43 Bizarre Products On Amazon That You'll Actually Use Every Day

Never judge a product by its bizarreness — in fact, the qualities that make something a little odd are the exact same traits that will make them super useful later on. These 44 bizarre products on Amazon that you'll actually use every day include a variety of diverse items that all share that one magic quality: they're beyond practical.

This list of weird and genius products pulls from categories like household items, gadgets for tech lovers, personal grooming products, and out-of-the-box useful products you'll love so much — like a motion sensor light for your purse — they can't even fit into one category.

Each product boasts one or more unusual features, too: like a skillet with dividers that lets you cook eggs, bacon, and veggies separately. And everyone loves a good massage — but a palm-sized massager that you can strap on your hand is a hundred times more convenient to use. And, as long as you're going to use a hand cream, why not choose one made with goat's milk and other nourishing ingredients that keep your hands smooth and silky no matter how cold it gets outside?

You'll find these bizarre products charmingly quirky and, more importantly, incredibly useful in your everyday life.

1 This Sleek Laptop Holder That's Foldable For Portability Ringke Laptop Stand $12 Amazon See on Amazon Set up your laptop so that it is the ideal angle for viewing and working with this laptop stand. The anti-slip stand has a sleek, slim design that won't take up space on desks and tables. It's foldable, portable, and comes in grey or black.

2 A Nourishing Hair Treatment That Balances Scalp Oils And Gives You Shinier Strands Tea Tree Hair and Scalp Treatment $18 Amazon See on Amazon Suffering from an itchy, dry, or overly oily scalp? Bring sweet balance and relief to your scalp and strands with this tea tree hair treatment. It's made with nourishing ingredients that include panthenol, willow bark, vitamin E, and shea butter — and makes for a lovely massage. One reviewer writes: "I love this product. I have a dry, itchy scalp, especially in the winter. I use this just like conditioner, but I massage it into my scalp really well and leave it in for a minute or two. It is amazing. My scalp is way less itchy and dry, and it feels cool and fresh after using." It's relaxing and soothing to rub in, too.

3 This Supportive Foam Reading Pillow That Props You Up Perfectly Keen Edge Home Foam Reading Pillow $39 Amazon See on Amazon Keep your back, neck, and head fully supported while you enjoy a good book — because this foam reading pillow cradles your body with a soft velour covering that is both removable and machine-washable. It has a handle at the top so you can take it anywhere, and a smart side pocket to keep your phone.

4 The Teeth Whitening Spray That You Can Use After Coffee And Wine EverSmile WhitenFresh Teeth Whitening and Breath Freshening Spray, $15 (2 Pack), Amazon $15 Amazon See on Amazon Freshen your breath and remove pesky wine stains right away with this convenient teeth whitening spray. The formula is made with a low enough percentage of hydrogen peroxide to not cause sensitivity, and it has a pleasant spearmint flavor. One reviewer writes: "I love this stuff!! Ordered it just two days ago and I'm not even kidding, my teeth already look a shade whiter!"

5 An Eco-Friendly Travel Bamboo Coffee Cup That You Can Reuse Ambulu Reusable Coffee Cup $15 Amazon See on Amazon Save the planet while you enjoy that cup of coffee on-the-go — this reusable coffee cup is made from biodegradable bamboo and comes with two silicone sleeves, a lid, and a stopper. The profits from each cup purchased go toward planting one tree in Africa (which is amazing!) and the cup comes with its own drawstring carrying bag.

6 This Detangling Brush For All Hair Types Is Infused With Softening Geranium Detangling Flexi Brush $15 Amazon See on Amazon With natural boar bristles that glide through all hair types — from fine to coarse — this detangling brush offers a pain-free brush alternative that can be used on wet or dry hair. The brush has vents, which helps to blow dry hair faster, and it has been infused with 17 Earth elements and geranium that impart major shine as you brush your hair.

7 A Unique Aromatherapy Diffuser With Lava Stones And Oak Zen Natural Japanese Oak and Lava Stone Aromatherapy Diffuser $25 Amazon See on Amazon This is one of the most calming, unique aromatherapy diffusers — one designed with long-lasting Japanese oak wood that relies on four lava stones to emit the soothing essential oil scents of your choice. Fill the tank with water, give the stones a healthy spritz of scent, and turn it on to enjoy relaxing smells and ambient lighting.

8 A Brilliant Silicone Food Storage Bag That You Can Wash And Reuse Eco-Sil Reusable Silicone Food Bag (4 Pack) $18 Amazon See on Amazon Store produce, meat, and even liquids like soup in these silicone food bags — which have an airtight, spill-free seal. The durable bags keep food fresh and are safe to use in the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher. They're a brilliant, eco-friendly substitute to plastic baggies.

