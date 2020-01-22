When the sun moves into the constellation of Aquarius on January 20, 2020, the energy of the air sign subtly, yet powerfully, inspires us to look up. Following the heads-down mentality of Capricorn season, a time that influences us to work hard and relentlessly focus on bettering ourselves in the immediate, Aquarius season lifts our gaze and encourages us to look at the people around us, and the future ahead of us. The zodiac signs most affected by Aquarius season will feel an exhilarating surge of motivation to get more involved in their communities, and to think about not only what they want out of their careers in the near future, but in their lifetime.

Astrologer Kyle Thomas tells Bustle that Aquarius energy moves us to think about our lives not only as they relate to our personal short-term goals, but as they relate to our communities and to the greater good of humanity. Aquarius energy takes us out of the confines of our minds and daily routines and inspires us to think big and consider ourselves more valuably. Aquarius energy says, "hey you're important, let's look more into that thought," validating us in a way that we didn't know we needed.

Below, Thomas predicts the zodiac signs that will most profoundly feel Aquarian energy during the water-bearer's season.

Aries (Mar. 21 – Apr. 19)

Get ready for a full calendar, Aries, because you're going to do a ton of RSVPing. "With the sun parading through your sector of communities, you will be feeling highly social and interested in expanding your network," Thomas says. "You will likely be attending very important events that can connect you with influential people who will open doors to you in the coming year." Don't hesitate to ask new connections for help in reaching your most important hopes and dreams. If you don't ask, they can't help.

Taurus (Apr. 20 – May 20)

You put in a lot of work during Cap season, and now, "you will notice that you can make a great deal of progress in your career," Thomas says. People are starting to see what you're capable of and they're thinking about where you might end up in the future, so make sure you know where you want to be. Don't be shy about dreaming big, as now is the time to set lofty intentions and make your ambitions known.

Leo (Jul. 23 – Aug. 22)

Whether you're in a romantic relationship or not, you're going to be really focused on understanding your relationships and whether or not they're worthy of long-term commitment. "A powerful time in your partnerships has arrived," Thomas says. "If single, make sure you know what you want in a relationship (whether business, romantic, or collaborative). If committed, form important plans together that will bring you closer over the coming year."

You're in a good place to be a reliable judge of what these relationships mean to you. If they're important, make sure you're acknowledging them to be so.

Libra (Sep. 23 – Oct. 22)

Romance is in the air, Libra. "Open your heart, whether single or attached, because love can bloom like a garden during this time," Thomas says. "If looking, use this time to go after someone new who ignites your passion and makes you laugh. If taken, use this time to rekindle your spark." Since the cosmos are going to be adding fuel to your romantic feelings, make sure you have them sorted so that you can use this boost to your advantage.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

No one worked harder than you did during Cap season, and yet you weren't necessarily compensated properly. Aquarius season is going to right that for you. "Money and income are on your mind and this could be a time when you are using your talents and skills to materialize abundance," Thomas says. "A new job or raise could be in your line of sight if in a steady profession."

So keep an open mind when opportunities come your way. While they might not look like what you expect, they might be just as valuable for your financial stability and professional future.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

You're focusing on you, and the cosmos are fully supporting it. "This is a vibrant time where you'll be launching many important goals that echo for a year to come," Thomas says. "With the sun in your zodiac sign, you shine brighter than all others." By standing in your personal power during this time, you can create the life you want for the coming year.

Though Aquarius energy is strongest during the time that the sun is in the constellation, you can harness it year-round by carving out time and energy to focus on looking up and out. If you put half the energy you put into your present self, into your community, and into your future self, you can always tap into the progressive Aquarian energy.