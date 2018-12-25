Crystal children unite! You know we love a crystal healing tip, and while there are obviously tons of creative ways to take advantage of the healing power of crystals, harnessing their magical energy is honestly as easy as displaying them around your home or apartment. Crystals are beautiful, so placing one just about anywhere will boost your space's ambiance and good vibes. But if you're using crystals in your home for healing purposes, it's good to place them around your home intentionally, so that their energy can support you in various environments. Bustle spoke with Heather Askinosie and Timmi Jandro, co-founders of Energy Muse and co-authors of the book Crystal Muse: Everyday Rituals To Tune In To The Real You about using crystals throughout your living space. "Crystals have a powerful effect on your personal energy, but they can also transform the energy of your home," explains Energy Muse. "Placing crystals in the home raises the vibration and fills your space with positive energy."

Every crystal brings its own vibe and helps us with align with its specific frequency, so understanding the energy of individual crystals can help you decided what to put where for ultimate ~good vibes~ in your home. "You can ... use specific crystals in specific rooms to create the energy you are looking for — like relaxation in the bedroom, or creativity in the kitchen," shares Energy Muse. There's a good spot in your home for just about any crystal, so it's simply a matter of figuring out what fits best where.

So yeah, this means that not only are you worried about matching your display crystals to your home decor — you're also going to need to match up your crystal's vibes to the room you keep 'em in. Stress!!! *Grabs giant quartz to soothe anxiety.* Just kidding — no stress necessary today, because we've put together a super helpful room-by-room guide to choosing crystals for your home. Here are some ideal crystals to keep in every room of your house, plus where to keep them to maximize their good energy.

Living Room: Selenite & Apophyllite

Your living room is where you spend your free time and entertain guests, so you want it to be full of energy and life! Use crystals that promote positivity, cleanse out stagnant or negative vibes, and make you feel uplifted and energized.

Selenite: Energy Muse recommends selenite for energetically purifying and cleansing the air. Because if you're spending a lot time in any space, you want the vibes to be totally feel-good.

Where to put it: Placing it on the windowsill or coffee table is what Energy Muse advises, and I agree. I keep a long selenite wand on my living room windowsill, and in addition to its energy-clearing abilities, it picks up the light beautifully.

Apophyllite: According to Energy Muse, apophyllite is ideal for bringing in positivity and uplifting vibes. And everyone should spend their free time feeling positive, so this crystal is perfect.

Where to put it: "Place it somewhere prominent in your living room," advises Energy Muse. This stone is as beautiful as it is powerful, so you'll want this baby's vibes to be front and center.

Kitchen: Apatite & Carnelian

Whether you're cooking up a fancy dinner for friends or just whipping up a quick, post-work meal for one, you want your kitchen to be a place where you feel creative and inspired. Choose crystals for this space that get your creative (and digestive) juices flowing.

Apatite: Not to be confused with your appetite (but relevant to the kitchen nonetheless!), Energy Muse suggests using apatite for getting inspired — making it a perfect stone to motivate you to cook up something that's healthy and delish.

Carnelian: Creativity is a must in the kitchen, so call on carnelian when you want to try something new and get adventurous. It'll help with staying inspired and trying new things.

Where to put them: "Place [them] near your cookbooks or cooking supplies," advises Energy Muse. Counter tops or kitchen display shelves are the perfect places to show off these creativity-enhancing crystals.

Dining Area: Turquoise & Citrine

Whether you have an official dining room or your living room's coffee table doubles as an eating surface, you can use crystals to help you eat your food more mindfully and make mealtime extra enjoyable.

Turquoise: "[Use] turquoise for promoting healthy and conscious eating behaviors," says Energy Muse. We're often so busy that we're forced to eat on the go, so when we do have a chance to sit down for a meal, it's nice to consciously enjoy it and feel gratitude for the nourishment.

Where to put it: Energy Muse suggests placing it near your plate. Turquoise is said to be helpful to those who have digestive problems, so it's good to have near you as you eat.

Citrine: Energy Muse recommends this energizing stone for infusing your eating area with happiness and brightness, which are exactly the type of vibes we should be inviting to our meal space.

Where to put it: "Place it somewhere on your dining table or eating surface," advises Energy Muse. Citrine points are gorgeous, too, so incorporating them into a dining table centerpiece is ideal.

Office: Azurite & Pyrite

Your workspace — be it a home office or not —is the place where you need to focus, get things done, and reach your professional goals. Certain crystals can help keep you on track in whatever space it is that you get your grind on.

Azurite: Life is full of distractions, so staying focused is key in your workspace. Energy Muse recommends azurite for focus and concentration.

Where to put it: Simply being near the energy of this stone can imbue you with its focus-enhancing benefits, so Energy Muse advises you to simply keep it on your desk. Easy peasy.

Pyrite: We work hard for the money, honey, and so we should try to manifest abundance for ourselves in the workplace! Energy Muse recommends this stone for wealth, abundance and prosperity.

Where to put it: Let's get to manifesting here. "Place it on your business card, or a specific project or proposal," advises Energy Muse. The pyrite will infuse its energy into your business or proposal and help amplify the good vibes.

Bedroom: Selenite & Amethyst

Your bedroom should be your retreat from the stresses and stimulation of your day-to-day activities, so keeping the vibes very chill with relaxing, cleansing crystals will help reduce your stress and ensure sounder sleep.

Selenite: This crystal is just as important in the bedroom as it is in the living room. Energy Muse suggests it for energetically purifying and cleansing the air, which is a must given that we spend about a third of our lives sleeping.

Where to put it: According to Energy Muse, you can simply place it under the bed. That way, you're feeling the stone's purifying energy all through the night — without having to literally spoon it in a crystal cuddle session.

Amethyst: Recommended by Energy Muse for peace and relaxation, amethyst is a soothing, spiritual stone that will enhance the chill vibes in your peaceful resting space. It's calming, and can help you sleep, too.

Where to put it: Energy Muse says to place the amethyst on your nightstand or dresser. Not only will it help you relax, but its gorgeous purple color and sparkly appearance make for the perfect bedside table decor.

Bathroom: Rose Quartz & Aquamarine

"The bathroom is a site for a lot of our everyday self-care and beauty routines," shares Energy Muse. "It's where you bathe, and possibly where you do your hair, makeup, or skincare regimens, too." That said, the crystal energy we'll want to bring into this space is confident, sweet, and full of self-love.

Rose Quartz: Energy Muse suggests this stone for self-love and self-care, and I couldn't agree more. This gentle pink stone will help you feel compassion for yourself and boost confidence.

Where to put it: "Place it near your skin and beauty products," advises Energy Muse. And want a bonus tip? You can even bring a rose quartz into your bath to infuse the water with its energy, which is one of my favorite ways to connect with it.

Aquamarine: Energy Muse suggests aquamarine for youthfulness, as it's known for being an energetic "fountain of youth" in the crystal world.

Where to put it: Place this very water-energy-filled stone near your bathtub or shower to inspire a fun and youthful energy as you cleanse yourself and get ready for the day.