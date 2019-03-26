59 Of The Greatest Products On Amazon Prime That Are Under $15

Want products that work well, but aren't willing to spend a fortune on them? You don't have to — these are some of the greatest products on Amazon Prime under $15. They all stand as proof that the best things in life may not necessarily be free, but they can be pretty close to it.

This list of suspiciously cheap products includes beauty items that give reviewers a reason to rave about them — like a supremely popular bentonite clay mask that deep cleans pores, gets rid of blackheads, and costs a fraction of the price of luxury brand masks.

Maybe you're a pro in the kitchen, but still need to save space and aren't willing to splurge hundreds of dollars on fancy gadgets – there's no need to break the bank when simple items like an adjustable teaspoon and palm-size pizza wheel cutter are extremely effective and easy to store.

Other genius gadgets and products on this list are difficult to categorize, but will win you over — like reusable and washable mesh bags that are better for the planet and for your produce, or a wax product that keeps your glasses from slipping off of your face.

Whatever it is you're looking for, you'll find on this list — for a steal.

1. The Natural Wax That Keeps Your Glasses From Slipping Nerdwax Stop Slipping Glasses $11 Amzon See on Amazon There's finally a simple solution to an all-too-common (and annoying) problem: how to keep you eyeglasses from slipping and sliding off of your face. Apply a light layer of this Nerdwax to frames and they'll stay in place. The formula is made with all-natural ingredients, and one tube can last you up to eight months.

2. This Magic Bentonite Clay Treatment That Gives Pores A Deep Cleanse Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $11 Amazon See on Amazon The loose bentonite clay found in this facial and body treatment is said to work wonders — especially when it comes to digging deep into pores to unclog excess sebum and prevent pimples and blackheads. You can even use it on your hair. With more than 15,000 positive reviews, this clay is one of the most popular around — and one reviewer writes: "This product is AMAZING. It's an official Holy Grail product of mine. I ideally use it once-a-week, and it feels as if angels themselves have taken the time, to delicately renew my skin with the magical touch of their wings."

3. The Plug-In Charging Cube With Dual USB Ports That Has More Than 12,000 Reviews iClever Boost Cube $8 Amazon See on Amazon Charge two devices simultaneously with this plug-in cube, which features dual USB ports that detect the charge your particular device requires and delivers it with lightning speed. All charging cubes are not created equal, and the proof is in the fact that this portable one — which has a foldable plug — boasts more than 12,000 reviews. One reviewer writes: "It never gets very hot (the charger nor the phone), which is an issue I've experienced with other chargers, but is still able to charge my device(s) very quickly."

4. These Strong Reusable Mesh Bags For Produce And Organization purifyou Reusable Mesh Bags (Set of 9) $15 Amazon See on Amazon Store everything from fresh produce to kids' toys in these multi-functional reusable mesh bags, which come in a set of nine with small, medium, and large bags for all of your needs. The bags, which are double-stitched and strong, can hold up to 11 pounds. They're an eco-friendly way to stop using plastic bags.

5. An Anti-Fog Spray For Goggles And Mirrors So That You Can See Perfectly All The Time Essential Values Anti-Fog Spray $13 Amazon See on Amazon Foggy glasses, athletic equipment like goggles, and car mirrors are always a pain — but now it's a preventable pain, thanks to this genius anti-fog spray. Using natural ingredients, the spray de-fogs everything from bathroom mirrors to swimming goggles: and one small bottle provides a whopping 200 pumps, so it will last a long time.

6. These Natural Acne Patches That You Wear Overnight To Give Zits The Boot Mighty Patch (36 Patches) $13 Amazon See on Amazon Attack pimples while you sleep with these natural acne patches — a wearable spot treatment made with hydrocolloid — which safely absorbs pus and dries out blemishes without causing irritation. The set comes with transparent patches in different sizes, and can reduce inflammation overnight.

7. An Essential Oils Starter Kit You Need For Therapeutic Aromatherapy Sessions VicTsing Essential Oils Set (Set of 6) $14 Amazon See on Amazon Wondering which essential oils you should stock up on to start a therapeutic aromatherapy regimen? This set of six quality pure oils is all you need to get started. It includes the most popular and multi-purpose oils around: eucalyptus, peppermint, sweet orange, tea tree, lavender, and lemongrass.

