Another week, another selection of enticing new beauty launches that'll make you want to scream, "JUST TAKE MY MONEY." With the weather getting colder and frostier as we speak, there's nothing like picking up a new magical beauty buy to perk you up. This week there are plenty of budget-friendly buys if you're tightening your belt in the run up to Christmas. The new Lanolips Coconutter collection comes with a multi-purpose balm, hand cream and body lotion, and all retails for under £20, while L'oreal's limited edition Christmassy twist on their bestselling Elnett hairspray will only set you back a mere two pounds.

If you're a big fan of Lush and love their incredible Sleep body moisturiser (the one that insomniacs rave about for its snooze-inducing properties), you'll be psyched to hear that they're releasing a limited edition shower gel of the stuff in their Christmas collection. And again, it's purse friendly. If you're looking to splurge a little more, may I recommend you pick up the long-awaited New Nude palette by Huda Beauty. Just one look at the picture below will have you understanding why you need it in your life.

Also in this week's round-up are a Christmas candle by Jo Loves and a cute stocking-filler from Oskia's collection. Keep reading to find out more.

Lanolips Coconutter Collection £17 Net-A-Porter I love how in the peak of the winter season, Lanolin-based lip and skin brand Lanolips releases a seriously summery scent. The Coconutter range features this hand cream and multi-purpose balm (which is absolutely amazing for dry, parched lips) and also a body cream, all of which you can pick up for a pocket-friendly price.

Lush Sleepy Shower Gel £5.95 Lush Big fan of the Lush Sleepy body cream? Ya know, the one that people who have trouble sleeping absolutely rave about? Well, it now comes in a limited edition shower gel as part of the brand's Christmas collection. It smells just as good (containing lavender and sweet tonka) and nourishes skin beautifully.

Huda Beauty New Nude Palette £56 Cult Beauty Possibly the most exciting palette launch of the year, Huda Beauty's New Nude eyeshadow offering is the one we've all been waiting for. With an impressive 18 shades including matte powders, shimmers and duo-chrome chunky glitters, it's an incredibly versatile palette and will see you through Christmas party season as well as daily casual wear. The ultimate desk to dancefloor beauty product.

L'Oreal Elnett Starlight Glitter Hairspray £2 Boots Everyone's favourite hairspray has just been released in a special Christmas (limited edition) glittery version, and what's not to love? Same long-hold yet flexible formula with a sparkling edge, perfect for party season and for adding an extra little piece of magic on Christmas day and beyond.

Jo Loves Christmas Trees Candle £55 Jo Loves If you love a Christmas candle, I've found your 2018 favourite. Jo Loves releases this every year, and every year it sits in my living room permeating the air with refreshing pine, warm amber and incense, and soothing lavender. This year it also comes in a votive mini version as part of a set of four, alongside the brand's Salted Caramel, Log Fires, and Plum Pudding candles.

Oskia Star Kissed Christmas £15 Oskia Oskia's pink and red colour scheme for their festive collection offers a bold and bright take on Christmas, and there's something for every budgets. My pick is this cute little stocking filler, which includes a mini version of the brand's bestselling Renaissance Mask to brighten and resurface skin.

Drop by next Friday to discover the next set of latest beauty finds.