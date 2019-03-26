In Bustle’s series How Much I Spent, women get honest about how much they're investing in a particular aspect of their lives, and why. For Bustle's beauty issue, Advice Haul, we asked 21 women with different budgets and skin types to break down exactly how much money skin care costs them each month — and to reveal the one product in their regimen they love the most.

With countless options out there to choose from, figuring out the best skin care products for you can definitely feel a little challenging — and, depending on what you're buying, expensive. Do you have to break the bank and get the most pricey options, or will you get the same (or even better) results with less expensive skin care products? Everyone's routine (and budget) will vary, but there are a few things that experts say are good to keep in mind when picking out your products.

To make sure you're getting high-quality, effective beauty products, it's important to first look at the ingredients label of what you're buying. “When it comes to cheap products, you’re likely to be dealing with fillers and additives which could be avoided with more expensive products,” Adina Mahalli, hair and skin care expert at Maple Holistics, tells Bustle. “Conversely, you could be paying a fortune for a less-than-desirable formula, so you’re essentially just paying extra for fancy packaging and a brand name.”

“You just have to know what you’re looking for so that you don’t spend $100 on the exact same formula you could get for $7.”

So which ingredients are actually worth spending a little extra money on? “Pure essential oils, patented technologies, and rare ingredients are obviously going to cost more — and give you a better product in return — than their drugstore alternatives,” Mahalli says. “You just have to know what you’re looking for so that you don’t spend $100 on the exact same formula you could get for $7.”

Also keep in mind that your skin care regimen doesn't have to include a million different products in order to work, either. “In the absence of acne, I find it best to keep the regimen simple and consistent," Dr. Janet Prystowsky, dermatologic surgeon in practice at Citywide Dermatology in Midtown Manhattan, tells Bustle. "For instance, using a mild beauty bar like Dove is all you need to clean your face.” To remove makeup, she likes POND’s Cold Cream, and she also suggests using a moisturizer with SPF under your makeup in the morning.

You don’t have to spend a fortune to build a skin care plan that's right for you. Below, 21 women share their routine and their favorite go-to skin care products, as well as how much they estimate they spend per month. Of course, one product may work well for one person, but not another — and that's OK. If you need some skin care inspo, look no further.

1. Christine, 30, Brooklyn, New York: $2.50 Huggies Natural Care Wipes $1 Huggies/Family Dollar Buy On Family Dollar “I work as a writer and artist in Brooklyn. I spend well under $30 on skin care a year ($2.50 a month). I use face wash, toner, moisturizer, sunscreen, makeup remover, and petroleum jelly from my local dollar store, Family Dollar. I’ll use olive oil as moisturizer from time to time if I have some sitting around at home, too. My favorite product is Huggies Natural Care Wipes ($1), which I use as makeup remover. Sometimes, I’ll buy the off-brand; right now, I’m using Kidgets (also $1), and they’re fine. I sincerely believe that lifestyle — staying hydrated, eating well, getting enough sleep, limiting sun exposure, and minimizing stress — has a greater impact on my skin than products do. Plus, there’s genetics. I’m 30, but routinely get pegged for being in my mid-20s. My parents are both mistaken for being a decade younger than they are, too.”

6. Nicole, 26, Marion, Illinois: $13-$20 Equate Dual Power Oil-Free Face Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin $3.47 Equate/Walmart Buy On Walmart “Honestly, I probably spend about $40 every two to three months on my skin care routine, with the occasional extra $10 here and there for a specific moisturizer. I have combination skin, and have found that the best thing I can do is make my own sugar scrub using essential oils (lemon, peppermint, and grapefruit are the perfect blend for me) and vitamin E oil. If I use this nightly, my skin remains pretty even and clears up rather quickly. If I’m having a bad breakout, I may use Equate Dual Power Oil-Free Face Moisturizer. It has an acne-fighting agent in it and also has to be my favorite brand of a singular product. But, I usually can get by with my scrub pretty easily. Honestly, I’m only out three bottles of essential oils, one bottle of vitamin E, one bottle of carrier oil, and a few cups of sugar. I can usually get almost everything but the grapefruit oil from Walmart. I work in automotive, so if it gets the dirt off of me and leaves my skin feeling great and even, then I’m all in.”

9. Kelly, 41, Norfolk, Connecticut: $13 Banyan Botanicals Castor Oil $7.99 Banyan Botanicals Buy On Banyan Botanicals “I have a fairly simple skin care routine and spend about $13 a month. I wash my face at night with Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castile Peppermint Soap ($16 for 32 ounces, which I buy around four times a year). In the morning, I massage onto my face a mixture of castor oil, raspberry seed oil, and carrot seed oil. I buy the oils from Amazon twice a year; they are each around $15. My favorite is the castor oil by Banyan Botanicals! It can also be used as a cleanser at the end of the day if I need an extra moisturizer. Rub it all over your face (weird at first, but I now love how it feels), then soak a washcloth with hot water, and wipe it off. But what I love most about the castor oil is how fresh my face looks after I’ve rubbed it in. I feel like I’m glowing!”

11. Kerissa, 30, Dana Point, California: $56 Curology Subscription $39.99 Curology Buy On Curology “I love my Dermalogica face wash (it was $80 for the large bottle that has lasted over six months). I’m also an avid SPF applier — I buy the Neutrogena Helioplex Broad Spectrum SPF 55 from CVS for about $10 every four to five months. But I would have to say Curology is my favorite, simply because I’ve seen the most results with it. (As a lifestyle blogger, I want to make sure I look my best!) I had tried so so many products, just short of seeing an in-person dermatologist, so I am very happy with the progress thus far and the price point! Curology is a digital dermatologist I use for my hyperpigmentation. I send in photos of my face and they prescribe me a custom formula to treat my skin. It has since shrunk my pores and has decreased visibility on my dark spots. This is a monthly subscription I pay $39.99 for — love it so far. All in all, I average $56 a month.”

18. Amy, 22, New York City, New York: $83 L'Oréal Pure Clay Mask Clear & Comfort $6.50 L'Oréal/Ulta Beauty Buy On Ulta Beauty “I spend approximately $1,000 on skin care annually. I use a mix of drugstore and high-end products in my skin care routine. For face wash, I have been using Neutrogena's grapefruit face wash since high school (it has yet to let me down), which retails for about $8, and I purchase it about every other month. Since I discovered the L’Oreal Clay Face Masks, they have been an all-time favorite. They are usually around $12 and I would say I purchase four a year. As for my high-end products, ever since I have moved to NYC, my skin has been so dry, especially around my eyes. So for my serum, moisturizer, and eye cream, I have turned to physician-dispensed Skinbetter Science products, which have helped tremendously! I use the Even Tone Correcting Serum ($140), the Hydration Boosting Cream ($80), and the Instant Effect Gel EYE ($85). All of these products have done wonders for my skin, keeping it moisturized and reducing the hyperpigmentation. I usually purchase these items every four months.” "The one thing I won’t scrimp on is good SPF 50 sunscreen — it was the only part of my beauty routine for about 10 years and it’s not going anywhere!"