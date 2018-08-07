There are obviously many things to love about Trader Joe’s, from the wonderfully affordable prices to the freshness and variety of the selection — but hey, guess what, ranch dressing lovers? You’ve got even more things to love, about the place, because it turns out that Trader Joe’s has a ton of ranch-flavored items that are definitely worth adding to your basket. Snacks! Dressings! Lunches! Ranch for everyone!

OK, by “a ton,” what I really mean is around six — but given that ranch-flavored things are usually limited to dressing and tortilla chips, that’s a lot more than you might expect. What’s more, TJ’s has actually found a few ways to put twists on the classic ranch profile. They’re somewhat unexpected, so if your only experience with ranch is this stuff, you’re in for a few surprises.

Also, here is the point where I remind you that what your local Trader Joe’s has changes from time to time; both selection and prices are never guaranteed, so alas, it is possible that what you see here may not be available from your friendly neighborhood TJ’s. But, I mean, hey, you can always call your store up before you go to check whether they’ve got something particular — that’ll at least save you a trip if they’re out of it.

But if your TJ’s does have any or all of these tasty-sounding snacks, go ahead and grab ‘em. They’re worth it, ranch enthusiasts.

1 Organic Ranch Dressing Trader Joe's/Amazon I mean… duh. Alas, one of the great TJ’s ranch triumphs, the Parmesan Ranch Dressing, is no longer around, according to a Chow Hound thread on discontinued Trader Joe’s items — but the Organic Ranch Dressing is. It should be more than enough to satisfying your zesty, creamy dressing craving in Parmesan Ranch’s stead; heck, you could always go ahead and just, y’know, add some parmesan to the dressing to give it that cheesy kick it might otherwise be missing.

2 Organic Sriracha Ranch Dressing Trader Joe's/Amazon Sriracha makes everything better, so it stands to reason that Trader Joe’s ranch dressing with added Sriacha is probably one of the most magnificent condiments ever to grace a bed of greens. Or, y’know, fries. Both work.

3 Ranch Seasoned Crispy Chickpeas Trader Joe's One of the big snacks of the moment, these crispy, fried chickpeas have been dusted in buttermilk, buttermilk powder (looks like there’s a double dose of buttermilk here), parsley, onion, tomato, and a whole bunch of spices. Each serving contains six grams of protein and three grams of fiber, too.

4 Bacon Cheddar Ranch Dip This dip seems to be a little divisive; some people swear by it, but others — namely What’s Good At Trader Joe’s — complained that the ranch drowned out both the bacon and cheddar, which sort of defeats the purpose of the whole product. It’s Keto-friendly, though, if that’s your jam, and, well… I’ll never turn down anything with bacon or cheese in it. Do with that what you will.

5 Salad With BBQ Flavored Chicken And Ranch Dressing Trader Joe's Honestly, this prepped salad sounds like a lunchtime dream: It consists of a TJ’s BBQ Flavored Chicken Breast served on a bed of Romaine with black beans, yellow corn, red onion, red bell peppers, and Monterey Jack; then, you top it off with tortilla strips, barbecue sauce, and—of course — buttermilk ranch dressing. Yes, please.