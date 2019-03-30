Happy payday! Unsurprisingly, for many, this is one of the happiest days of the month. For another week or so, money woes can sit quietly in the back of your mind (instead of at the forefront), and you can finally treat yourself to that present you've been waiting for. At the turn of spring, there are plenty of new gems to get your hands on, including these new fragrance, makeup, and skincare products that would make the best payday treats.

If you are looking for a new Spring fragrance, trust me with this one: The Jo Malone Brilliant Blossoms collection will become your go-to. Not only are the fruity, flowery scents a treat for the nose, the vibrant pastel bottles delight the eyes, as well.

If you wear an eye mask, ditch your heavier options for a super lightweight silk version; I've found the best new design in from Silk pillowcase brand Slip. Another new buy to make you feel a little more decadent this week is the new hand and nail masks from Patchology. Oh, and the new rich cleansing balm from skincare brand Drunk Elephant. Last but not least, in makeup Benefit has extended its bestselling Hoola bronzer line to cater to a wider range of skin tones with two new shades. You can read more about everything below, and hopefully it will give you some info on how to treat yourself this payday.

Jo Malone London Silk Blossom Cologne £48 Selfridges Jo Malone's new range of delightful spring fragrances will perk up your nose as well as your dressing table with its vibrant, colourful pastel packaging. These limited edition bottles won't last for long, and my favourite is Silk Blossom, a new fragrance in the line. It features apricot and a moss base, and is light yet sophisticated and rich; the perfect contradiction. Buy Now

Benefit Hoola Toasted £26 Cult Beauty Hurrah: Benefit's bestselling Hoola bronzer, the non-glittery, matte product perfect for contouring and adding all over glow, is finally available in more shades. This shade, name Toasted, is designed for deeper skin tones, and the other, 'Caramel,' is designed for 'medium to tan skin tones', according to the brand. Buy Now

Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser £29 Cult Beauty A great cleansing balm at a surprisingly affordable price point for Drunk Elephant, this product has a luxuriously rich, buttery texture, and removes makeup, dirt, and grease from the face in a single swipe. The product comes with an accompanying Bamboo Booster, a physical exfoliant which contains ultra-fine bamboo and charcoal spheres to deeply purify skin. Buy Now

Slip Silk Sleep Mask In Peachy Keen £50 Slip How adorable is this cheeky peach mask?! Not only is the colour amazing, the little peach embroidery is so so cute. Yes, it may be pricey, but if you're after a luxurious silk eye mask, you can't get better than the ones from Slip. Made from the highest quality long fiber mulberry silk, you'll feel like Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's while wearing this. Pure luxury. Buy Now