8. The Chemical-Free Makeup Remover Cloths That Get Rid Of Stubborn Eyeliner Danielle Reusable Makeup Removing Cloths (4 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes you just don't want to use cleanser on your skin — especially if you have sensitive skin (or, you know, you come home very late). These reusable microfiber makeup cloths need nothing more than a few drops of water to remove stubborn makeup like waterproof mascara and eyeliner with just a few gentle passes. They come four in a pack and are machine-washable.

9. This Mini Manual Chopper For Garlic And Veggies Ourokhome Mini Garlic Chopper $9 Amazon See on Amazon Chop and grind garlic and hard veggies like onions or carrots in a flash with this miniature food chopper. Make salsas or guac, too. The manual device has a simple puller with stainless steel blades — and sometimes simple is the most effective: some reviewers say they break out this gadget far more often than their food processors. It comes in five colors: blue, clear blue, clear yellow, red, and water blue.

10. An Anti-Chafing Stick That Also Moisturizes Skin With Vitamins BodyGlide for Her Anti-Chafe Balm $8 Amazon See on Amazon Apply this anti-chafe balm anywhere you experience irritating chafing — from your inner thighs to under your breasts. The vegan and allergen-free formula is infused with moisturizing vitamins A, B, E, and F, and its stick packaging means you can easily toss it into your gym bag or purse and use it anywhere.

11. This Nourishing Oil For Smooth Cuticles And Healthy Nails CND Essentials SolarOil Nail & Cuticle Oil $9 Amazon See on Amazon Soften cuticles and strengthen your nails with regular use of this moisturizing nail and cuticle oil. The oil penetrates deep and delivers nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil, vitamin E, and sweet almond oil. Use it regularly and reviewers say the "miracle" effect will wow you.

12. The Indestructible Shower Speaker With A Suction Cup Mount NEEGO Waterproof Shower Speaker $10 Amazon See on Amazon Because you secretly sing in the shower (like a pro) and love to spend an extra few minutes under the hot water, make the most of your me time with this waterproof shower speaker. The speaker has Bluetooth 3.0, a built-in microphone, and a suction cup mount. It comes in six colors and its rechargeable battery runs for six hours.

13. A Nail Polish Bottle Ring That Makes DIY Manicures Easier tweezy Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder $10 Amazon See on Amazon Manis are a breeze when you have this wearable nail polish bottle holder to keep bottles stable and upright. The holder fits all fingers and nail polish bottles and allows you to tilt your hand to get out every last drop. It's easy to clean, too.

14. The Massage Glove That You Wear On Your Hand For Fast Relief Samyo Palm Shaped Massage Glove $9 Amazon See on Amazon With nine rolling nodules that rotate 360-degrees, this manual massage glove delivers fast relief from muscle aches and pains. But its design is what truly puts it over the top and makes it truly functional and portable: it has an adjustable strap and can be worn right on your hand. Choose among three colors: blue, pink, or purple.

15. The Ultimate Pet Hair Removing Cleaning System With A Self-Cleaning Function Word Arts Pet Hair Remover $14 Amazon See on Amazon This is so much more than a pet vacuum — it's a pet hair removing system that includes a double-sided lint remover brush with a self-cleaning base, so you never have to actually touch the hair and debris. You'll even get an extra travel-size pet hair removing brush that you can keep in your car or purse.

16. A Cooling Gel Eye Mask That Provides Fast Relief For Puffy, Tired Eyes Kimkoo Gel Eye Mask $10 Amazon See on Amazon If you wake up with tired, puffy eyes, don't break out the concealer just yet. Your first step toward relief is this cooling gel eye mask, which can be kept cold in the fridge and features a comfortable, adjustable band that fits around your head. The mask is made from soft PVC material, and also works wonders when you have sinus pressure or a headache.

17. This Comfy Gel Brace That Stays In Place For Arch Support OrthoDoc's Foot Arch Support Base $12 Amazon See on Amazon Plantar fasciitis or pain related to running or exercise are no match for this foot arch support bandage, which can be worn comfortably around your foot. The flexible brace has adjustable Velcro fasteners that stay in place, and it can be worn under shoes and socks. It provides supportive gel cushions and total comfort.

