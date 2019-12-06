It's officially Christmas party season, and the festive makeup options are endless. Will you opt for a classic smokey eye and neutral lip look? Or maybe you'll go bold with your lipstick and reach for a deep berry stain, and pair that with tons of highlighter. Either way, if you're into beauty, this is a great opportunity to get creative. With this in mind, these five new beauty products out this week are bound to help inspire your chosen look, whether you're on the lookout for an eye-catching new eyeshadow palette or a standout lip shade.

I personally will be rocking a deep berry lipstick for the merry festive season, and so Charlotte Tilbury's new addition was welcome news to me this week. It looks like the absolute perfect hue that will suit any skin tone and can be worn for different occasions throughout December.

For those of you going for an eye look instead, you have to check out Anastasia Beverly Hills' newest mini eyeshadow palette, which has nine insanely cool shades. Finish off your look with a few layers of L'Oreal Paris' limited edition Paradise mascara, because every party look needs an on-point flutter.

Perhaps the pièce de résistance though in party makeup is Fenty Beauty's Trophy Wife set, which is packed full of golden formulas to make you sparkle all season long. Seriously, it's the absolute dream.

Keep reading to find out more.