The start of a new year can be a great time to set intentions and look for ways to make positive changes in the months to come. That's why millions of people will make New Year's resolutions, and hope they'll have better relationships, job opportunities, and other exciting changes in 2020 as a result. But for a select few zodiac signs, all of that is going to seemingly fall into their laps, thanks to what's going on in their astrological charts.

Of course, any change will take some effort, whether that means putting yourself out there, speaking up for what you want, or trying to meet new people as a way of reaching goals. But some folks might feel like it's coming a bit more easily, and knowing what to expect will be just what they need to take full advantage of all the cool opportunities coming their way.

"As we wind down December and prepare to birth a New Year, astrology is a good way for each zodiac sign to get a heads up on what they may expect over the coming months," Lisa Barretta, an astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. Read on below for the five signs most likely to experience big changes in 2020, and how they can make the most of it.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle As the sign of the bull, Taurus is all about finding a routine and sticking with it. Chances are they've been doing the same thing for the past few years, and feel pretty great about it. But due to the fact Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, will be traveling through their sign for the next few years, they might be surprised by a sudden desire to shake things up in 2020. New and unusual people, places, and things are on the horizon for Taurus, Barretta says, and that can mean finally stepping outside their comfort zone. This is an idea they might reject at first, but with time it will all seem pretty appealing. To take full advantage, Taurus might want to start the year by promising themselves they'll be open to these new experiences, as they arise. "Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto occupy Taurus’s 9th house all year bringing opportunities for travel, continued education, [and] deep spiritual connections," Barretta says. "Taurus will expand their horizons in 2020," as long as they're wiling to.

2. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle 2019 was a tough year for Scorpio. They had their fair share of erratic relationships, Barretta says, due to Uranus in their 7th house of partnerships, which led to ups and downs, commitments and breakups. "Neptune, the planet of illusion, has also been traveling through Scorpio’s 5th house of romance for a while," she says, "keeping things vague and foggy concerning their love life." But once March rolls around, that's all going to change. "From March 6th to April 3rd of 2020, Venus traveling through Scorpio’s 7th house of partnerships helps Scorpio quell any matters of the heart," Barretta says, "and gives an opportunity to get their love life back on track." During this time a n existing relationship might turn into something more, or they might meet someone entirely new and really hit things off. For Scorpio, the biggest changes in 2020 will revolve around the people they know, bringing new opportunities and better connections.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle If anything defines Sagittarius, it's how much they value a no-strings-attached lifestyle. This is a sign that doesn't like to be held down by anything or anyone. They like to be able to light on out of town at a moment's notice and find adventure, whenever the mood strikes. That's why, for 2020, the biggest change for this sign will be a new desire to look closely at their relationships, and possibly even settle down. "Two Lunar eclipses on the Gemini/Sagittarius axis, one in June and the other in November, shift the energies making them more conducive to being with that certain someone special," Barretta says. If anyone's piquing their interest, Sagitarrius might find themselves rethinking what life could look like, and how they can include a partner into the mix. Once they're with someone they care about, they'll have an easier time seeing how they can make all parts of their life work together.

4. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle When you look at an astrological chart, it's clear 2020 will be full of big changes for Capricorn. "On January 12th there will be the conjunction of Pluto and Saturn, in your 1st house of self," Barretta says. "Powerful connections may prove beneficial to you and this is also the beginning of a very transformative year." Jupiter will also be hanging out for the next twelve months, which can mean a lot of great opportunities are coming their way. Capricorn will want to weigh the pros and cons of each, Barretta says, and make sure they think twice before making any major changes, due to the sheer volume of options. "January, June, and July are months that hold eclipses on the Capricorn/Cancer axis," she says. "You will forge new partnerships and no doubt drop any dead wood relationships that hold you back." That can mean shedding a partnership that isn't working, or ditching friends that haven't been a good match. And feeling much different as a result.