9 The Key Clip That You Can Hook Onto Your Belt Loop So You Never Lose Your Keys The Key Dangler Pack by KeySmart (2 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Store your key on this strong stainless steel key clip — and then hook that clip to your belt loop, wallet chain, the interior pocket of your purse, or anywhere else that will keep you from losing your keys. The two-pack comes with a smaller and extra-large version: and you can choose between diamond black and silver.

10 A Multi-Functional Phone Grip Holder, Wallet & Stand Sinjimoru Phone Grip Card Holder $12 Amazon See on Amazon The switch from plastic straws to reusable straws that are way better for the environment is a breeze — when you have a set of stainless steel straws that are so functional they can fit into large 30-ounce tumblers. The pack comes with four straight straws, four bent straws, silicone tips, and two cleaning brushes.

12 A Pair Of Supportive Memory Foam Insoles That Keep Shoes Free Of Odors Leagy Memory Foam Insoles $10 Amazon See on Amazon Give fatigued feet the support and comfort that will make walking or standing on your feet all day less torturous with these simple, effective memory foam insoles. The insoles comes in yellow or black, prevent skidding, and are made with active carbon fiber that neutralizes odors and keeps sneakers and running shoes smelling fresh and clean.

13 The Space-Saving Over-Sink Dish Rack That Folds For Storage SANNO Foldable Dish Rack $23 Amazon See on Amazon Your dish rack is probably taking up half of the precious counter space that you could be using to prep food or store other items. Take back that space with this over-the-sink dish rack, which fits perfectly over standard sinks, includes a lid dryer, and even folds up so you can store it anywhere. It's heat-resistant up to 400 degrees, so it can also be used as a trivet — and even functions as a colander for larger produce items.

14 This Wearable Hair Towel That Prevent Frizz And Heat Damage DuraComfort Anti-Frizz Hair Towel $14 Amazon See on Amazon Wrapping wet hair in an ordinary cotton terry towel can create more frizz and static, but this anti-frizz hair towel has the opposite effect: it's made from highly-absorbent microfiber that saps up moisture from hair, cutting down your blow drying time and reducing the risk of heat damage. And you can wrap it around your head and go about your other routines while your hair naturally dries. It's especially great for curly hair, and it protects hair from breakage, too.

15 The Convenient Pill Box Organizer So You'll Never Forget To Take Your Medicine And Supplements Sagely Smart Weekly Pill Organizer $35 Amazon See on Amazon You won't forget to take your medications and supplements when you arrange them in this weekly pill organizer, which comes with enough AM/PM twice-a-day pill boxes to last seven days. The portable boxes have lids, are large enough to fit bigger pills, and can be conveniently stored on one magnetic base.

16 A Reliable Veggie And Fruit Peeler With Dual Blades For Different Cuts Loffel Peeler $12 Amazon See on Amazon This is the one veggie peeler you'll pull out over and over again. It has dual blades — one side features a straight blade for peeling, while the other is serrated for julienne cuts. It also features a potato eye remover and is dishwasher-safe. Best of all, it works if you're right- or left-handed.

17 An Intensely Nourishing Goat Milk Hand Cream For Dry Skin Dionis Goat Milk Hand Cream $11 Amazon See on Amazon Give dry hands a major dose of intense hydration with this unusual (but amazing) goat milk hand cream. The cream is filled with nourishing vitamins, minerals, and fats — and is quickly absorbed with a fresh vanilla fragrance. One reviewer writes: "Love the size; smell is wonderful; makes hands feel so soft!"

18 These Multi-Purpose Scrub Pads That Won't Scratch Surfaces E-Cloth Non-Scratch Scrubbing Pad (2 Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon You can use these non-scratch scrubbing pads to clean practically anything — from vegetables (yep!) to pots, pans, and sticky counters. The pads have gentle but tough fibers that are activated with a little water (no chemicals required) — and they can be washed and re-used.

19 The Vented Gel Foot Sleeves That Keep Heels Soft And Smooth NatraCure Gel Heel Sleeves $10 Amazon See on Amazon When your heels still manage to dry up and become callused two days after a pedicure, it's time for plan B: these gel heel sleeves, which deliver continuous moisture and therapy and can be worn daily. The mesh sleeves are breathable and lightweight and are infused with a skin-repairing blend of shea butter, vitamin E, and aloe vera.

20 A Lumbar Support Pillow For Your Back That Can Attach To Car Seats Relax Support Pillow $24 Amazon See on Amazon Support your back — and benefit from better posture anytime you sit — with this portable lumbar pillow, which is adjustable and has removable straps. The removable 3-D cover is also comfortable, breathable, and keeps the air circulating. It can be placed on most seats, including car seats, and comes in beige, black, or gray.

