45 Things Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon That Deserve 6 Stars

Amazon has pretty much got it all. From cheap knick-knacks that make fun gag gifts, to designer clothing and cookware, if you can think of it, you can probably find it on there. But not all products are created equal — Amazon's rating system allows shoppers to rate their purchases on a scale of one through five stars. And while most products receive at least a few stars, there's another category altogether — the products available on Amazon with five-star reviews.

These exceptional items frequently acquire massive cult followings. I'm talking about the vacuum cleaners with over 10,000 reviews, or the toasters that people won't stop raving about. We've all had that one product we're always recommending to friends, right? Sometimes that special product just works better than the competition. Other times there's a bonus feature that gets people excited, like a blow dryer that doubles as a hair brush. It's not just random chance — there's a reason why thousands of reviewers love these five-star products products on Amazon.

Luckily for you, I've spent a little time digging around so I could put together a list of these special items. Who knows? Maybe you'll find your next big obsession in here — because you truly can't go wrong with any of these brilliant products.

1. This Electric Toothbrush With A Built-In Pressure Sensor Philips Sonicare Toothbrush $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed with a powerful motor, this electric toothbrush has the ability to remove up to seven times more plaque than a regular toothbrush. It's equipped with a high-tech pressure sensor that sends gentle pulses if you press too hard (to protect your gums), and it'll even let you know when it's time to replace the brush head.

2. An Aromatherapy Diffuser With 7 Color-Changing Mood Lights Pure Daily Care Aromatherapy Diffuser And Essential Oil Set $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're into aromatherapy, or you just love a pleasant-smelling home, this essential oil diffuser will bring you the joy you're looking for. It can also be used as a chic humidifier, and there are even seven color-changing light modes to help you set a relaxing mood.

3. A Jade Roller That Can Help Reduce Puffy Eyes FGXJKGH Jade Roller Set $14 | Amazon See on Amazon If you tend to have puffy eyes, or if you're someone who is prone to headaches and migraines, try using this soothing jade roller. Simply roll it around your face or under your eyes, and the jade stone can help reduce puffiness as well as improve circulation.

4. An LED Mirror That Lets You Test Your Makeup In Different Lighting AirExpect Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror $35 | Amazon See on Amazon If your bathroom or bedroom have poor lighting, you'll love this light-up vanity mirror. The bright LED bulbs around the edge help you apply your makeup accurately, and you can switch from warm to white lighting so that you can see what it looks like in a variety of different situations.

5. This Light Therapy Lamp That Can Help Fight The Winter Blues Miroco Light Therapy Lamp $40 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're someone finds themselves down in the dumps during the winter, this light therapy lamp can help brighten your mood. The built-in timer makes it easy to keep track of how long you've been using it, and it's completely UV-free.

6. A Hot Tool That Helps Add Volume To Flat, Limp Hair Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer $38 | Amazon See on Amazon Forget having a separate brush and hair dryer for your blowouts — this convenient hot tool combines both into one handy appliance. It's made with nylon pin bristles that help smooth out your hair as well as create volume, and the ceramic coating helps protect your hair from heat damage.

7. A Cozy Weighted Blanket Made From Breathable Cotton YnM Weighted Blanket $37 | Amazon See on Amazon This cozy weighted blanket, which is filled with high-quality glass beads, is a great way to add an extra layer of comfort and security to your bed. The three-dimensional lock sewing system works to prevent the beads from spilling out, plus it comes in more than 20 patterns and colors.

8. A Reusable Notebook That Lets You Upload Your Notes To The Cloud Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of using wasteful paper notebooks, give this clever smart notebook a try. Unlike other notebooks, this reusable one allows you to sync your notes with iCloud, Evernote, Dropbox, Google Drive, and others, plus each order comes with a Pilot Frixion pen.

9. A Seat Cushion Made With Super-Soft Memory Foam ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you struggle with back pain, or if you simply enjoy the comfort of a padded seat, this non-slip seat cushion is a great option. It's made with soft memory foam with a cooling gel layer on the top, plus it's an easy way to help keep your spine properly aligned while sitting.

