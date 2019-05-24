Roll up, roll up for another bank holiday weekend. The third in the space of two months, we are pretty lucky to have this many long weekends to lie and bask in the sunshine. The weather is set to be glorious this weekend, and to celebrate, why not treat yourself to a new beauty buy?!Yes, I realise this is a tenuous link, but as a hardcore beauty fan, I think any occasion is a great excuse to buy new makeup or skincare products. So check out the seven newbies below and go for it!

This week I am super pumped about a couple of beautiful palettes, both for eyes and face. Huda Beauty's three new "obsessions" additions may look bright and a little unwearable, but when you dig a little deeper, you will see they are actually totally covetable no matter what your style. RMS also has a new complexion palette out I can't wait to try, which sees the brand playing with powder formulas for the first time.

As far as skincare goes, I recommend you check out cute new sustainable, Arctic beauty brand Polaar, and of course, you won't want to miss out on the new acne-fighting mask from The Ordinary. Then there's Revive's hydrating mask, which is one of the best I have used as of late.

My favourite picks of the week are in the body and hair categories. Oskia's beautiful collaboration with photographer Emma Hoareau has me head over heels, whilst Bleach London's latest line is formulated with, well, beer. Yes, you read that right.

Keep scrolling to read more about the best new seven beauty launches this week.

Polaar The Genuine Lapland Lip Balm Tube £9 Look Fantastic Polaar, a super cute new sustainable brand that uses ingredients from the arctic, has totally won me over this week. I'm excited to try their lip balm, which is infused with a blend of antioxidants including arctic raspberries, blackberries and lingon berries. Buy Now

OSKIA x Emma Hoareau Renaissance Body Scrub £48 Oskia Not only is this irresistible new body scrub formulated with pumpkin enzymes, MSM, pink himalayan salt & vitamin E, it is also made in collaboration with photographer Emma Hoareau. This makes it both lovely to use, and beautiful to look at. Buy Now

Revive Vitalité Energizing Hydration Mist £45 Net-a-Porter While there are many mists out there on the market, this one not only nourishes and hydrates (use it before applying serum or moisturiser to lock in moisture), it also contains a blend of antioxidants, including algae, to protect skin from environmental harm and pollution. Buy Now

Bleach London Beer Shampoo £7.50 Cult Beauty I don't blame you if the only associations you have relating to beer in your hair is in a crowd at a festival. But hear me out; yeast beer proteins can actually penetrate the hair shaft to strengthen, fortify, and help reduce breakage. Which is why I'm getting my hands on the new Bleach London beer range, stat. Buy Now

RMS Beauty Sensual Skin Trio £34 Net-a-Porter Out next month, this brilliant new palette not only looks pretty, it is also great value for money. Containing three new powder formulas from clean beauty brand RMS, this has everything you need to perfect your complexion and is ideal for travel. Buy Now

The Ordinary Salicylic 2% Masque £9.90 The Ordinary Out 29 May, this is definitely the most talked-about mask of the moment. Containing salicylic acid, mud, and clay, it targets everything from clogged pores and breakouts to uneven skin textures. Oh, and you get all this for under a tenner. Buy Now