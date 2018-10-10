The 5 Zodiac Signs Who Tend To Be The Most Pessimistic

Life has its fair share of ups and downs, so we can't expect to be positive and cheerful 100 percent of the time. We all have the occasional off day, where it can be tough to find the silver lining, look on the bright side, or see the proverbial glass as anything but half empty. But when it comes to astrology, there are a few zodiac signs who are more pessimistic, and who may struggle with this the most.

These folks, due to their associated characteristics, may be more likely to see things with a slightly negative slant. They may not be the most hopeful, or the most optimistic, and that's OK. As long as they know how to keep it all in check, and put things into perspective, it's really nothing to worry about.

"It's OK to have a negative, pessimistic phase but learning where to direct these energies is key," author and astrologer Lisa Barretta, tells Bustle. "Every sign has its light and shadow side. The trick is to learn to find the balance between the two sides." Here are the zodiac signs that can be the most pessimistic, as well as how they can try to find more balance, according to an expert.

1 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle As a fixed sign, Taurus doesn't like it when unpredictable things happen. As soon as they're met with an obstacle, or encounter someone who doesn't see their point of view, their natural reaction can be to feel an overwhelming sense of pessimism — which launches them into a sour mood. "When Taurus is in one of their negative moods they become opinionated and can deliver some harsh, blunt remarks," Barretta says. "The best course for Taurus to take in order to shift their mood is to [...] allow others to have their own opinion — even if it isn't quite how Taurus sees things." Once they open themselves up to new ideas, they may be surprised by how much they enjoy themselves. And how optimistic they feel.

2 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer is a highly sensitive sign, so it doesn't take much for them to flip from a good mood, to one that's a little more negative. Once they start to feel pessimistic about life, they tend to shut down and close themselves off to further information. "A Cancer who is going through one of their negative moments will pull the silent treatment," Barretta says. They also have a tendency to feel like everyone is out to get them, even though that's obviously not true. "[They don't realize] that their overly-sensitive nature oftentimes makes them read too much into any given situation," Barretta says. "Cancers can temper their changeable moods by trying not to take things so personally." It can be a tough habit to break, but one that Cancer will greatly benefit from, once they open themselves up to the idea.

3 Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo happens can be one of the most pessimistic signs of the zodiac. "People born under this sign are natural worriers who strive for perfection," Barretta says. "Virgos are easily tipped into a dark mood when something doesn't go right." Even seemingly insignificant things — like a leaky faucet — can totally ruin their day. But it doesn't have to be this way. "Virgo can curb their tendency towards pessimism by not expecting perfection," she adds. "Instead of focusing on the problem they will see how much easier it is to embrace the solution."

4 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios are the detectives of the zodiac, and thus are quick to pick up on shady situations. "They detest being lied to and have an uncanny nature of finding out the truth," Barretta says. "They [can be] distrustful by nature and tend to see the agenda behind everything." Even though they tend to be right, this really is no way to live. Scorpio can greatly benefit from putting down their magnifying glass, and attempting to stop jumping to conclusions. "Even though it may be hard for this sign to let things go, they should attempt to see how much mental effort they are wasting on situations that no longer serve them," Barretta says.