18. An All-Natural Itchy Scalp Shampoo Cure For Healthier Hair FineVine Tea Tree Oil Shampoo $13 Amazon See on Amazon This natural tea tree oil shampoo addresses itchy, irritated scalps by balancing the oils on your scalp and preventing dandruff and dryness. It's free of sulfates and parabens — and can even help prevent head lice (the oils act as an all-natural lice repellent). One reviewer writes: "I have oily hair with a lot of scalp build up. This shampoo worked wonders. No more itchy scalp and my hair looks wonderful! Smells like tea tree oil which I enjoy. I think it’s very relaxing in shower."

19. These Eco-Friendly Wool Dryer Balls That Keep Lint In Check MG Muigore Wool Dryer Balls (6 Balls) $15 Amazon See on Amazon If you're concerned about possible chemicals in dryer sheets and are looking to make an eco-friendly switch, these wool dryer balls (with their adorable lamb face designs) won't disappoint. The reusable balls keep lint away from clothes and prevent static — and each can be used over and over again.

20. An Exfoliating Body Brush That Slough Away Dead Skin Bath Blossom Body Brush $15 Amazon See on Amazon Slough away dead skin cells and reveal smoother, healthier skin with this exfoliating body brush. The double-sided bamboo brush boosts your circulation, and has a 16-inch handle that makes it easy to reach your back and the backs of legs.

21. The Adorable Fridge Deodorizer That's Tough On Odors Chilly Mama Fridge Deodorizer $10 Amazon See on Amazon This Chilly Mama may be cute, but she takes no nonsense when it comes to her fridge deodorizer duties. Fill up this figure with baking soda and it will keep your fridge fresh and smelling great for months. It's reusable and dishwasher-safe, too.

22. This Non-Slip Pizza Cutter That Slices With Precision Mozzbi Pizza Cutter Wheel $11 Amazon See on Amazon Slice through pizza and breads without effort with this stainless steel pizza cutter wheel, which has an ergonomic design that keeps it from slipping from your hand and allows it to deliver more precise cuts. The cutter has a protective sliding blade guard and comes in red, blue, or lime.

23. A Cream Foam Cleanser Made With Nourishing Banana And Honey TONYMOLY Banana Cream Foam Cleanser $15 Amazon See on Amazon Sensitive skin types, rejoice: this nourishing cream foam cleanser removes dirt, oil, and makeup without stripping your skin of much-needed moisture. The cleanser is made with banana and honey extracts, and hydrates as it deeply cleanses pores.

24. The Smart Rfid-Blocking Wallet For Safer Travels Zoppen Rfid Blocking Passport Wallet $13 Amazon See on Amazon Travel without worries: this Rfid-blocking passport wallet keeps thieves from stealing important personal information from your passport, ID, and bank cards. It features multiple pockets and slots for cards, tickets, and money — and comes in more than 30 colors.

25. This Barrel Bag That Fits All Your Cosmetics And Brushes HOYOFO Makeup Bag $9 Amazon See on Amazon Fit more cosmetics, including brushes and other tools, in this barrel-style makeup bag, which has a drawstring closure and a mesh pocket to prevent mold by allowing items to breathe. The washable travel bag has a waterproof coating and comes in four colors: red, pink, blue, and light blue.

26. The Smart Caddy That Keeps You From Losing Your Remote Controls j-me Snug Tidy $15 Amazon See on Amazon If "where's the remote?" is an all-too common question in your house, stop the madness with this remote control caddy, featuring two pockets that hold remotes and phones upright and in place. The caddy is made from non-slip rubber and comes in light gray, dark gray, and green.

27. These Natural Bamboo Charcoal Bags That Deodorize Shoes And Drawers MOSO Natural Mini Purifying Bag (2 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon These natural bamboo charcoal bags are the perfect size to slip inside of sneakers and boots — and will neutralize odors to make everything feel fresh again. The chemical-free bags are also great for tackling stale smells in gym bags, lockers, and dresser drawers.

