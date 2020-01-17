Around this time of year, you can easily feel a bit fed up. With Christmas all done and dusted and dry January in full swing, this month is not the most exciting in the calendar. Luckily, there are a few things you can try to make yourself feel better, including picking up one of the new beauty products that came out this week in the UK.

This week's releases are all about bringing that sparkle back. Case in point: Color Wow's new hair shine spray, which leaves a luminous gloss layer over locks without weighing them down. Then there's the new limited edition NARS palette, which is sure to make you fall in love with makeup again.

Treat yourself to a new fragrance with decadent packaging just like the Atelier Cologne's special Chinese New Year edition, and then take care of number one with Bondi Sands' first ever coconut body scrub, which comes in at under £13. Ideal. And then there's a new shampoo from The Hair Boss that's suited for anyone who's rocking a balayage right now.

Keep scrolling to read more about the exciting set of five new products out this week, and say goodbye to the last of your January funds (sorry!).