I love the aesthetics of a beauty product. While the product itself is of course the most important thing, buying something that looks beautiful as well is increasingly appealing in the age of Instagram. Having something bright and colourful on your bedside table or vanity unit also cheers you up, and makes you feel pumped for the summer months. This week's five new beauty launches are all super bright, super summery, and super colourful, just how I like them.

Kicking off with a new range of candles, one of my favourite brands Boy Smells has fully embraced the appeal of Instagrammable packaging with three new offerings, all in bright glass jars and pretty pastel labels.

Then there's the array of new makeup, including an amazing high street palette you can buy at Superdrug, that boasts not six, not twelve, but EIGHTEEN amazingly pigmented bright eyeshadow shades. And at under £10, you don't have to fear taking it on holiday with you in your suitcase. If it's single eyeshadows you're after, I recommend the new loose pigments from Anastasia Beverly Hills, which are also super vibrant and beautiful.

And even sun care is bright and bold this season, housed in eye catching yellow packaging, and cleaner and safer for the environment than ever. Keep reading to see what I mean, and to learn more about this week's best new beauty launches.

Boy Smells Dynasty Candle £37 Osmology My favourite candle brand, Boy Smells, has a brand new collection of bright and colourful candles. Part of the Chromesthesia Collection, Dynasty smells just like summer: fresh, salty, and floral. Buy Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills £25 Selfridges Available in Selfridges from 7 June, these new loose pigments by Anastasia Beverly Hills are super finely milled and lightweight, yet pigmented and blendable. They come in a gorgeous range of shades, this one (Daiquiri) being my favourite. Buy Now

I Heart Revolution Strawberry Cheesecake Chocolate Palette £8.99 Superdrug A brilliantly pigmented eyeshadow palette with 16 shades, for under £10? SOLD. This product was actually originally only available in the brand's Christmas set, but has been brought back on its own by popular demand. Buy Now

Sol de Janeiro My Sol Stick SPF50 £24 Feel Unique You know those areas where you consistently forget to apply sunscreen? It's usually the hard to reach, delicate areas we forget. So a stick like this, which provides a high SPF factor, and smells amazing, is a must in your holiday beach bag. Buy Now