From Sept. 23 to Oct. 22, Libra season will officially ruling our lives, both logistically and spiritually. This air sign has the power to have a seriously grounding affect on us, inspiring us to put our lives on the scale, to weigh out the pros and cons of everything we deem worthy of taking up space. In some ways, every day during Libra season is judgement day, and while we might be feeling light, harmonious and sorted by the end of it, it can be a trying in the moment. Whether you believe in the healing powers of crystals or not, there are specific crystals for Libra season that you'll want to have around.

These crystals have not only the power to give you a moment of calm and relaxation, but also the power bring forward positive energy, help you stay balanced, and enrich your personal relationships with the depth and consideration that they need during this time. Bustle talked to Heather Askinosie, co-founder of Energy Muse and author of the upcoming book, CRYSTAL365, about which crystals are a must have during this time. According to Askinosie, these five crystals will help you be your best self during this season. If you don't believe in the healing power, they will still provide you an opportunity to stop, touch something smooth with your hands, and give you the ability to focus on your breath and pause your stressful thoughts. And, at the very least, these crystals will look really pretty on your desk.

Aquamarine

Shutterstock

Aquamarine helps to support self-acceptance, compassion and open-mindedness, for yourself, and towards others. According to Askinosie, "although Libra season is a time of significant growth evolution, Aquamarine reminds you to love and honor yourself exactly as you are right now," a healthy lesson that we could all use, no matter what zodiac season we're in.

Yellow Jasper

Shutterstock

Yellow Jasper is not only a source of positive energy, but the stone can help to protect you from criticism, but building you up so that it merely rolls off your back. Askinosie tells Bustle that "with all the relationship drama that comes from this season, it’s important not to let every little thing get to you," and keeping this stone near will not only remind you of that, but protect you from negativity, too.

Moonstone

Shutterstock

This beautiful stone has enlightening qualities. According to Askinosie, it will "keep you on track with your higher purpose as you take action in your life," so you might want to keep it on your desk, year round.

Agate

Shutterstock

Agate helps to add balance and stability in your life, which makes it the perfect stone to carry out the Libra season message. Askinosie tells Bustle that having this stone with you will "enhance the balanced energy that comes from this sign," so whether you're feeling imbalanced and need steadying, or have found a perfect balance and want to maintain it, this stone will help to keep the scale level.

Chrysoprase

Shutterstock

According to Askinosie, this is the stone of connection and deepening relationships. "Because Libra season is a time for networking and connection, this is the perfect stone to facilitate that," she tells Bustle. And because this stone is so attractive and striking, you might want to keep it on your desk at work, the mere sight of it might be a conversation starter with co-workers that you haven't yet built friendships with.