54 Brilliant Finds On Amazon That Make You Look & Feel 10X Better

Sometimes, your mood and your appearance are intertwined — like when stress has you tossing and turning all night, so your under-eyes aren't exactly bright and sparkly come morning. But luckily, this relationship works the other way around, too: A fresh blowout, a pore-cleansing facial, or a self-care practice all have the potential to uplift your mood and leave you feeling rejuvenated. That's why some of the most popular items on Amazon are the ones that make you look and feel 10 times better.

Now, as someone who reviews products for a living, I can tell you that Amazon is absolutely packed with genius items you won't find anywhere else — but out of all the different shopping categories, the brilliant self-care products are my favorite. These are the ones with the potential to actually make a difference in someone's life. They're the things people reach for when they're feeling overwhelmed, or anxious, or tired. They're the things that remind you to take a minute for yourself, because you fully deserve it.

As Audre Lorde says, "Caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation." By that logic, self-care is worth the investment — and these well-designed products cut your problems in half so you can look and feel great simultaneously.