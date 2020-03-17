As one fifth of One Direction, Harry Styles has had a spotlight on his style for as long as he’s been on the stage. But as his solo career has blossomed, so too has his fashion-forward style. Gone are the skinny jeans and Hollister T-shirts of the X Factor era. Even the patterned Hawaiian shirts of 2016 have made way for pussy-bow blouses, vibrant flared suits, and high-waisted trousers, spurred by the 26-year-old’s notable affiliation with Gucci and the Italian fashion brand’s creative director, Alessandro Michele. Given his penchant for whimsy and preference for named brands, naturally the autumn/winter 2020 catwalk provided a number of inspirational looks that had Harry Styles written all over them.

With a string of award shows and public appearances already under his belt this year, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer has really taken the opportunity to really express his fashion prowess. At the Brit Awards 2020 alone, not one, but three looks set him apart from the rest of the attendees; he first appeared on the red carpet in a Willy Wonka-esque suit, before changing into a head-to-toe white lace Gucci look complete with matching braces for his solo performance on the night, and a bright yellow two-piece suit and accompanying purple pussybow blouse that Austin Powers would have been proud to own.

“Harry has always been keen to experiment with fashion and is never scared to try something new,” stylist Harry Lambert, who has worked with Styles for some time on his red-carpet looks to his latest album cover, told British Vogue in an interview. “Over the years we have worked out what he likes and doesn’t like. It has been a natural progression of experimentation...” Experimentation that has seen pussybow blouses, pastel tailored suits—along with flared trousers—, diaphanous shirts and ruffled trimmings become a regular part of the singer’s repertoire.

As he gets ready to tour his second album, Fine Line, from April 15 to October 19, here are five looks from the autumn/winter 2020 shows that we'd absolutely love to see Styles try out on stage.

The New Pussybow Blouse Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images As seen at: Emporio Armani and Elie Saab Pussybow blouse? Check. Jewel tones? Check. Velvet? Check. Houndstooth jacket? Check. Emporio Armani’s collection had it all. Elsewhere, nearly all of the Elie Saab autumn/winter 20 looks were sent down the runway with a pussybow blouse, or ribbon styled at the collar of a shirt. Whilst Saab offered up a muted option for Styles, the woollen suit—complete with flared trousers and sheer lace shirt—was particularly reminiscent of the formula that worked so well for Styles on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet.

The Up-And-Coming Brand Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images As seen at: Christopher John Rogers Along with established fashion houses such as Gucci and Alexander McQueen, Styles has been known to look to newer designers for inspiration. “We are very keen to work with young brands like Harris Reed, Charles Jeffery and Palomo Spain,” Lambert told British Vogue, “they have been really key in expressing Harry’s style.” Just one look at Brooklyn-based designer Christopher John Rogers collection of whimsical evening pieces and a number of Styles’ favourites immediately stand out, from ruffled shirts in his latest hue-of-the-moment, canary yellow, to wide-shouldered silk suiting. Despite being a relatively new to the New York fashion show schedule, the brand has gain critical acclaim (Rogers received the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award last year, after just three collections) and is already favoured by the likes of Michelle Obama, Tracee Ellis Ross and Styles’ latest BFF, Lizzo, and I can see Styles following suit for future events.

The Velvet Number Randy Brooke/WireImage/Getty Images As seen at: Zimmermann Zimmermann’s autumn/winter 2020 collection was awash with looks suitable for Mr Styles and his tour wardrobe; from jacquard floral suits with high-waisted kick-flare trousers to the sheer, ruffled bullfighter-style shirts, the collection was a tick box exercise in the singer’s go-to style. But it was the velvet, double-breasted, retro-inspired flare jumpsuit, paired with one of Styles’ now-signature blouses, that would really stand out on the red carpet.

The Jumpsuit Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As seen at: Emilia Wickstead ‌While Styles’ appearances in jumpsuits are limited to none (the toilet situation alone is understandable), this look from London-based designer Emilia Wickstead ticks all of Styles’ boxes. It’s structured almost corset-esque waist is a similar structure to the trousers worn at the “Adore You” singer’s Met Gala 2019 appearance. Add its notable jewelled-green hue, a structured woollen material, puffed sleeve and wide-leg trouser and it looks like a winner for any upcoming red-carpet appearances.