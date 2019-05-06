Concealer — it's essential kit for a lot of people, but finding the perfect one can seem like an impossible feat. There's also the issue of often having to invest in separate products for blemishes and areas we wish to hide, and the delicate under-eye area, which can suffer the most after a bad night's sleep. With that in mind, spending a load of your hard earned £££ on concealer can seem frustrating, which is why I've found the best concealers under £10 for both blemishes and under eye circles and bags.

Formulas for under the eye should be lightweight in texture and blend out well (remember to always apply them with delicate ring finger). They are best when they have a slight illuminating factor, to help brighten any dark circles. Many also contain antioxidants and vitamins to help to reduce puffiness or fatigue.

On the other hand, in my experience, it's best to avoid anything illuminating or radiance-boosting when buying concealer for spots. You don't want to draw attention to the area, and instead keep it completely concealed. A slightly heavier texture works for blemishes I find, but it still needs to be blendable.

Take a look at my edit of the best concealers under £10, some for blemishes and some for the under eye area.

Wet N Wild Photo Focus Concealer £3.99 Boots This formula is super creamy and blends well, and comes with a doe-foot applicator for ease. Plus, it's just £3.99...

Collection Lasting Perfection Concealer £3.99 Boots A classic drug store icon for a reason, this concealer is beloved by the likes of Zoella. It has a lightweight formula that blends like a dream, and it's so affordable you can stock up on more than one at a time.

Maybelline Fit Me Concealer £5.99 Boots This formula promises to sit lightly on the skin, without feeling or looking cakey in any way. It's a great sister product to the Maybelline Fit Me Foundation.

Rimmel Lasting Radiance concealer £6.99 Boots This is a great affordable option to help conceal under eye circles that have been giving you hell. It's super illuminating and boots the radiance levels of your overall complexion.

L'Oreal Paris Touche Magique Concealer Pen £5.99 Boots Perfect for those mornings when you wake up feeling super tired and looking like a bit of a zombie, this promises to target fatigue around the eye area and illuminates like a dream.

Bourjois Healthy Mix Concealer £8.99 Boots I love the foundation version of this formulation, and the concealer is just as impressive. Its lightweight vitamin-infused formula helps under eye bags and puffiness.