While you may be perfectly content with the most popular dating apps, other lesser-known dating apps have features that set them apart from the competition and are also worth taking a look at. After all, believe it or not, you can find a dating app catered to exactly what you're looking for, whether it's a bona fide relationship using Hinge or matching with a fellow dog owner using Meet My Dog. And with spring right around the corner, now's the perfect time to expand your dating app horizons and try out new ones.

"Successfully using a dating app means that it is providing you with your desired outcome," Antonia Hall, psychologist, relationship expert, and author of The Ultimate Guide to a Multi-Orgasmic Life, tells Bustle. "For some, that may mean finding a well-suited match for a long-term relationship or marriage. For others, it might mean finding attractive partners for casual hookups. There are plenty of dating apps to help one successfully meet any desired goals these days. The important thing is to be honest about your intentions with both yourself and the people you're meeting, so no one's time is wasted and feelings don't get unnecessarily hurt."

So if you're looking for some new dating apps to try that you may not have known about, look no further than these.