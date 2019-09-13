RuPaul's Drag Race fans are counting down the days until the U.S. series finally sashays over to Blighty, and Mother Ru will be introducing her first-ever UK queens to the world very soon indeed. So as we await the debut of Drag Race UK, now seems like the perfect time to delve into the show's dynamic herstory, and familiarise ourselves with some of the most classic seasons ever. Rather conveniently, all eleven seasons of the U.S. drag competition are available to stream on Netflix UK, and here are the best seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race to watch before the UK version, because I can't think of a better way to prepare for the new series.

After more than a decade on the air, the original U.S. format has welcomed some of the biggest names from the world of drag, and as the popularity of Drag Race began to rise, the series cemented itself as a pop culture phenomenon. Drag superstars such as Sharon Needles, Bianca Del Rio, and the most recent champion, Yvie Oddly, were all thrust onto the world stage following their stints on the show — and the stars of RuPaul's Drag Race UK are probably hoping to mirror the success of their U.S. counterparts, who over the years have produced some iconic moments in the famous Werk Room. So, if you're hoping to get a taste of what the U.S. series is all about, or simply want to revisit the show's best moments, I've selected five of the greatest Drag Race seasons ever — which I believe epitomise the brilliance of this groundbreaking reality-competition show.

1. 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 5 Logo on YouTube For long-time fans, the fifth series of RuPaul's Drag Race stands out amongst the crowd, and with a legendary lineup of queens that includes Alaska Thunderf*ck 5000, Jinkx Monsoon, Alyssa Edwards, and more, its easy to understand why viewers hold this particular series in such high regard. Watch RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 on Netflix UK.

2. 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 7 Logo on YouTube Fans of drag will be more than familiar with the names Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova — a pair best known for hosting the hilarious Youtube series UNHhhh. As it happens, the comedic duo both appeared on the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race, which is just one of the reasons this brilliant series is a must-watch. The show's seventh-run also birthed one of the most iconic runway moments in Drag Race herstory, all thanks to the formidable series 7 queen, Violet Chachki. Watch RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7 on Netflix UK.

3. 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 4 Logo on YouTube Sharon Needles, Latrice Royale, Willam, and Chad Michaels — with a cast this strong, you'd be forgiven for thinking this was an All Star lineup of the hit show. However, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4 was really just that good, and with Marmite contestant Phi Phi O'Hara thrown into the mix, the series certainly became one for the herstory books. Watch RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4 on Netflix UK.

4. 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 10 VH1 on YouTube The landmark tenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race welcomed some of the most visually-striking queens we'd ever seen into the Werk Room, however, the ongoing backstage drama between the likes of Eureka and The Vixen is what really got fans hooked — all of which was well documented in the Drag Race after show spin-off, Untucked. Watch RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 on Netflix UK.