10. A Travel Blanket Specially Designed For The Outdoors scuddles Outdoor Picnic Blanket Tote $27 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're into picnics, barbecues, tailgates, or camping, this ultra-comfy blanket will take outdoor lounging to the next level. It's made with a waterproof backing that helps keep you dry when the ground is wet, and the built-in carrying strap makes it easy to take with you practically anywhere.

11. This Unique Light That Transforms Your Room Into A Starry Wonderland BlissLights Sky Lite Laser Projector $50 | Amazon See on Amazon Instantly morph your room into the night sky with this unique laser projector. The stars gradually rotate around your room like they do outside, and the brightness is adjustable depending on your preferences. It's a fantastic way to create mood lighting, or add personality to any room.

12. A Finishing Stick For Your Hair That Helps Tame Flyaways Bestland Hair Finishing Stick $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with ultra-hydrating, plant-based ingredients, this finishing stick helps smooth out wispy ends and flyaways. Simply fix your hair how you normally would, then comb a small amount through like mascara. It helps keeps everything neat without making it feel crusty like hair spray, plus it even helps moisturize any dry strands.

13. A Unique Painting Board That's Reusable The Original Buddha Board $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're naturally artistic, or you just want a fun way to relax, this popular Buddha board is practically a must-have. Just fill the base with water, dip the included bamboo brush in, and start painting away. Your design erases as the water evaporates from the board, plus it's safe for anyone aged five and up.

14. A Light That Clips Onto Your Smartphone To Illuminate Your Selfies Auxiwa Selfie Ring Light $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Kick your Instagram game up a notch with this selfie ring light. The built-in clip makes it easy to attach to your smartphone, plus it eliminates harsh, unflattering light so that your selfies come out looking smooth and even.

15. An Extra-Long Heating Pad That Helps Soothe Cramps Pure Enrichment Heating Pad $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Curl up on the sofa with greater comfort using this luxurious electric heating pad. It's extra-long so that it's big enough to wrap around your shoulders, run the length of your back, envelop your abdomen, or even circle your ankles and feet. The super-plush fabric feels soft against your skin, and there are six temperature settings to choose from.

16. This Instant Pot With Over 26,000 Positive Reviews Instant Pot Mini Electric Pressure Cooker $60 | Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for anyone who enjoys easy dinners, this classic slow cooker is your ticket to culinary happiness. Just dump your ingredients into the pot, press one of the pre-set buttons, and voilà — dinner is ready in just a few hours. It works as a slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice steamer, sauté pan, and more, plus it automatically adjusts the heat and cooking time to help prevent your meal from drying out.

17. This Bedding Set Made From Super-Soft Microfiber Mellanni Bed Sheet Set $27 | Amazon See on Amazon You wouldn't think that something as simple as bed sheets would be so incredibly popular, but this bedding set has over 54,000 positive four- and five-star reviews on Amazon. It's made from super-soft microfiber that's exceptionally breathable, plus each set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, as well as a smooth pillowcase.

18. An Air Fryer That Makes Deliciously Crispy Food With A Fraction Of The Oil GoWISE Air Fryer $55 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of hot oil splattering onto your skin whenever you're frying food, try using this air fryer instead. There are eight presets to choose from that also let you cook fish, meat, pork, and more, plus it doubles as a convection oven that heats all the way up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

19. This Iced Coffee Maker That Lets You Make Delicious Cold Brew Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for any coffee enthusiast, this iced coffee maker can also be used to create delicious cold brew. It's made with sturdy Tritan plastic as well as a super-fine mesh filter, and the airtight lid helps seal in the flavor of your coffee.

20. A World Map That Lets You Scratch Off The Places You've Visited Innovative Map Scratch-Off Poster $20 | Amazon See on Amazon A great gift for any travel enthusiast, this scratch-off world map lets you track the places you've been without sticking pushpins into the wall. It also includes each country's flag for added convenience, and each order comes with a bonus scratch-off map of the United States.

21. This Handy Tool That Lets You Make Stuffed Cheeseburgers Cuisinart Burger Press $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Make beautifully uniform hamburgers by using this simple burger press. You can also use it to stuff burgers without making a mess, and the non-stick coating makes it easy to clean. One Amazon reviewer even wrote that "I've tried to stuff burgers before and it was ridiculously difficult. This product makes it really easy."

