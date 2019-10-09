On Sunday, Oct. 13, the first full moon of the fall season will shine bright in the night sky. While all signs of the zodiac will feel the effects of the Hunter Moon to some extent, zodiac signs the October full moon will affect the most will have an undeniably noticeable experience. This full moon in the zodiac season of Scorpio will be in Aries, which means that some signs will neutrally or negatively affected by the interruption of Aries taking over. Essentially, these signs might undergo an uneasy sense of uncertainty, which can lead to hasty decision making and stressful moments that seem hard to solve, even if they're not. Aka, if this is you: just breathe through it, nothing is as complicated as it seems.

The signs that will be positively influenced by the October full moon will be find that they're thriving during this time. These signs will notice that their personal relationships are strengthening, their hard work at the office is finally getting noticed and their relationship with themselves is feeling more balanced than ever. If you're currently feeling dejected or pessimistic about the amount of work you're putting into your personal and professional lives, trust that it will soon pay off and with this next full moon, you'll have a chance to pat yourself on the back and see the extent of your growth. Bustle enlisted the help of astrologer Kyle Thomas to present you with in-depth predictions for the signs that the October full moon will affect the most.

Aries

Shutterstock

According to Thomas, this is the most important moment of the year for you because the full moon is in your sign, so get excited for it! "You could see a very important personal achievement or dream close to your heart coming to fruition. Focus on how you can stand in the spotlight and use your extra power to command the world around you," Thomas suggests. Remember to be humble during this time, even if it's hard not to boast.

Gemini

Shutterstock

If you were hoping for a lazy night in, you'll have to at least add some friends to the mix because according to Thomas, your social life is popping off during this time, and you're going to enjoy the heck out of it. "Friendships will be very important at this point in time, so be sure to go out and about. If single, you could meet someone new through your social network. Get closer with your current pals or get involved in your community," Thomas suggests, even if that means going out for an hour or two nearby.

Cancer

Shutterstock

"Sound the alarm, because important achievements are here for you!" Thomas cheers. "Depending on the work you have put forth over the last six months, you could be seeing a major reward or recognition heading your way," he explains. So if you're feeling emotionally exhausted because you've been putting in work without any feedback, trust that it's coming your way.

Scorpio

Shutterstock

"Work is on your mind, so get ready for your schedule to be packed," Thomas warns. Though other signs might be seeing a spike in their social life, you're going to see a spike in your office hours. "You could be finishing up a very important project or deciding to start a new job. This is a great time for employment so take on more if you can," Thomas explains. Power through it if you're able, and trust that it will pay off.

Libra

Shutterstock

Important partnerships are surely on your mind at this point in time, but that's nothing new for you. Coming off Libra season, you're already in this headset so you can just expect more of the same. "If you have a significant relationship in business, collaboration, or love, you could be making big plans together," Thomas tells Bustle. He breaks it down further to say that Libras in healthy relationships could ends up making promises, Libras in unhealthy situations could end up breaking up and single Libras who are single and looking could cross paths with someone just right.

Sagittarius

Shutterstock

No big deal, but... this is a huge night for Sags. As far as the romance department goes, this could be the biggest night of the year. Essentially, according to Thomas, love is in your cards. So, if you're single, you could meet someone important. If you're in a relationship, you could have a formative experience. If you're not interested in love? Don't worry, there's something for you too: you could be totally inspired with creative energy.