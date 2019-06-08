Dating is an absolute minefield. Being a serial dater is a part of the contemporary human condition and unfortunately, a necessary evil if you want to find your lobster. Or, y'all, let's be real, if you want to find a lobster for one night only — if you catch my drift. New dating apps keep popping up, catering to more and more people on the the dating spectrum. However, when it comes to members of the LGBTQIA+ community, things aren't always easy. Yes, we have fewer options, but guys the best LGBTQIA+ dating apps in the UK are definitely worth trying out.

A wise woman once said "dating is an expensive way to drink wine." That wise woman is me. You're welcome. But guys, it really is. Apps are a great way of getting a feel for someone before you decide whether or not you want to go out and drop £20+ on drinks. And, guys, according to figures, it looks like a lot of people are choosing to go online.

According to stats gathered by research company Infogram, one in five UK relationships now start online. That's 20% of UK relationships. Dating has changed over the years, and apps have played in a big role in that. But which are the ones really worth signing up for?

Stocksy/Isaiah & Taylor Photopgraphy

1. Tinder OK maybe not what you might think of when you think of queerness, but it really is pretty awesome in terms of being simple and accessible. And y'all let's be real: dating is as much about finding what you don't want as much as what you do want, am I right? This user friendly app is like wax on wax off, which may not be ideal for hopeless romantics looking for the most deep of connections. But guys I personally have fallen in love off this app, as have many other successful couples. But of course dating isn't all about falling in love. It is also about meeting cool people and this is very good for that too. Download it here

2. Her HER was designed to connect queer people and wxmn looking to find someone. It's pretty user friendly and has the very popular swipe method, which we all know is addictive AF. According to the HER website, the team came together "with the goal of creating a more inclusive future for queer womxn." The write: "We see you, and want to empower you to be the badasses we know you are." Although it sells itself as more of a lesbian/bi/trans community than a dating platform, this one is unique as there are no cis men and no worry of having to chat to them. Download it here

3. Grindr OK so Grindr is best known for being the stalwart of cis gay and bi men, but it also caters to FTM trans people, non-binary, non-conforming, and queer folk alike. So it is definitely worth taking a look at if you identify with any of these communities. Download it here

4. Transdr OK so Transdr is the trans equivalent of Tinder. Its founders saw the gap for a safe space for the trans community. It works on the same swiping premise as Tinder. Transdr's founder Sean Kennedy explained to Pink News why they felt this app is necessary today. "We feel like trans people were treated unfairly on Tinder from time to time. There should be an app knowing about them well and making them feel comfortable. Our team has a trans person who is dedicated to product and marketing. We will make Transdr transgender friendly with his help". However, shortly after its launch it received some pretty heavy criticism from users relating to derogatory terms used for trans people on the site. One user took to Twitter to describe the language used. Kennedy later explained these terms were used in order to make it easier for people who may not be clued up on appropriate pronouns to access the app via search engines. So, although the very existence of this app is groundbreaking, which is why I wanted to report on its existence, this may be one to tread carefully with. Download it here

5. OKCupid So another app that isn't entirely for LGBTQIA+ people but OKCupid makes damn good use of those algorithms and helps you find love. Yes, another for the L word. It is very queer-friendly and has a huge community of queers who are looking for love. It has a stonking 12 sexual orientations and over 20 preferred pronouns to choose from. So it covers all parts of the queer spectrum and is a great way to be who you truly are. The questions you are asked are what bolsters the algorithms and helps you see what percentage match you have with someone. However, as AfterEllen noted, some queer women have experienced harassment and unwanted messages from men and hetero couples, so that's something to be aware of. Download it here