When it comes to new beauty launches this week, I'll be honest and say there was really only one thing on my mind: the launch of makeup artist Pat McGrath's line into Selfridges. This exciting occasion speaks to all beauty fans, and encourages makeup users to have fun, elevate their look, and copy catwalk looks without fear. As well as this launch, there have been some other great new beauty products out this week, from clever skincare to tools and makeup.

There are actually some great 'problem solvers' hitting the market. Dry lips can rejoice in two of this week's biggest launches from both Lanolips and Ameliorate, while those who find it hard to wake up and actually get up in the morning will love trying out a new range by This Works. Similarly, if you find yourself often waking up with a 'surprise!' spot on your face, you'll want to invest in some new spot stickers, pronto.

But as mentioned, for me it was all about Pat McGrath's line launching in its entirety in Selfridges this week: its first bricks and mortar store in the UK. You can also buy the products online, but to get a real sense of what the 'mother of makeup' is all about, it's worth checking out the counter (or 'The Mothership') in Selfridges, which is the epitome of high fashion. Pat's makeup is emblazoned with the message 'use without caution;' representing its fun, experimental appeal. It may be pricey, but it's worth saving up for to get your hands on a piece of Pat!

Keep reading to check out all of the hottest beauty launches this week, from this range to the other exciting products you need to get your hands one ASAP.

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio £45 Selfridges The biggest beauty launch in the UK this week, Pat McGrath's Labs collection finally came to a bricks and mortar setting in its entirety on this side of the pond. My pick has to be the creamy sticks, as well as this mesmerising trio of powder highlighters. Dreamy. Buy Now

Lanolips x101 Ointment Rose Gold Lip + Cheek Tint £13 Cult Beauty This nourishing tinted balm is a great versatile 2-in-1 product, suitable for lips as well as the cheeks. And with its millennial rose gold hue, it's a hard one to resist! Buy Now

Tweezerman Mini Slant Tweezer Pineapple Punch £15 Tweezerman Tweezerman tweezers are literally the best in the biz, and I say that with confidence. But they are fairly pricey, making their mini pairs all the more desirable thanks to their more affordable price tag. And if that's not enough to convince you, just check out the adorable new prints the tweezers come in this spring, including these pineapple ones. Buy Now

This Works Morning Expert Wake-Up Drops £16 Space NK Most of us will probably already be familiar with (if not huge fans of) the This Works pillow spray, and other sleep-inducing products. So their intriguing new Wake-Up line certainly caught my eye. This oil, which can be applied to a tissue or used in a diffuser, contains uplifting Mint herb & Rosemary essential oils, to promote positivity and motivation on sleepy mornings. Buy Now

Ameliorate Intensive Lip Treatment £15 Space NK I'm such a huge fan of Ameliorate products, which promise to be suitable for even the most sensitive skin or those suffering with issues such as eczema. Their new intensive lip balm smells like cherries and leaves lips feeling super soft and super nourished. Win, win. Buy Now