6 Zodiac Signs That Are Most Likely To Be Skeptical About Love

When you're dating, it's not uncommon to go through waves of feeling skeptical about love. From the dates that cancel an hour before you're supposed to meet, to the "hey, stranger" texts from people you haven't spoken to in years, you're definitely not alone if you've lost faith in the process before. But for some people, that feeling can be constant. According to astrology, there are zodiac signs who feel that love may be a little more trouble than it's worth.

Looking at astrology can be helpful when it comes to dealing with a romantic partner, especially a new one, because astrologers say your sign may predict how you view love. Leslie Hale, an astrologer with Keen.com, tells Bustle, that some signs are naturally more inclined towards love, romance, and serious relationships. For instance, Taurus, Cancer, and Pisces are thought to be the hopeless romantics of the zodiac.

"Taurus is among the most romantic of signs, as they are ruled by Venus the planet of love," Hale says. "Since they're born under this planet, they're naturally interested in finding love and forever after happiness." Pisces is one of the most sensitive and emotionally in tune signs among the zodiac. "When a Pisces dreams of love they dream big," Hale says. Cancer is another sign that's in love with the idea of love.

But then there are signs who try to get too emotionally involved or don't place a ton of importance on love and relationships. Here are the zodiac signs that tend to be more skeptical about love, according to an astrologer.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "Aries are often cynical about things, and come across like this to protect themselves," Hale says. So it's no surprise that Aries would be a sign that's skeptical about love and relationships. As a Fire sign, they're driven by their passions and desires, and are always on the move. Aries is also ruled by Mars, which is the planet that represents ego, sex, and action. This doesn't mean that an Aries can't fall and stay in love. They may just need a partner who can be spontaneous and give them their space if they need it. They also need someone who's confident and doesn't constantly need reassurance of their commitment to them. "If you can't live up to their expectations and value these qualities, they will drop you like a hot potato," Hale says. "They aren't going to let grass grow under their feet."

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Gemini are thought to be major skeptics when it comes to love because there are just so many options. This sign is ruled by Mercury, the planet that governs communication and intellect. They have the natural ability to fit in with all types of people in many different settings. "You better be ready to dress for anything from cowboy boots to sequined slippers if you want to date a Gemini," Hale says. "This sign is represented by the twins, and sometimes they can act as though there are two of them. They're so changeable." It may take some time for them to want to settle down, but once they find that ideal partner, Hale says Gemini can enter into a committed relationship. You just have to make sure to keep them intellectually stimulated.

3. Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Out of all the signs in the zodiac, Virgo tends to be the most pessimistic. They also like to analyze the people they interact with. "A Virgo mind typically runs like a well-oiled machine and is always filing away information, good or bad," Hale says. "They don't want anything that's going to cause problems in the future. So if they meet a potential partner who throws up what they consider too many red flags, they are out of there." For a Virgo, their skepticism comes from being fixated on the negative traits of partners and relationships more than the positive ones. If you want to date a Virgo, Hale says you may have to be on your best behavior and show them that being in a relationship with you will be worth it.

4. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) If astrology had to pick just one sign, Sagittarius would be the one that's most skeptical about love. "It's not that they're incapable of it, they value their freedom more than any other sign, and sometimes they value it more than love," Hale says. As Fire signs, Sagittarius love the chase, so settling down isn't on their priority list. They're ruled by Jupiter, which is the planet of expansion, so they're usually on a mission to experience and explore. "Being tied down is typically not part of the Sagittarius make up," Hale says. "So if it's a Sag you're interested in, make sure you give them all the freedom they want. If things are interesting enough, they might stick around."

5. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, which is the planet of material structures, limitations, and responsibilities. According to Hale, Saturn can be a little skeptical, and so can Capricorn. "A Capricorn can fall in love, but only after close consideration of everything involved," she says. They're known for being ambitious and hard working, but secretly, they do want a home, a partner, and even a family of their own. They just won't be too open about it, as it would make them feel vulnerable. They like to "keep their feet on the ground and not in the clouds," Hale says. For a Capricorn to be happy, they need to have a partner who's practical and feels the same about work and money. "Capricorn may come across as being more interested in a real estate deals than love," Hale says. "But if you can appreciate their drive for material security, then it might work out."