22. These Gloves That Have Special Touchscreen Fingers For Texting Achiou Winter Knit Gloves $12 | Amazon See on Amazon The beautiful thing about these warm winter gloves is that they're equipped with touchscreen fingers so that you don't have to take them off to use your smartphone. They're available in a variety of fun colors, and they're made from warm fabric that's cozy as well as breathable. Available sizes: medium — x-large

23. A Dimmable Bedside Lamp With A Built-In USB Port TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp $24 | Amazon See on Amazon This clever LED desk lamp features a special USB port in the back that you can use to charge your smartphone, making it a great bedside accessory. The soft light is fully dimmable with seven brightness levels, plus there are also five color modes to choose from when setting the mood.

24. A Waterproof Smart Plug That You Can Use Outdoors TP-Link Smart Outdoor Plug $30 | Amazon See on Amazon You might already have smart plugs inside your house, but what about outside? This double-outlet smart plug is specifically designed to be weather-resistant as well as waterproof, plus it's compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. It has a wi-fi range of up to 300 feet, and it lets you control your devices using voice commands.

25. A Simple Door Attachment That Can Help Reduce Your Energy Bill Suptikes Door Draft Stopper $10 | Amazon See on Amazon If your house tends to get drafty, this door seal is an easy, affordable solution. Just trim it to size, peel off the sticky tape, then stick it to the bottom of your door. It'll help keep your home insulated in every season, and it can even help you save money on your utility bills.

26. The Burner Covers That Take The Work Out Of Cleaning Your Stove Forsisco Stove Burner Covers $13 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll be thankful for these brilliant burner covers every time you go to clean the stove. They're heat-resistant as well as non-stick, plus they easily slide underneath your burners so that they can catch stray crumbs and scraps. Once it's time to clean them, just scrub them off in the sink and replace — and you can also trim them to fit practically any stove.

27. This Hair Dryer That Helps Infuse Shine While Reducing Frizz Conair Pro Hair Dryer $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking to upgrade your hair dryer, why not try out this one that helps tame frizz while infusing shine? It's made with tourmaline ceramic technology that helps reduce heat damage, plus each order comes with a snap-on concentrator attachment.

28. A Bluetooth Adapter That Lets You Stream Music While Driving Nulaxy Bluetooth Adapter $17 | Amazon See on Amazon If your car isn't compatible with Bluetooth, make sure you grab this convenient Bluetooth adapter. It easily plugs into your car's cigarette lighter, and you can also use it to take handsfree phone calls. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "this transmitter fits perfectly in all the cigarette lighters I have tried it in, and with the neck flexibility it is fully customizable."

29. This Wearable Shiatsu Massager With A Bonus Heating Function RESTECK Wearable Massager $60 | Amazon See on Amazon Spoil yourself almost anywhere with this neck and back massager. This wearable massager features eight powerful kneading nodes that reach deep into your muscles, plus there's also a heating function that can help soothe away pain. Unlike other massagers, each order also comes with a convenient travel pouch.

30. A Set Of Bath Towels Made From Soft, Durable Cotton Utopia Towels Bath Towels (8-Piece Set) $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100% cotton, this set of towels feels soft and luxurious against your skin, while also being exceptionally absorbent. Each set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, as well as four washcloths, and it's available in eight different colors.

31. An All-Season Quilted Comforter That's Reversible LINENSPA White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter $30 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're seeking a plush, super-cozy sleeping arrangement, look no further than this ultra-soft quilted comforter. It's made with a silky microfiber exterior that's soft yet breathable, and you can also use it as a duvet insert. The inside is filled with fluffy alternative down, plus it's available in a variety of reversible colors.

32. A Sleek Utensil Set Made From Natural Acacia Wood Miusco Silicone Cooking Utensils (5-Piece Set) $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with all-natural acacia wood as well as soft, flexible silicone, this cooking utensil set offers a great blend of durability and style. The non-stick silicone heads are heat-resistant up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit, plus each set comes with a regular spoon, slotted spoon, spatula, turner, and a spoonula.

33. An Infusion Water Bottle With A Leakproof Lid Savvy Infusion Water Bottle $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Kick your hydration game up a notch with this refreshing infusion water bottle. The infusion core lets you add flavor to your water using strawberries, lemons, limes, and other fruits, plus the lid is completely leakproof so you won't have to worry about accidental spills.

