Bustle

5 Skincare & Make Up Products Out This Week, Including A Fenty Beauty Party Set

By Rebecca Fearn
Fenty Beauty

It's officially Christmas party season, and the festive makeup options are endless. Will you opt for a classic smokey eye and neutral lip look? Or maybe you'll go bold with your lipstick and reach for a deep berry stain, and pair that with tons of highlighter. Either way, if you're into beauty, this is a great opportunity to get creative. With this in mind, these five new beauty products out this week are bound to help inspire your chosen look, whether you're on the lookout for an eye-catching new eyeshadow palette or a standout lip shade.

I personally will be rocking a deep berry lipstick for the merry festive season, and so Charlotte Tilbury's new addition was welcome news to me this week. It looks like the absolute perfect hue that will suit any skin tone and can be worn for different occasions throughout December.

For those of you going for an eye look instead, you have to check out Anastasia Beverly Hills' newest mini eyeshadow palette, which has nine insanely cool shades. Finish off your look with a few layers of L'Oreal Paris' limited edition Paradise mascara, because every party look needs an on-point flutter.

Perhaps the pièce de résistance though in party makeup is Fenty Beauty's Trophy Wife set, which is packed full of golden formulas to make you sparkle all season long. Seriously, it's the absolute dream.

Keep reading to find out more.

The Skincare Edit
£42
|
Glossier
Glossier's newest set to round out the year contains everything you need for glow-tastic skin. With mini versions of its bestsellers and a limited edition headband included, this not only is a God send for your skin, it's also a brilliant collectors item.
Fenty Beauty Trophy Wife Life
£53
|
Boots
This ultra special set is perfect for the makeup fanatic in your life, who loves a bit of sparkle. It contains Fenty Trophy Wife classics, like the incredible highlighter, as well as exclusives such as the golden Gloss Bomb. Seriously, you'll want to snap this one up quick.
L'Oreal Paris Paradise Mascara Limited Edition
£11.99
|
Superdrug
L'Oreal Paris' Paradise mascara is beloved around the world, so the news that they have released a super limited edition version in beautiful golden packaging has made me want to run out and stock up. The formula is also now easier to layer, meaning Christmas party lashes are closer than ever.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Secret Spell
£25
|
Charlotte Tilbury
Described as the perfect winter berry lipstick that's ideal for party season, Charlotte Tilbury's new addition comes in the makeup artist's beloved matte revolution formula. It's limited edition, so snap it up pre-Christmas.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol I
£33
|
Cult Beauty
The latest in Anastasia Beverly Hills' epic palette collection, this mini addition houses nine brilliantly bold shades that'll see you right through party season and beyond.