21 An Aluminum-Free, All-Natural Deodorant Cream That Keeps You Dry Little Seed Farm Natural Deodorant Cream $12 Amazon See on Amazon Take all of the complaints you usually hear about natural deodorants — namely, that they feel sticky and don't work well — and forget about them. This aluminum-free deodorant cream is the exception, and made from 100 percent organic ingredients like rosemary and patchouli that reviewers say won't let you down. One reviewer raves: "I put this product on at night and made it through 24 hours...completely. dry. It doesn't smell bad. It doesn't have a residue that gets all over your clothes. Once you get over that the application is not in a stick format, you will love it."

22 The Two-In-One Rechargeable Lint Roller And Fabric Shaver That Makes Grooming Easy Keenstone Rechargeable Fabric Shaver $20 Amazon See on Amazon Keep your sweaters, slacks, and upholstery looking brand new with this two-in-one fabric shaver that features a lint roller on one side and a fabric shaver that can handle pills and pulls on the other. The device is rechargeable and comes with a small cleaning brush for fabrics — and three extra pet hair rollers.

23 An Organic Conditioning Cream For Cuticle With Japanese Botanicals Onsen Cuticle Conditioning Serum $17 Amazon See on Amazon Rich in organic ingredients like seaweed, shea butter, and rice bran oil, this cuticle cream prevents hangnails — and strengthens and nourishes the skin around your nails. It's free of irritating fragrances, infused with Japanese hot spring minerals, and even encourages healthy nail growth.

24 This Genius Divided Skillet So You Can Cook Four Foods At The Same Time VonChef Divided Skillet $33 Amazon See on Amazon You can whip up four foods at one time in this divided skillet pan — and none of the ingredients will bleed into one another and create a big, unattractive mess. This also means it's a great alternative for households with meat-eaters and vegetarians alike, too. The skillet has a non-stick copper interior and provides compartments for eggs, and includes a ridged grilling surface for meats like bacon and sausage.

25 The Automatic Handbag Light That Ensures You'll Never Lose Your Keys Again Wasserstein Handbag Light $20 Amazon See on Amazon Never lose your keys or lipstick again — because this handbag light has a touch sensor that turns on as soon as you open your purse, and it's bright enough to illuminate every dark corner of your bag. The rechargeable light has another, incredibly useful purpose: it doubles as an external battery that you can use to charge devices like your phone or iPad when you're in a pinch.

26 This Straightening Brush With Boar Head Bristles For Super Glossy Strands Denman Straightening Brush With Boar Bristle $17 Amazon See on Amazon Get shiny, healthy-looking hair with this little styling gadget: a unique straightening brush with boar bristles. The gentle bristles on this vented brush stimulate your scalp and allow your hair's natural oils to coat strands for maximum shine. It's heatless, but it's great to use while drying your hair or after a flat iron for a glossier shine.

27 A Multi-Tasking Wall Charging Cube With Three Ports Ailkin USB Charger Cube $8 Amazon See on Amazon This compact charger cube is a dynamo: plug it into your wall outlet and use it to charge up to three devices at the same time. It comes in six colors, and reviewers say it charges devices at lightning speeds.

28 An Activated Charcoal Powder For Brighter Teeth And Fresher Breath Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder $20 Amazon See on Amazon Use this loose activated charcoal powder to whiten teeth with natural ingredients that won't strip away enamel. The natural powder is free of harsh ingredients like peroxide, and relies instead on a breath freshening mix of organic coconut activated charcoal powder, detoxing bentonite clay, and orange seed oil. It has over 18,000 reviews on Amazon, like this one: "This stuff works really well! I noticed whiter teeth after the first use."

29 This Wearable Massage Roller For Every Aching Part Of Your Body Samyo Massage Glove $9 Amazon See on Amazon Strap on this massage glove — which has an adjustable strap and nine rolling metal balls — and give every aching muscle in your body the ultimate soothing massage. The balls rotate 360-degrees to get out every kink, and the glove comes in three colors: blue, pink, or purple.

30 The Portable Ceramic Egg Cooker That Cooks And Poaches Eggs In The Microwave Egg-Tastic Ceramic Microwave Egg Cooker and Poacher $13 Amazon See on Amazon Cook and poach eggs to perfection — and super fast — with this microwave egg cooker and poacher. The cooker consists of a non-stick ceramic pot and lid where you add eggs and other ingredients, so you can allow your microwave to do all of the work. The cooker is portable and doubles as a breakfast or lunch container, and all of the pieces are dishwasher-safe.

31 This Rose Toner That Calms And Hydrates Sensitive Skin HD Beauty Rose Water $20 Amazon See on Amazon This rose water toner calms and soothes red, irritated skin with a slew of amazing ingredients that include green tea, aloe vera, and hyaluronic acid. It works as a toner, a makeup refresher (if your powder is getting caked throughout the day), and a calming facial mist. It hydrates, plumps, and is suitable for all skin types.

