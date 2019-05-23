There are plenty of huge releases to look out for at your local multiplex over the next few months, from a Spider-Man sequel to a new Men in Black. In addition to the typical fare of action flicks and buddy comedies, there are some family-friendly flicks on their way. The animated movies coming out this summer will make you feel like a kid again.

Perhaps the most highly anticipated of these is Toy Story 4, the latest installment of Pixar's first franchise. The last time we saw Woody, Buzz, and the gang, they had parted ways with Andy. And now, nearly a decade later, we get to see what they've been up to with their new owner Bonnie, and, of course, go on a brand new adventure that'll be full of callbacks to other Pixar movies.

But there's more to look forward to than just a Toy Story reunion. You'll get another chance to see what your pets get up to when you're not around, discover a land of Lego-like toy people, and make a wish on a magic dragon — though not the one you're probably thinking of.

Here are the animated flicks to look out for this summer.

1. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (June 7) Illumination on YouTube If you loved the first flick and have been waiting to see more of Max (Patton Oswalt), Duke (Eric Stonestreet), and the gang, you'll get to see them embark on brand new adventures this June. And this time, they're going head-to-head with some new farm animal characters.

2. 'Toy Story 4' (June 21) FilmStop Trailers on YouTube 2010's Toy Story 3 was a rollercoaster of emotions, leading many fans to believe it'd be the last we'd see of the beloved toys from Andy's room. But, luckily, their story continues! This new installment introduces brand new characters, including Forky (Tony Hale), a craft project who has an existential crisis about his change in purpose. We'll also get to see Woody (Tom Hanks) reunite with Bo Peep (Annie Potts), whose whereabouts had been a big mystery since the second movie.

3. 'Wish Dragon' (July 26) Sony Pictures Animation What happens when you find a wish dragon that'll grant you any wish you want? This retelling of the genie-in-a-bottle story is set in modern day China, with Jackie Chan voicing the dragon. The rest of the voice cast is star-studded too, including Constance Wu, John Cho, and Bobby Lee.

4. 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' (Aug. 16) KinoCheck International on YouTube The addictive iPhone game gets a movie sequel this summer, with an all-star voice cast of new and returning talents, including Jason Sudeikis, Peter Dinklage, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Leslie Jones, Pete Davidson, and more.