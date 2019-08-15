If you have to have your period for the majority of your life, you might as well learn how to handle it early on and not let it affect your sex life. Although there are birth control options that eliminate your period all together, for those of us who still opt for things like the Pill or rolling au natural, having periods every single month for some 30+ years is just part of the deal of being a person with a uterus. But it sure as hell shouldn’t stand in the way of you getting some. While having sex on your period may seem a little, well, messy in theory, it actually doesn’t have to be the bloodbath you’re envisioning.

In fact, having sex on your period feels really good! Whether you choose to have sex with someone else or sex with yourself, with every orgasm, oxytocin and dopamine are released into the body and it’s the best painkiller you can give all those aches, pains, and cramps Also, each orgasm helps to push out even more of that uterine lining, so you’re looking at possibly shortening up your period, too. If you’re someone who suffers from the dreaded seven-day long period, then you definitely want to do whatever it takes to shorten things up, and if sex can help, then why would you pass it up?

Because you should haven’t to wait for five or six days to have sex and period sex actually has quite a few pros, here are five period sex hacks that will make you realize having sex on your period isn’t quite the disaster you might think it is.

1. You Use A Condom

First thing's first: if you're having period sex, you need to be safe about it. When we menstruate, our uterus is open, making it very vulnerable to STIs and bacterial infections.

"Blood in general is a medium for bacteria," Dr. Alyssa Dweck, OB/GYN, Assistant Clinical Professor at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, and author of V is for Vagina: Your A-Z Guide to Piercings, Periods, Pleasure, and So Much More, tells Bustle. "If blood in the vagina or uterus is exposed to some bacteria during unprotected sex, there are more places for bacteria to grow."

Even if you're in a monogamous relationship, you should still seriously consider using a condom. (It'll cut down on mess, too.)

2. Avoid Certain Positions

If we’ve learned anything about gravity, it’s that everything pretty much moves in a downward motion, so the same goes for your period blood. What this means is that even if your favorite position is being on top, the best way to minimize any excessive blood leakage is to stick to any position where you’re on your back. Also, the spooning position works, too, if you get sick of missionary.

3. Hop In The Shower

I'm usually the first person to scream out, "Don't have shower sex! You will fall and it will be a nightmare!" But when it comes to having sex on your period, shower sex is totally your best bet. But while Dr. Dweck says this is an option some of her patients choose, it's important to take into consideration the slippery factor. Even if you don't use lube, menstrual blood can act like a lubricant that can cause some slip-slidin'. There's also to be a bit more blood if you orgasm because those internal contractions will push blood out.

4. Experiment With Something Besides Vaginal Intercourse

Sex isn't just vaginal penetration by a penis. In fact, that's just vaginal intercourse. Because of this, if you really just don't think you can enjoy vaginal sex when you have your period, for whatever reason, then think outside the box. Like maybe giving anal play or anal sex a try.

"One of the great things about anal play is that folks of any gender and orientation can enjoy it," Alicia Sinclair, founder and CEO of b-Vibe, tells Bustle. "The sensations and experiences that feel good to you have nothing to do with your sexual orientation or gender. It’s kind of like how the food that you enjoy is a totally different question than who you want to have dinner with."

Just because you have your period doesn't mean you should have to go without, so open your mind to other options and go for it.

5. Grab A Dark Towel

Depending on what day you’re on during your menstrual cycle, you could be experiencing a heavy flow. If that’s that the case and you’re nervous that you’ll destroy your white sheets, then grab a dark towel or a towel you don’t care about staining. Unfortunately, blood is REALLY hard to get out of most fabrics, so you definitely want to use something that you don’t care if it gets stained. You could also buy something like the Liberator Throe, which is specifically made to absorb bodily fluids ― all of ‘em ― that can make an appearance during sex.

Being on your period is *no* reason to go without sex, if that's what you want to do. All kinds of fluids get everywhere during sex at any time of the month — why should a little uterine lining be any different?