32 These Comfy Toe Separating Socks That Stretch Achy Toes Triim Fitness Toe Separator $10 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're a dancer, runner, or just spend hours walking or standing on your feet, these toe separator socks will keep your feet comfortable and your toes stretched — helping to alleviate aches and pains. They're breathable, machine-washable, one size, and come in eight colors.

33 The Reusable Microfiber Makeup Remover Cloths That Remove Stubborn Mascara Classic.Simple.Good Makeup Remover Cloth (2 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Remove every stitch of makeup — without a drop of chemical-laden makeup remover — with these microfiber makeup remover cloths. The cloths are activated with water, and will even get stubborn mascara off with just a few passes. They come in three colors and are machine-washable, too.

34 A Handy Vacuum For Pet Hair And Other Everyday Messes Shark Cordless Pet Perfect Handheld Vacuum $63 Amazon See on Amazon If you own a pet, you absolutely need this handheld vacuum in your life — it has a detachable motorized pet brush that effortlessly picks up fur and hair ease. It even has a crevice tool to get into corners and against walls, and the cherry on top: this vacuum weighs less than 3 pounds, so you can carry it up and down the stairs with no problem.

35 This Acne-Healing Tea Tree Body Oil Wash For Clear Skin Brooklyn Botany Tea Tree Oil Body Wash $16 Amazon See on Amazon Tea tree oil is the go-to essential oil to rid skin of both acne and bacteria — so it makes perfect sense that this would become your new favorite tea tree oil body wash when you want clearer skin. With ingredients like seaweed extract, the wash is totally natural, with no sensitizing synthetic fragrances or dyes — and it's great for controlling unwanted body odor and excess oil.

36 The Pocketed Hanging Jewelry Organizer So You Can Finally See All Of Your Accessories In One Place brotrade Hanging Jewelry Organizer $12 Amazon See on Amazon There's no more convenient place to organize and store your jewelry — and to ensure your necklaces won't get tangled in a knot — than this hanging jewelry organizer. The organizer features 80 clear pockets (40 on each side) and can be hung up with on your closet rod. It comes in 11 colors and styles, including a zippered organizer for travel.

37 A Shiatsu Massage Pillow You Can Strap To Any Chair That Has Optional Heat Viktor Jurgen Shiatsu Massage Pillow $39 Amazon See on Amazon With optional heat and 3-D rotating massage nodes, this Shiatsu massage pillow gives aching backs, necks, and shoulders fast relief. The massager has adjustable handle straps and can be attached to most seats, including car seats (it comes with a car adapter) and office chairs. The nodes work like real hands, so this is basically an affordable trip to the spa — right at home.

38 An Ultra Moisturizing, Brightening Sleeping Mask For Glowing Morning Skin Laneige Water Sleeping Mask $19 Amazon See on Amazon Go to bed and wake up with glowing, hydrated skin — just apply a light layer of this sleeping mask, and its blend of ceramides and snow water brighten and moisturize your skin while you sleep. This mask is a fan favorite, with close to 1,000 nearly perfect reviews. One reviewer writes: "I can see that the product absorbs into my skin even with all the other products on my skin. In the morning after washing the product off, my face looks and feels beautiful. It’s soft and looks so radiant. I have a healthy glow."

39 These Eco-Friendly Bamboo & Charcoal Toothbrushes Koolerthings Bamboo Toothbrush (8 Pack) $12 Amazon See on Amazon Your mouth will feel fresher and cleaner — and you'll do your part to help the planet — by simply switching to these biodegradable bamboo toothbrushes. Infused with natural charcoal, the brushes help get your teeth brighter and whiter, while naturally eliminating food particles and bacteria from your teeth and gums.

40 This Safe & Natural Toilet Spray That Kills Bad Odors With Essential Oils Squatty Potty Unicorn Gold Toilet Spray $10 Amazon See on Amazon Spray this innovative spray into the toilet before you go, and its blend of natural, safe essential oils acts fast to neutralize unpleasant odors and keep your bathroom smelling fresh. The non-toxic spray comes in a portable size with a choice of five scents. It's septic-safe, and made with real gold nano-particles that attract and kill odors.

41 An Adjustable Organizer For Your Pans And Lids YouCopia StoreMore Adjustable Cookware Rack Pan Organizer $20 Amazon See on Amazon If your pots and pans are crammed this way and that into your kitchen cabinets, this pan organizer will provide the organization you need. It features six fully adjustable dividers that can accommodate any size pan and lid and has non-slip feet that keep it in place in your cabinet — no installation or mounting necessary.

42 This Portable Electric Cooker To Reheat Leftovers Or Whip Up Pasta Dash Express Electric Cooker $20 Amazon See on Amazon Cook pasta, rice, and noodles, reheat leftovers, or boil water in a flash, with this portable electric cooker that you can take to work or on camping trips. The cooker has an adjustable control dial, an indicator light that lets you know when your meal is overcooking, and it comes in three colors.