28. This Soft Laptop Sleeve Case That Protects Against Spills Inatek Laptop Sleeve $14 Amazon See on Amazon Protect your laptop in this sleek, minimalist laptop sleeve — which can fit laptops up to 13.3 inches. This sleeve is made from liquid-proof and wear-resistant polyester fabric with five layers of shock-proof protection and a secure zipper. The case comes in three colors: dark gray, pink, and black.

29. The Moisture-Locking Hyaluronic Acid For Softer Skin Elizavecca Hell Pore Control Hyaluronic Acid Serum $10 Amazon See on Amazon Get excess sebum under control for clearer, healthier skin with the help of this amazing hyaluronic acid serum — which locks in moisture and is ideal for all skin types, including sensitive and extremely dry. One reviewer says she can't recommend this serum enough: "I’m about a third of the way through it, and my skin literally glows. It’s soothed my rosacea better than any prescription has."

30. These Natural Charcoal Toothbrushes That Brighten Teeth Without Chemicals Nuva Dent Charcoal Toothbrush (6 Pack) $7 Amazon See on Amazon Naturally brightening and whitening, these charcoal toothbrushes remove stains and plaque from teeth with their gentle, but effective bristles. They're especially ideal if you have sensitive gums and teeth — because you can expect them to give your mouth a thorough cleaning without causing irritation.

31. An Insert For Shoes Made With Gel For Comfort And Support Envelop Gel Insoles $12 Amazon See on Amazon Slip these comfortable gel insoles into sneakers and shoes for full cushion support that relieves pressure from your feet. The full-length insole has a honeycomb design that absorbs shock and is contoured to fit each part of your foot perfectly. Best of all: they're washable and reusable.

32. The Gratitude Journal That Helps You Stop And Reflect On The Good In Life Pretty Simple Press Gratitude Journal $6 Amazon See on Amazon It's easy to get wrapped up in day-to-day tasks and forget about all of the amazing people, places, and things in the world. But this gratitude journal steps in and gives you an excuse to stop everything and reflect. The journal includes inspirational quotes, space to write out three things that make you grateful each day, and a weekly checkpoint.

33. A Heat-Resistant Hair Styling Tool Storage Caddy That Attaches To Towel Rods Polder Hot Sleeve Hair Styling Tool Storage Caddy $10 Amazon See on Amazon One common problem is not knowing what to do with overheated hair styling tools like curling wands and straighteners — for instance, do you really have to wait for them to cool off before storing them? Nope — not if you have this hair styling tool storage caddy, which is made from heat-resistant silicone. The caddy has a rear hook that hangs from towel bars and it comes in four colors.

34. An Eyeliner Stamp That Creates The Perfect Wing For You La Pure Eyeliner Stamp (2 Pens) $13 Amazon See on Amazon Stop trying to perfect your eyeliner wing — this genius eyeliner stamp does all of the work for you and makes it look like you're a pro makeup artist. The tool consists of a highly pigmented black liquid eyeliner pen on one end and a winged stamp on the other — simply press it against the side of your eye and you're done. This comes with two pens (one for each eye).

35. The Portable Earbud Cable Organizer So That You Never Have To Untangle Wires Bluelounge Earbud Cable Organizer $10 Amazon See on Amazon You'll never again have to spend an hour untangling twisted wires when you store your earbuds in this earbud cable organizer, a silicone rubber spool that you can then throw in your bag or purse and forget about. The organizer comes in lime green, dark grey, and light grey.

36. These Stackable Silicone Ice Cube Trays That Come With Lids OMorc Ice Cube Trays (4 Pack) $12 Amazon See on Amazon These are the most durable, long-lasting silicone ice cube trays you'll own — they're also super practical. You can stack them together to take up less space in your freezer and they come with lids to prevent spills. Each set comes with four trays for a total of 14 ice cubes — and the trays are dishwasher-safe.

37. This Breathable Set Of Cooling Bamboo Pillowcases For Hot Sleepers Bedsure Cooling Bamboo Pillowcases (2 Sets) $15 Amazon See on Amazon If you get heated fast when you sleep, don't spend another night sticking to your pillow. Swap your old pillowcases for these breathable bamboo pillowcases, which are naturally moisture-wicking and silky smooth. They come in four sizes and more than 20 colors.

