpaste since there's zero fluoride in the formula, plus it's great for people with sensitive teeth since it's made with organic ingredients — in addition to being easy on the gums.

22. A Bar Of Soap That Repels Insects Using Essential Oils Wondercide Soap Bar $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for those of us who enjoy spending time in the great outdoors, this bug-repelling bar of soap is made with therapeutic-grade essential oils as well as coconut oil in order to help keep pesky bugs at bay — plus, the added aloe vera leaves your skin feeling soft. This soap has a light, refreshing scent of citronella and geranium that isn't overpowering to the nose, and it's completely free from any parabens, sulfates, or drying alcohols.

23. The Gloves That Remove Excess Hair While Massaging Your Pets DELOMO Pet Grooming Gloves $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If your pets hide anytime they see you with a brush, try using these massaging pet gloves instead. Not only do these gloves feature 255 silicone grooming tips that gently pull away loose dirt and hair from your pets, but they're also effective on all types of animals with short, long, or curly coats. And for added convenience, all the shed hair sticks to the gloves so that when you're finished grooming, cleaning up is as easy as peeling it off and throwing it away.

24. A Strap That Lets You Stretch Out Without A Partner OPTP Stretch-Out Strap $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Some of the best stretches require help from a second person — or you could just use this stretching strap instead. This strap has 10 loops that let you perform deep, soothing stretches without the assistance from a partner, plus it's made from super-durable nylon that can handle the pressure from pulling it. It's great as a warm-up as well as a post-workout cool-down, and each order also comes with an instructional book to get you started.

25. The Campfire You Can Pack Up And Take With You Radiate Portable Campfire $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're packing an emergency kit or hiking your way through the wilderness, this portable campfire can provide up to five hours of warmth without the need for you to gather any firewood. It's made from non-toxic recycled soy wax that produces very little soot as well as no smoky smell, plus it's waterproof, windproof, and even has a shelf life of over 30 years. And because it only weighs 3 pounds, it's incredibly easy to take with you.

26. A Device That Creates Delicious Soft Serve From Fruit Yonananas Soft Serve Maker $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of throwing out your old, funky fruit, why not turn it into delicious soft serve with this convenient soft serve maker? This machine works well with bananas, berries, mangos, and more, plus you can also add other flavors like chocolate to satiate your sweet tooth. There's no added cream or sugar required which helps keep your dessert free from preservatives, and it only takes a few seconds to go from fruit to soft serve.

27. The USB Cable That Features All Types Of Charging Cables CHAFON Multi USB Cable $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Maybe your iPhone has finally run out of battery, or maybe your friend's Android is near-death at three percent — either way, this versatile charging cable features two micro-USB charging cables, one miniature USB, one USB-C, and one lightning cable so that you can charge practically any device. It's made from corrosion-resistant ABS material, plus it's the perfect charger to keep with you in the car, or even while traveling.

28. A Blanket That Folds Down Into The Palm Of Your Hand Matador Mini Pocket Blanket $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas other pocket blankets are made from flimsy material so that they can fold down easily, this one from Matador is made from rip-stop nylon that's resistant to tears and fraying. The back of this blanket is also designed to repel water to keep you dry, plus it's puncture-resistant so you won't have to worry about poking a hole through it if you choose to sit on rocky ground.

29. The Notebook That You Can Upload To The Cloud Rocketbook Smart Notebook $27 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you prefer Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Slack, iCloud, or any other data upload service — this notebook from Rocketbook lets you upload all your notes so that you can wipe it clean and use it again and again. This smart notebook has 36 pages that wipe clean with a damp cloth, plus it works with any pen, marker, or highlighter from the Pilot Frixion line (one is included).

30. A Pack Of See-Through Patches That Help Heal Blemishes AVARELLE Acne Patches (40-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon These brilliant acne patches from AVARELLE are see-through, allowing you to get rid of stubborn pimples with hardly anyone noticing — and they even work overnight. The hydrocolloid dressing also has tea tree and calendula oil to help absorb any toxins out of your unwanted blemish, plus the see-through design means that they blend with all colors of skin.

31. The Device That Takes The Work Out Of Cooking Eggs DASH Rapid Egg Cooker $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Professional chefs and home cooks alike can struggle with cooking the perfect egg, which is why this handy egg cooker takes all the work out of it. This device can create hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached, or scrambled eggs in addition to omelettes, and since it's super-lightweight at only 1-pound it's perfect for small kitchens, offices, or even dorm rooms. It's able to cook up to six eggs at one time, and each order also comes with a recipe book.

