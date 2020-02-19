As a member of the world's most famous boyband, Harry Styles' fashion choices were notably different from the rest. But since the group's split, the 26-year-old has really developed a taste for vintage eras. Gone are the skinny jeans and plain T-shirts; in come the lacy shirts, pussybow ties, and billowing trousers. While Styles should be nothing but praised for his ability to steer clear of trends, it's hard to ignore his penchant for film-related fashion. So here's a few occasions where Styles has dressed exactly like your favourite movie characters.

At the 2020 BRIT Awards, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's taste for the big screen was spotted more than once. He first appeared on the red carpet in a Willy Wonka-esque suit, switching it up for a striking lace Gucci look for his solo performance, and a bright yellow two-piece that Austin Powers would have been proud to own.

In the past, Styles has emulated everyone from Disney characters to cult icons. His ruffled blouses hark back to pirate tales and 1986 fantasy film, Labyrinth. Then there's his love for ultra shiny fabrics, à la Derek Zoolander. And who can forget the low-cut jumpsuit that just had to be inspired by ABBA?

Here's seven times Styles' film references were plain to see. May there be plenty more in the years to come.

1. Austin Powers Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images Sunset Boulevard/Corbis Historical/Getty Images Harry's style has been likened to '90s sensation Austin Powers on many an occasion, but his third look at the 2020 BRIT Awards couldn't have been more groovy, baby. Wearing a vibrant yellow Marc Jacobs suit adorned with a purple pussybow tie, Styles certainly captivated the room.

2. Willy Wonka Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Wolper/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock Styles' red carpet look at the 2020 BRITs was much more toned down, but it still payed homage to a well-loved character (whilst making a sartorial tribute to his friend and the former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack, too). The 26-year-old's brown Gucci suit and purple knit served up serious Willy Wonka vibes (Johnny Depp or Gene Wilder, take your pick). The string of pearls around his neck and Mary Janes added a Wonka-esque flamboyant finish.

3. Captain Hook Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images LMPC/LMPC/Getty Images The famous diamond print Gucci suit worn at the 2017 iHeart Radio Music Festival could have easily wound up in a remake of Peter Pan. Captain Hook would have been very envious of Styles' mega pussybow.

4. Derek Zoolander PYMCA/Universal Images Group/Getty Images Melinda Sue Gordon/Paramount/Nvp/Red Hour/Village R'Show/Kobal/Shutterstock You didn't think Styles would get away without a single Zoolander reference, did you? Ben Stiller's titular character's shiny suit is a classic fancy dress costume, so it's no wonder Styles' glittering Gucci suit from his 2018 Copenhagen tour date looked similar.

5. Jareth, the Goblin King Instagram/Harry Styles Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock Another tour stop saw Styles perform in Amsterdam. This time, he chose another flouncy look. With ruffled sleeves and a contrasting waistcoat, the singer was the spitting image of David Bowie's famous Labyrinth character. It can't be a coincidence that Styles cited Bowie as an influence in his 2019 Rolling Stones cover interview.

6. The 'Mamma Mia' Men Isabel Infantes - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images YouTube/Movieclips How could you see Styles' chest-baring denim jumpsuit and not immediately think of the closing scene from Mamma Mia? Wearing the sparkling piece to the 2019 Jingle Bell Ball, the former One Directioner had the combined air of Sam Carmichael (Pierce Brosnan), Harry Bright (Colin Firth), and Bill Anderson (Stellan Skarsgard). ABBA, eat your heart out.