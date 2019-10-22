Daylight savings is around the corner, and we all know what that means. Like it or not, we're headed for winter. However, while the end of long bright evenings may be a bit depressing, this is the ideal time to read those non-fiction books on you wish list.

According to a study by Kantar UK insights, more than half of the adults they surveyed read just one book in the last year. However, with the expectations of modern life, that's hardly surprising. Sometimes life can get in the way, and before you know it, all those epic books you got for Christmas end up collecting dust. But fear not — the colder months are a perfect excuse to get cosy indoors, and there's still plenty of time to squeeze in some good reading.

There’s a whole heap of fantastic non-fiction books hitting shelves in the next few months. From delicious cookbooks making a veggie lifestyle simple to heart-felt essays dispelling myths around mental health from the perspective of both famous and emerging voices, there is something for everyone — even if you think fiction is more your bag. So, if you're stuck on what to read next, and don't know where to begin, get stuck into these 5 new books:

'It's Not OK to Feel Blue (& Other Lies)' This anthology brought together by Scarlett Curtis delves into mental health through the lens of over personal 70 stories. Expect beautiful and eye-opening essays from the likes of writer KUCHENGA, fashion icon Naomi Campbell, and singers James Blake and Sam Smith.

'Taking Up Space: The Black Girl's Manifesto For Change' – Chelsea Kwakye & Ore Ogunbiyi Although this book technically came out in summer, it's still a corker for autumn. Taking Up Space by Cambridge graduates Chelsea and Ore is a guide for black girls, but, for anyone else reading this book, hopefully it can help make you a better friend or parent to a black girl in your life. This book is a part of #Merky Books, a collaboration between Stormzy and Penguin Random House.

'Greenfeast - Autumn, Winter' - Nigel Slater Why not delve into Nigel Slater's latest cookbook, which is all about meals for the colder months? This is the second book in his seasonal veggie cookbooks and it's a great way for vegetarians and vegans to find some more wonderful recipes and for meat eaters to introduce some more veggie-friendly meals into their week.

'Twas The Night Shift Before Christmas' - Adam Kay Author of the bestselling This Is Going To Hurt, Adam Kay is back with another NHS-based book. The former doctor jumps back into his diaries for a funny and realistic look into working for the health services over Christmastime.