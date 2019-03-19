We've got a full super moon coming up on Mar. 20, and you know what that means: Time to break out the healing crystals for some lunar ritual work! The March 2019 full moon will take place juuuust as our dear moon mama has moved into Libra, so we'll be feeling major vibes when it comes to our partnerships, as well as when it comes to money and self-confidence. It's also a significant event given that it coincides with both the Spring Equinox and the beginning of Aries season, as the sun moves out of watery Pisces, so we're going to feel motivated, illuminated, and inspired.

Bustle chatted with Jonathan Quintero and astrologer Jordenne Rachelle of crystal shop Thee Ancients about the astrological vibes happening with this luminary, and what crystals for the March 2019 full moon they recommend. "Crystals like honey calcite, citrine, and selenite are great for grounding, releasing, cleansing, and also to mitigate any head stress that can come in the beginning of spring (Aries season)," they share with Bustle. "It's easy to get a lot of headaches or 'overheat' when we're trying to make spring changes and really charge ahead with [what] we want to see in our lives." All that fiery Aries sun energy does not mess around — and paired with the intensity of the full supermoon and the fresh-start vibes of the first day of spring, you can bet we're going to be seeking some grounding energy, too.

In addition to keeping our feet on the ground, we also want to boost ourselves up and keep ourselves motivated, as the full moon in Libra offers us some really special, propserous opportunities. "Think also about any crystals that allow us to ground the intense energy while still providing support for our fire," explains Rachelle. Keep the fire burnin', just don't let it get out of control — that's all.

If you're looking to pair some healing crystals with the vibes of the upcoming luminary, there are plenty that will enhance this Libra moon energy perfectly. Here are five crystals for the March 2019 full moon that will help ground you and connect you with the good vibes of 2019's third supermoon.

Honey Calcite

Crystal Essentials Set, $38.99, Thee Ancients.

Honey calcite takes after its name: It's smooth, sweet, and full of the power to heal us. "Honey Calcite increases feelings of self worth, confidence and courage and assists to overcome obstacles," explained Feel Crystals on its site. This vibe is perfect for the confidence-building energy of the Libra full moon.

How to use it: "Calcite ... makes an excellent muse for creative types, especially when emotional blockages are damming up your river of inspiration," explained Energy Muse. Free your mind and your creative spirit during the full moon by doing a free writing activity. Meditate with the calcite, then write three full pages in a notebook freehand, without stopping, and without putting any limitations on what you write (even if you write the same word over and over, force yourself to keep going!). Review what comes out.

Ametrine

Natural Ametrine Crystal Points, $13.69, Etsy.

This gorgeous purple stone is a natural combination of both amethyst and citrine, and it's able to beautifully combine both masculine and feminine energies, as well as both creative inspiration and creative action. I see ametrine a lovely representation of the Venus-y, feminine energy of the Libra moon meeting the fiery, action-oriented energy of the sun in Aries — making it perfect for this luminary.

How to use it: If you're planning a moon ritual, ametrine is the perfect crystal to help transition you out of your daily stresses and into a spiritual mindset. "Ametrine crystals provide a connection between the higher energies of the crown, and the energy of the physical, from the solar plexus chakra," explained Healing Crystals For You. "This connection will aid you to bring your thinking from the physical day to day realm, into the spiritual realm."

Selenite

Selenite Moon, $38.99, Thee Ancients.

Selenite! One of my favorite crystals to use in conjunction with any luminary. Named after the moon goddess, Selene, selenite perfectly vibes with lunar energy. "Like the moon, it reflects a pure beam of white light into any environment in which it rests, and is believed to contain the liquid Light of Spirit inhabiting the place between light and matter," wrote Crystal Vaults.

How to use it: Selenite energy is pure and cleansing, and since this moon falls on the Spring Equinox, it's perfect to use in a quick full moon spring cleaning ritual. Grab a selenite wand and "sweep" through every room of your home, using the crystal's vibrations to purify and cleanse the energy in the space.

Tourmalinated Quartz

Tourmalinated Quartz Point, $9.95, Energy Muse.

It is said that tourmalinated quartz is specifically good for helping people to break bad habits — and since full moons mark a good time for release (as the moon is ready to begin waxing once its reached its peak fullness), it can help you to let go of the things that aren't serving you. "It is reported to be good for dissolving fear, alleviating depression and providing physical protection," wrote Crystal Vaults.

How to use it: Given its ability to help break negative or limiting patterns, use tourmalinated quartz in a release ritual. Write down a list of thought patterns, habits, people, beliefs, and situations that are no longer serving your highest self and purpose. In a fire safe bowl, set the piece of paper on fire while holding the tourmalinated quartz in your hand. Feel the energy of the crystal forming a circle of protection around you as you release these old, outdated patterns. Visualize the space that you're creating by letting go of the things that are holding you back.

Citrine

Citrine Quartz Crystal Cluster, $35, Etsy.

Citrine is a classic stone of passion, action, and getting stuff done. It's great for promoting honesty and straightforwardness in relationships, and also great for manifesting abundance, which pairs well with the Venus-y, relationship-oriented and wealth-enhancing vibes of this full moon. "Called The Merchant's Stone for its properties of increase in the cashbox, sparkling yellow Citrine not only assists in acquiring wealth, but helps in maintaining it," explained Crystal Vaults.

How to use it: "Citrine reduces the sensitivity to criticism and inspires creativity and self-expression," wrote Crystal Vaults. "It raises self-esteem, and by letting go of the past, allows one to move forward optimistically, enjoying new experiences and explorations." Carry a citrine with you during the days surrounding the full moon to boost your confidence. Allow it to be a reminder to you throughout the day to shift your focus to believing in yourself and saying positive affirmations about your worth.