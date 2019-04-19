42 Hidden Gems On Amazon That Are Skyrocketing In Popularity

There's nothing better than discovering a gem of a product. And when an item works really well or is special in some way, it's only a matter of time before word catches on. These hidden gems on Amazon — ones that are skyrocketing in popularity — are as different as can be, but they're all on their way up and poised to become the next big thing. Luckily, you can be the pioneer among your friends and family who discovers their greatness first.

A good number of genius products on this list were designed to make your life easier in some way. A magnetic wristband that holds tools and nails keep you from having to run back and forth to your tool kit, a lotion and sunscreen applicator for your back that means you won't have to ask anyone else for help, and a pet hair remover brush that comes with its own self-cleaning base eliminates the need to pull fur off with your hands (thank goodness).

There are items here that will keep your closet organized, moisturize and nourish your skin, hair, and nails, and make food prep easier and faster (imagine pulling kernels off corn cobs in seconds). Grab these hidden gems before they become household names and find out why they're already skyrocketing in popularity.