38. The Clear Hair Tie That Won't Snag Strands And Cause Pain Invisibobble (3 Hair Ties) $8 Amazon See on Amazon This clear spiral hair tie keeps a tight grip on your hair to lock styles in place — but what it won't do is pull on your scalp and strands or cause breakage and damage like other hair ties. Made from artificial resin, it slips off strands with ease.

39. An Ice Roller That Reduces Puffiness And Relieves Headaches ESARORA Ice Roller $15 Amazon See on Amazon Keep this ice roller ready and waiting in the freezer and pull it out whenever you need fast relief for puffy, tired eyes and skin or an aching migraine. The roller curbs inflammation and provides a therapeutic cooling massage that feels amazing.

40. A Pocket-Size LED Flashlight With Three Adjustable Settings Infray LED Flashlight $15 Amazon See on Amazon Bigger isn't always better — this compact LED flashlight is powerful and bright, but can fit in your pocket. The pen light is zoomable and features three adjustable settings: high, low, and strobe light. On its lowest setting, this light can run for 14 straight hours (and it will run for nine hours on high).

41. The Anti-Fungal Foot Cream That Removes Calluses Elizabeth Parker Naturals Foot Cream $14 Amazon See on Amazon With naturally anti-fungal organic ingredients and a fragrance-free formula that's ideal for sensitive skin, this nourishing foot cream removes and prevent calluses and dry skin. Its ingredients include hydrating shea butter, coconut oil, and soothing aloe vera — and reviewers say this is a non-greasy formula that your skin will absorb and love.

42. This Three-In-One Travel Pillow For Your Neck And Tech Devices Gogo Pillow $12 Amazon See on Amazon This travel pillow supports your neck when you're trying to get a little shut-eye in the car or on a plane. But its usefulness doesn't stop there. The pillow can hold your tech devices like tablets in place for more comfortable viewing. It comes in seven colors and prints like zebra and pink leopard.

43. These Vented Gel Heel Sleeves That Repair Cracked Heels While You Live Your Life NatraCure Gel Heel Sleeves $10 Amazon See on Amazon Repair dry, cracked heels in between pedicures, while you're just going about living your life, by simply slipping on these gel heel sleeves. The vented sleeves are breathable and designed with moisturizing gel infused with shea butter, aloe vera, and vitamin E that continually softens your heels.

44. An Intensely Conditioning Lip Gloss That Tastes Like Coconut Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy $13 Amazon See on Amazon Infused with ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E, this is more than just a lip gloss — it's an intensely hydrating lip conditioner that's also vegan and free of parabens, sulfates, and GMOs. It comes in five colors, including clear, and one reviewer calls it the "holy grail lip product."

45. This Woven Stretch Strap With 10 Loops To Promote Better Flexibility Morning Sky Physical Therapy Stretch Strap $11 Amazon See on Amazon No matter how flexible you are (or aren't), this stretch strap helps make tired, aching muscles completely limber with 10 convenient loops that you can grip and pull on. The strap is woven and durable — so pull all you want because it isn't going to stretch out or fray.

46. A Detangling Comb With Unique Wavy Bristles That You Can Use On Wet Or Dry Hair Wet Brush Detangling Comb $5 Amazon See on Amazon This detangling comb gently removes knots from wet or dry hair without pulling on your scalp and damaging strands. It has unusual wavy teeth that are actually better for combing hair. One reviewer writes: "Ever since I purchased this comb under my stylist recommendation, my hair has thanked me. It makes de-tangling all hair types MUCH easier! Even when my hair is tangled it glides much more easier compared to other combs."

47. The Squeezable Silicone Measuring Cup You Can Put In The Microwave OXO Good Grips Measuring Cup $10 Amazon See on Amazon A great kitchen tool is all about interesting and unique design details that make it even more practical — and this squeezable silicone measuring cup is up there as one of the best. Made from flexible silicone, the 2-cup measuring cup is safe to use in the microwave and dishwasher, and can be squeezed to get out every last drop or teaspoon of ingredient.

48. These Glue-Free Magnetic Eyelashes That Look Lush & Natural DeFitch Magnetic False Eyelashes $11 Amazon See on Amazon Bye, bye glue — these magnetic false eyelashes pop right on without a single drop of irritating eye lash glue. The lush handmade lashes are lightweight and one reviewer writes: "These lashes are so good!"