32. A Coffee Mixed With Mushrooms To Help Keep You Focused Four Sigma Foods Mushroom Coffee $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If traditional coffee makes you jittery so that you have a hard time paying attention, try drinking this coffee blend that's mixed with organic mushroom powder. This coffee is made to help enhance your ability to focus and concentrate, plus the organic chaga mushrooms are absolutely loaded with immune system-supporting antioxidants. It's vegan, paleo, Keto, as well as dairy-free, and there are zero artificial flavors or preservatives in the formula.

33. The Cable Wrap That Prevents Your Cords From Getting Tangled Bluelounge Cable Yo-Yo $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you find that your headphone cables are always knotted and tangled, try keeping them straight by using this convenient cable yo-yo. This cable organizer is made from soft silicone that won't damage your wires as you wrap them tightly around, plus the slim design means it easily fits into any purse, backpack, drawer — or even your pocket. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "The inner part in magnetic, so [your headphones] stay in place. It's very smooth too. Not to mention I love the beautiful simplistic design."

34. A Pack Of Twist Ties That Are Magnetic Fironst Magnetic Twist Ties (14-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike traditional twist ties that easily come loose, these silicone twist ties are made with a super-strong magnet on the inside that keeps them secure and snug no matter where you use them. The silicone design is flexible and soft — so you won't have to worry about it scratching your surfaces, and they're great for organizing messy cables, hanging keys to your fridge, or even closing up open chip bags.

35. The Makeup Mirror With A Built-In Backlight Upper West Companies Makeup Mirror $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does it have an LED backlight with a lifetime of up to 50,000 hours, but this makeup mirror also features magnification — so that it's easy to get the most precise makeup application possible. The suction cup on the base of this mirror allows you to attach it to your vanity, desktop and more, plus it also collapses down so that putting it into storage is easy.

36. A Footrest That Prevents Fatigue In Your Legs While You Sit Sleepy Ride Footrest $20 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're on an airplane or at the office, as this footrest will keep your feet elevated so that they experience less fatigue. This footrest is made with adjustable straps so that you can choose how high or low your feet sit, and the compact size makes it easy to stash into your carry-on or purse. Each order also comes with a drawstring carrying case — plus, it makes a great gift for any traveler.

37. The Bluetooth Speaker You Can Take Into The Pool BassPal Bluetooth Speaker $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Yes, you really can take this Bluetooth speaker into the pool with you, as it's designed to float and is also 100 percent waterproof. This speaker also has a suction cup on the back so that you can easily listen to music while you shower or bathe, plus the high-performance 5-watt driver provides deep bass. You can wander up to 33 feet away while your phone is connected to the Bluetooth, and it even has a built-in radio for added versatility.

38. A Personal Massager That Reaches The Awkward Spots On Your Back Q-Flex Massage Tool $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Paying for a professional massage can quickly become expensive, whereas giving yourself a massage using this tool from Q-Flex is a fraction of the price. The unique pear-shaped tip allows you to pinpoint the exact tissues and muscles you need massaged, and the flexible core makes it easy to add the exact amount of pressure you desire. The handle keeps your arms low to your sides so they won't grow tired, plus you can use it all over your back, legs, and more.

39. The Brownie Pan That Gives Every Brownie A Chewy Edge Baker's Edge Brownie Pan $36 | Amazon See On Amazon The best part of any brownie is the chewy edge that develops as it cooks against the metal pan, and this brownie pan is designed so that every brownie gets that same, chewy edge. You can pour an entire standard box of brownie mix into this pan without needing to adjust the recipe, and the non-stick coating prevents your baked goods from becoming glued to the sides while they cook.

40. A Pair Of Cleaning Gloves Made From Antibacterial Silicone Forliver LLC Cleaning Gloves $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes your old scrubbing brush just won't do the trick, so on days where you need something a little more heavy-duty, try using these silicone cleaning gloves. These gloves are made from 100 percent food-grade silicone that's naturally antibacterial and won't hold onto grime, bacteria, or odors. You can use these gloves in the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and more — and they're even heat-resistant so you can use them as trivets.