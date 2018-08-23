Virgo season is here, and all zodiac signs should be feeling all the productive vibes that come along with it. Whether it's working toward that promotion or just re-organizing every drawer and bookshelf you own, Virgo season 2018 is an ideal time to get on your grind. It also brings along with it a whole big batch of grounding, earth-sign energy, and I think we're all super here for it post-retrograde. If you really want to make the most out of Virgo season, may I suggest a little crystal healing? There are lots of crystals that can help you during Virgo season to work some magic on the Earthy energy the season brings.

Personally, I'm obsessed with crystals — and not just because they're sparkly and beautiful and magical-looking (although that doesn't exactly hurt). Crystals grow naturally from the earth and are believed to have their own vibrations (as all living things do!), as well be able to store energy and promote healing. People have been using crystals for all sorts of healing practices for centuries, and crystals are still super popular for their metaphysical properties today. Plus, they're so pretty that no one really needs an excuse to splurge on a few, if you ask me.

The energies of certain crystals flow perfectly with the energy of Virgo season, and can absolutely help to amplify all the admirable Virgo qualities that you'll want to embrace all month long. If you're not sure what to do with them, try holding one while you meditate, wearing them in a piece of jewelry, laying them out in an August full moon ritual, or just arranging 'em all over your house so you can soak in their mystical, magical vibes.

Green Aventurine

Aventurine, also known as the "stone of opportunity," is thought to be one of the best "good luck" crystals out there, according to Crystal Vaults. The site also states that aventurine's "winning energy makes it a great ally for boosting one’s chances in any situation," which you can totally vibe off of when it comes to trusting that your hard work through Virgo season will pay off.

Carnelian

You can almost feel the intensity of a carnelian just by looking at its bold, warm, energizing color. It's said to be the zodiac stone for people born under the sign of Virgo, so it's perfect to use throughout the season (and will be especially powerful if you have Virgo in your own zodiac chart!). It's also great for manifesting money and success, so channel Virgo's diligent nature and let carnelian inspire you to chase your career goals, too.

Green Jade

If your sun sign is Virgo, you can use green jade, also known as "the lucky charm," in a grounding, protective birthday ritual. Crystal Vaults instructed the following on their site: "Hold the jade stone in your lap, picturing a cord connecting it to earth. Feel the energy rise through the cord and surround you with protection. Picture whatever you wish for yourself flowing out across the next year of your life." While this ritual is designed for Virgos, it would honestly be beneficial for anyone who wants to align with Virgo energy this season. Get witchy and try it out!

Citrine

Virgo season brings with it the very last chunk of summertime leading up to the fall equinox. Yep, summer's almost over, folks, so now's the time to soak up the last of the sunshine-y summer vibes. Citrine is perfect for celebrating summer energy with it's cheerful yellow color, and Crystal Vaults notes that it also carries the energy of the sun. It's also a great tool to inspire you to take action, realize goals, and get things done, which is exactly what this year's Virgo season is asking us to focus on right now.

Amazonite

'Tis true: Virgos and perfectionism kinda go hand-in-hand. And while Virgo energy is amazingly driven and hardworking, it can also have a tendency to get over-analytical and obsessive if it goes overboard. Amazonite is super earthy and is the perfect stone to help balance things out. Virgo is ruled by the planet Mercury, and according to Crystal Vaults, this stone will also help support you in "communicating one’s true thoughts and feelings without over-emotionalism" — which is totally Mercury's jam.

Chrysoberyl

Chrysoberyl is another stone associated with Virgo. It's said to help boost your self-confidence and encourage you to reach for the stars when it comes to accomplishing your goals, and that's exactly what you should be aiming for this season! It's also said to be helpful in loosening you up and expanding your imagination, which we love right now, since earthy energy like Virgo's can get us a wee-bit stuck on logistics and the overly-practical side of things.