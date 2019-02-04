February is here and cards and teddy bears covered in hearts adorn shop windows everywhere. There's no getting away from the fact that Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and I must admit I'm really not a fan. However, when February 13 comes around you better believe I will be out here shouting my love from the rooftops. That’s right, Galentine's Day is just around the corner. If you know you need to celebrate the fantastic women in your life but are low on ideas here are five Galentine's Day date ideas that will show your pals how much they mean to you. Because you don’t have to have the disposable income of Ariana Grande to mark the best holiday of the year. Yes, sorry besties — I will not be purchasing a ring for each of you this year.

In the words of Galentine’s Day’s founder and creator, Parks and Recreation’s Leslie Knope (played by ultimate gal, Amy Poehler) Galentine’s Day is the holiday for “ladies celebrating ladies” so gather round your gal pals, whether single or take, and set aside some time to remind yourselves how truly amazing you all are. A little bit of a "treat yourself" attitude never hurt anyone.

1 Confidential Cupid Rather Than Secret Santa Aila Images/Stocksy While your presence may be present enough, it is nice to splash out a little on your girls to show them how much they mean. I am not talking about diamonds and designer goods here, in fact the more personal you can make their present and card the better. Think confidential Cupid not secret Santa. It's so exciting opening a card and gift that is massively personal to you and not knowing which of your pals got it for you.

2 Throwback Style Sleepover Dejan Ristovski/Stocksy Galentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to have a throwback, high school-style sleepover. Getting together in your snuggly PJs to watch trashy chick flicks, and get into the real nitty gritty of what is going on in your lives is what this sacred day is all about. Throw into the mix some red wine and take away pizza and you might just have the perfect Friday night in.

3 Big Girls Night Out Studio Firma/Stocksy One of the many reasons I truly adore Galentine’s Day is the number of nights put on in clubs and bars that will spend all night on Feb 13 blasting the Spice Girls, Ariana Grande, Alanis Morsette, Little Mix, and the like. It is the perfect excuse for you and your girl gang to get seriously glammed up, take lots of selfies (this great occasion has to be documented on Instagram), and feel some serious girl power vibes.

4 Cocktail Making & Swanky Dinner Out Cameron Whitman/Stocksy If you still want to dig out a nice top and jeans and get a little bit glammed up but can’t face walking into the house at 4 a.m, then treating yourself to a dinner out is definitely the way forward. A meal followed by a cocktail making class is the perfect way to eat good food, have a laugh with your nearest and dearest, and drinks some delicious beverages

5 An All-Out Spa Day Mosuno/Stocksy Sometimes you need a little extra. Trying to get all of your friends in one place at the same time can be tough. Everyone is pretty busy so when it happens it's definitely cause to celebrate. If you have managed to get all your girls in one place, a spa break is one of the nicest ways for you all to relax, be in each other’s company, and come away looking like glowy goddesses. And the one perk of Valentine’s Day being so close? There are so many couple’s discounts for spas up and down the country. So why not take full advantage?