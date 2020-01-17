Bustle

5 New Beauty Products Out This Week, Including A Limited Edition NARS Palette

Around this time of year, you can easily feel a bit fed up. With Christmas all done and dusted and dry January in full swing, this month is not the most exciting in the calendar. Luckily, there are a few things you can try to make yourself feel better, including picking up one of the new beauty products that came out this week in the UK.

This week's releases are all about bringing that sparkle back. Case in point: Color Wow's new hair shine spray, which leaves a luminous gloss layer over locks without weighing them down. Then there's the new limited edition NARS palette, which is sure to make you fall in love with makeup again.

Treat yourself to a new fragrance with decadent packaging just like the Atelier Cologne's special Chinese New Year edition, and then take care of number one with Bondi Sands' first ever coconut body scrub, which comes in at under £13. Ideal. And then there's a new shampoo from The Hair Boss that's suited for anyone who's rocking a balayage right now.

Keep scrolling to read more about the exciting set of five new products out this week, and say goodbye to the last of your January funds (sorry!).

Color WOW Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray
£25
Look Fantastic
The other day I was literally thinking about how I needed a shine spray for my hair et voila, this appeared at my door step. This newbie from Color Wow promises to attract light and boost luminosity, without feeling oily or greasy. The dream.
NARS Afterglow Eyeshadow Palette
£46
NARS
A beautiful limited edition palette that boasts 12 wearable yet vibrant shades, this has everything, including perfectly covetable packaging. And at £46, it's actually not toooo pricey for NARS.
Atelier Cologne Santal Carmin Limited Edition
£157.46
Atelier Cologne
Hands down this is one of the absolute best fragrances by Atelier Cologne. It's smooth, luxurious and rich, and now, it comes in even better packaging to celebrate the Chinese new year. Honestly, this will look insanely decadent on your dressing table.
Bondi Sands Coconut & Sea Salt Body Scrub
£12.99
Bondi Sands
Everyone's favourite affordable tanning brand Bondi Sands has now expanded their range into general body care. From a hand wash to a body cream, the small but perfectly formed line is seriously covetable, and I can't wait to try this delicious-looking body scrub.
The Hair Boss Balayage Shampoo
£7.99
Superdrug
Sometimes you just need a shampoo that'll see to both the roots and ends of hair, and this is a perfect example of one that does it well. It purifies greasy, grown-out roots, while keeping ends nourished and soft.