In astrology, new moons are a time for new beginnings, so it stands to reason that the celestially-inclined may be wondering which zodiac signs who may date someone new during the September new moon. It falls on Sept. 28 at 2:26 p.m. ET, so conditions are favorable for a pleasant, autumnal Saturday afternoon meet-cute.

This new moon falls during Libra season, a sign ruled by the planet Venus, romance, and balance. The super social air signs typically crave deep, committed partnerships, but also strive for harmony and balance. Libras are known to kill at a party, they're great at flirting their way through the early stages of a budding romance, and they know how to follow through with a sustainable longterm relationship. So drawing from Libra's qualities this Libra season can help even the most relationship-inept among us nurture more meaningful connections.

And if you set your intentions mindfully, the new moon in Libra's effects can be extended far past just one weekend of chemistry. Lunar phases are associated with six-month cycles in astrology, so, for example, the intentions you set during the September new moon are likely to reach their natural conclusion during the March full moon. This is the time to set a goal to cultivate over the next six months. If romance is what you're after, then head into this new moon with a hopeful heart. Even if it doesn't happen this weekend, you're still setting a tone for the next couple of quarters. Here's more on which signs are most likely to meet someone new, according to the experts.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Fiery Aries is in the full throes of cuffing season this new moon, according to astrologer Lisa Stardust. "Aries will be in a new partnership during this luminary," she tells Bustle, "as they will be inclined to partner up and commit to love."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Wherever you are Saturday afternoon, Gemini, stay attuned to any flirty vibes coming your way. You might be able to turn it into something more. "A romance is in store for Gemini, who will meet a new crush during the new moon," Stardust advises.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle No surprise here: Libra is in a prime position to find a spark this new moon, according to astrologer Cindy Mckean. For starters, it's Libra season, which means the sun is in your sign. But the new moon, which represents new beginnings, will also be in Libra. "Libra is ruled by Venus and, thus, is a romantic sign," Mckean tells Bustle. "The moon represents emotions, so this is an optimal time to meet someone new. Past heartaches will be just that — in the past, as you get swept off your feet by your new romantic interest."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle All Sagittarius has to do in order to meet someone during this new moon is sit back and wait. People will be naturally drawn to your energy this season, according to Mckean, and inclined to give a lot. "You won't have to try hard to find anyone, or try at all, because when it's a new moon in Libra, that new person will find you," she says. "This person will be fun, energetic, and have an open heart." But take care to hold firm boundaries if you aren't looking for anything serious, Sagittarius, or you may wind up inadvertently breaking hearts. "The only word of warning is to be mindful if you don't want to be in a committed relationship," Mckean adds, "because it's a time for romantic bonds to develop and it may wind up being one-sided on their end."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Tina Gong/Bustle If you've been holding off on going all in with someone, Capricorn, Stardust gives the green light to go for it. "A new romance can be made official now," she assures. "Cap needs to keep their eyes open as love is literally falling in their lap."