49. A Truly Portable Mini Flat Iron That You Can Take Anywhere HSI Professional Glider Mini Flat Iron $15 Amazon See on Amazon There are times when "portable" is in the eye of the beholder. But that isn't the case when it comes to this miniature flat iron, which has ceramic, tourmaline-infused plates that heat evenly and make your hair glossy and healthy looking. One reviewer raves about how travel-friendly this tool has proven: "This travel flat iron was perfect for my trip to the Azores. It worked fine with an adaptor. It is a nice size for traveling and provided the heat necessary for my hair. I bought it specifically for its dual voltage for my overseas travels, but since it worked so well, I will be taking it with me on all of my travels."

50. The Pocket-Size Survival Tool With 11 Useful Functions SE Survival Pocket Tool $6 Amazon See on Amazon It's only the size of a credit card and slips right into your pocket or wallet, but this survival tool boasts 11 amazingly useful functions. Use it as a bottle or can opener, four-position wrench, butterfly screw wrench, ruler, and more. Designed from quality stainless steel, you'll own this tool forever — and will find yourself using it all of the time.

51. These Divider Sticky Notes With Colorful Tabs For Better Organization Redi-Tag Divider Sticky Notes (3 Pack) $11 Amazon See on Amazon Keep your life organized by leaving little notes for yourself and loved ones with these divider sticky notes. The little lined yellow notebook papers have colorful tabs that make them stand out, and their self-adhesive glue won't damage surfaces.

52. This Washable Glass Nail File That's Resistant To Bacteria SixVector Premium Glass Nail File $12 Amazon See on Amazon Keep your nails groomed and looking beautiful and healthy with this quality glass nail file, which is gentle on nails and completely resistant to dirt and bacteria. Designed with quality Japanese imported glass, the file can be washed and reused. The file has a convenient cover case for travel and comes in 14 colors.

53. The Unique Garlic Press With Slice And Crush Options MGreen Garlic Press $9 Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing better than a multitasking kitchen tool — and this unique garlic press fits the bill with two holes: one can crush garlic and the other cuts it into thin slices. Made from aluminum alloy, you never have to worry about the tool rusting, and it's dishwasher-safe.

54. These Finger-Strengthening Grip Balls With Three Levels Of Firmness 321 Strong Hand Therapy Grip Balls (3 Pack) $11 Amazon See on Amazon Strengthen your fingers and hands with these soft, squishy, therapeutic grip balls. The set of three balls include soft, medium, and firm options. They're great for fidgeting or reducing stress, and come with a drawstring travel bag.

55. A Reusable Lint Roller That Retracts To Protect Sticky Sheets Flint Reusable Lint Roller $10 Amazon See on Amazon Most lint rollers with adhesive tape continue to stick to surfaces after you've stored them away. But this reusable and portable lint roller retracts to protect adhesive sheets, which helps make it last longer. Each roller contains 30 recyclable sticky sheets and can be refilled — and it comes in 15 colors.

56. This Ceramic Travel Mug With A Heat-Resistant Boot That Protects Countertops Ello Jane Ceramic Travel Mug $13 Amazon See on Amazon This 18-ounce ceramic travel mug comes with a leak-proof slider lid and features a silicone boot that is resistant to heat so your countertops stay safe. It comes in six colors and the ceramic design keeps beverages warm and won't warp their taste.

57. An Adjustable Measuring Teaspoon That Saves You Space KitchenArt Adjust-A-Teaspoon $9 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of fumbling around with five different measuring spoons, get everything you need in this one adjustable teaspoon, which has a slider that lets you adjust to measurements of 1/8 to 1 full teaspoon.

58. The Dual Drain Stop And Hair Catcher With A Convenient Center Button Umbra Flex Drain Stop/Hair Catcher $13 Amazon See on Amazon This dual drain stop and hair catcher is made from flexible silicone that fits perfectly over drains, blocking every bit of debris from falling in and clogging your pipes. It has a center button that you can pop up to allow water to flow — or press down on to stop water from escaping your tub.