34. An Immersion Blender That's Perfect For Soups And Smoothies KitchenAid Hand Blender $29 | Amazon See on Amazon This immersion blender is perfect for making delicious salsas, soups, pudding, yogurt, smoothies, as well as other soft delights. It's made with a soft, non-slip handle that's ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hands, and each order also comes with a blending jar.

35. This Clever Gadget That Heats Your BBQ Coals In A Flash Weber Rapid Fire Chimney Starter $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you struggle to get your BBQ coals hot enough for cooking, make sure to grab this chimney starter. The smooth, ergonomic handle makes it easy to transfer your coals, and one Amazon reviewer even wrote that it "made using my old charcoal grill nearly as easy as lighting up the propane grill."

36. A Set Of BBQ Accessories That Come Packaged In An Aluminum Case ROMANTICIST BBQ Grill Accessories (23-Piece Set) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This 23-piece BBQ accessories set has just about everything you need to grill the perfect burger or steak. Each order comes with a spatula, forks, tongs, veggie skewers, and more, plus they all come beautifully packaged in a durable aluminum travel case.

37. This Miniature Blender That's Perfect For Smoothies, Sauces, And More Magic Bullet Blender $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Able to power through ice as well as grind up fruits for smoothies, this Magic Bullet blender is almost a must-have in any kitchen. It blends your ingredients directly inside a convenient travel cup that you can easily take with you, plus each order also comes with a recipe book to help get you started.

38. This Inflatable Lounge Chair That You Can Take Practically Anywhere WEKAPO Inflatable Lounger $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This outdoor lounge chair is extremely easy to inflate. Just hold it out in front of you, then spin around in a circle so that it catches the wind, allowing it to fill up with air almost instantly. It's made from 100% tear-resistant polyester, and it conveniently folds down into a small, travel-friendly pouch.

39. This Versatile Mandoline Slicer That Cuts Veggies, Cheese, And Other Items Mueller Austria Adjustable Mandoline Slicer $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're cutting or slicing, this versatile mandoline has you covered. Each order comes with five interchangeable blades that let you slice, grate, shred, and more, plus they're all made from rust-resistant stainless steel. The dial on the side lets you adjust how thick or thin your slices are, and it's made from super-durable ABS plastic.

40. A Convenient Multitool That Fits Neatly Into Your Wallet SMART RSQ 37-In-1 Credit Card Tool $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the multitool in this handy set fit into your wallet, but each order also comes with a fire starter, whistle, carabiner clip, and more. The multitool can be used as a bottle opener, screwdriver, wrench, pocket knife, as well as for a variety of other purposes, plus each order comes with a convenient carrying sleeve so you can easily keep it all with you.

41. An Alarm Clock That Simulates Sunrise To Help You Wake up Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock $42 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you sleep in a dark basement that doesn't get a lot of light, or you simply need an extra boost to get out of bed in the morning, this sunrise alarm clock can help. Just set the alarm 30 minutes before you need to wake up, and it'll gradually grow brighter and brighter, mimicking the feeling of a real sunrise so that you wake up gently.

42. This Bottle That Lets You Brew Loose Leaf Tea, Coffee, And More The Sacred Glass Tea Infuser Bottle $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it as a tea infuser, cold brew coffee maker, or even use this infuser bottle to add a little fruity flavor to your water. The infusion basket is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and each order also comes with a convenient travel sleeve.

43. These Cute Packing Cubes That Help Keep Your Luggage Organized TRIPPED Travel Gear Compression Packing Cubes $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from tear-resistant fabric, this lightweight packing cube set helps you keep your luggage organized while you travel. Just put your clothes inside, zip the cube up, then pull the compression zippers around in a loop — the cube will shrink down tightly so that you have extra room in your suitcase.

44. An Electric Wine Bottle Opener Made From Durable Stainless Steel Ivation Wine Gift Set $50 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of twisting away at stubborn corks, try switching over to using this electric wine bottle opener the next time you want to enjoy a bottle of wine. It's able to open up to 30 bottles on a single charge, and each order also comes with a wine aerator, as well as two bottle stoppers.