On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 5:38 p.m. ET, a full moon with a partial lunar eclipse in Capricorn will grace the evening skies and will draw a powerful emotional forcefield around us all. Lights some candles and pull your your crystals for the July 2019 full moon and lunar eclipse, it's going to be a big deal, astrologically speaking. With this full moon undergoing a partial eclipse in Capricorn, we're going to be concerned about the profundity of our lives and our effect on others more than usual.

Capricorns want to leave something great behind them in the world, that's their whole inspiration and motivation for life. When you combine that ambitious drive with the mental clarification and emotional realizations that come with a full moon in partial eclipse, you're left with intense feelings that will make you want to do something epic, without necessarily knowing exactly what that is.

Bustle talked to astrologer Kyle Thomas about how we can use crystals to fine tune our paths for this full moon event. According to Thomas, if we are not currently on the right path, we're going to feel that disconnect greatly during this time, and we'll need the strength and guidance to chance course for ourselves. While Thomas suggests grabbing "as many quartz crystals as possible at this time as divine conduits for manifestation," there are also some other crystals that will come into great use.

Amethyst

While many crystals inspire active thoughts, Amethyst will help you quiet your mind so that you can focus on what matters. This stone will help you reach a meditative space by holding it in your hand and running your fingers over its polished and textured surfaces. This is the first stone you want to reach for when you're manifesting your game plan.

Garnet

Garnet is an all-around excellent crystal to have in your arsenal, but it's most perfect for this full moon in Capricorn because it really represents that Cap energy and will help you harness its best parts. This stone helps to inspire passion, good business relations, and balanced ambition. AKA, it's a must have for this lunar event.

Jet

This crystal is a must have when you're moving forward on a new path. If this partial lunar eclipse full moon in Capricorn situation is going to lead you toward something new, and having Jet with you is like having a good luck charm with you. Crystal healing experts believe this stone can help you make smart choices on your new path.

Malachite

If you're inspired to part with people, places, ventures, or plans under this full moon, you might feel low energy under this full moon. Getting rid of things that no longer serve you doesn't always make you feel lighter immediately. Sometimes, you actually feel heavier first, so this special stone, known for its antidepressant-like qualities, will be a positive attribute in your crystal arsenal and a perfect addition to your meditation practice.

Clear Quartz

Goodbye negative energy! This Clear Quartz crystal is going to help you stay on your new progressive path, without having to worry about negativity catching up with you. It's all onward and upward and optimism with this crystal by your side.

Smokey Quartz

While the Clear Quartz crystal helps to keep you positive, the Smokey Quartz crystal works double time to keep negative energy away from you so that you can continue to chase after your dreams and accomplish big things. Keep both crystals for optimal protection and motivation.