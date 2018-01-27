6 Royal Wedding Flower Traditions That Are Surprisingly Easy To Copy

With every minute that passes, we inch closer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day, and for that I am grateful to 2018. The royal wedding on May 19 will be an extravaganza, and it'll also be a day filled with royal wedding traditions — which might inspire some aspects of your own upcoming nuptials. Markle won't have as much freedom as the average bride as she's planning, because the royal family has some seriously bizarre rules, but I have a feeling she doesn't mind. Some royal wedding traditions are definitely out of reach, like declaring your wedding day a national holiday, but these royal wedding flower traditions are surprisingly easy to copy, whether for your actually vow-exchange or your royal wedding viewing party.

I'm not one for DIY projects — I left nearly every aspect of my wedding to the professionals — but if you've got a green thumb, you may be able to pull these copycats off with stems from your own garden. Even if you aren't getting married anytime soon, these floral ideas are perfect for a royal wedding party, so if you and your friends are celebrating our favorite couple on May 19, it's time to get creative. Whether you're actually getting married or just celebrating Harry and Meghan's love, these are some of the easiest royal flower traditions to recreate, and they're all rich with history.

1 Using A Sprig Of Myrtle WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You may not be familiar with myrtle, but it's an essential part of any royal bouquet. According to Telegraph, every royal bride carries a sprig of myrtle from Queen Victoria's garden, which dates back to the 19th century. According to Glamour, myrtle symbolizes love and marriage, making it a pretty fitting choice. Most of us don't have access to the queen's garden, but you can order fresh myrtle on Etsy or from your local florist to give your bouquet a touch of authenticity.

2 Incorporate Peonies Carl Court/Getty Images News/Getty Images Peonies aren't a royal tradition, but we can expect to see them in Markle's bouquet — they're her favorite flower, according to People. Before she deleted her Instagram in accordance with royal protocol, she shared pictures of a peony bouquet from the prince. Peonies are in season in the UK starting in May, per Bridal Musings, which makes them a perfect flower for Markle and anyone watching from afar.

3 Honoring Loved Ones Who Have Passed Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images News/Getty Images After a royal wedding, the bride traditionally sends her bouquet to the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, a memorial in Westminster Abbey for British soldiers killed during War World I. According to the church, it was a tradition started by the Queen Mother Elizabeth I in honor of her brother who passed away during the war. You can incorporate this tradition into your own bouquet by leaving it at the resting place of loved ones who couldn't be with you on your wedding day, or keep it near photos of them at the reception.

4 Use Lily of the Valley liz west / Wikimedia Commons Per Town & Country, this flower has been used in royal weddings for decades. There is some bad news: lily of the valley is a highly poisonous plant, and it's not recommended if you have kids or pets at home — according to The Spruce, ingesting it in any way can cause stomach pain and blurred vision. Thankfully, you can order artificial bouquets online that look real.

5 All White Everything Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you love colorful bouquets, you may find yourself disappointed during the royal wedding. According to TODAY, royal bouquets are traditionally white, which explains why Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, had such a modest bouquet. I've got pretty loud taste but don't mind minimalism, so I actually love the idea of a party decorated only with white flowers.