It’s hard not to feel like the state of politics around the world are pretty turbulent right now. With a new Prime Minister, ongoing Brexit negotiations, and a 24-hour news cycle, you can be totally forgiven for not being completely in the loop all the time. No matter how much you check Twitter, news websites, or the evening news every night, it can feel like a full time job trying to stay up-to-date with what’s going on. However, that doesn’t have to be the case. Here are the seven best podcasts on UK politics to help keep you clued-up. Whether you’re in the gym or on your morning commute, it couldn’t be easier to catch up with what’s going on in the weird world of UK politics. The hosts of these shows will demystify everything from the Irish backstop to benefits reforms.

It’s a fairly safe assumption that if I’m out for a meal with my family or having drinks with friends talk will, at some point, turn to politics. Brexit has dominated UK politics over the last three years and while it may have been on my TV every single day, I still find it completely confusing. If you want to avoid having another aimless argument with a family member about an aspect of 2019 politics that you secretly find completely baffling you need to listen to these seven podcasts.

1. 'Brexitcast' Keeping up with what’s going on with Brexit is a full time job in itself. So, if you want to impress your friends with your knowledge on the issue that has plagued the nation since 2016 then leave it up to the professionals to tell you what’s what. BBC reporters Laura Kuenssberg, Katya Adler, Adam Fleming and Chris Mason host 5 live’s Brexitcast to fill you in on all of the gossip coming straight out of Westminster and Brussels. These four political journalists live and breathe British politics and explain the issues in plain English, Listen here

2. 'The High Low' UK politics is a lot. With breaking news notifications coming through to your phone on the regular and social media platforms acting as comment boards for the news of the day, it can all get a little draining. If you want to stay engaged but are a little exhausted by everything that’s going on The High Low is for you. Hosted by Dolly Alderton and Pandora Sykes, The High Low covers all the big news stories of the day, from prison reform to FGM. Listening to this podcast is like having two incredibly informed friends chatting to you. You’ll laugh, get inspired, and you’ll definitely learn something. Listen here

3. 'The Times Red Box Podcast' Have you ever wanted to hear exactly what goes on behind closed doors in Westminster from the people that work in UK politics? With the help of some seriously impressive guests Matt Chorley unveils exactly what’s gone on in the last week in politics. Joined by writers and columnists from The Times as well as former and current special advisors and politicians The Times Red Box Politics Podcast is an incredibly easy way to digest what’s going on in Westminster once a week. Listen here

4. 'Reasons To Be Cheerful with Ed Miliband & Geoff Lloyd' A lot of the time it can feel like the news is all doom and gloom. However, keeping up with what’s going on in UK politics doesn’t have to be so stressful and draining. Ed Miliband has teamed up with radio host Geoff Lloyd to bring you Reasons To Be Cheerful. Chatting about the economy, social issues, and even the dreaded B word (Brexit), you’ll be left feeling super uplifted and informed. There are so many other things to be celebrated and focused on in the UK right now other than Brexit and Reasons To Be Cheerful shines a light on them. Listen here

5. 'UnHerd' The UnHerd podcast is a weekly show hosted by comedian, political commentator, and former political advisor to senior Labour politicians Ayesha Hazarika MBE. If anyone knows the political game in the UK it’s Hazarika and, along with some esteemed guests and co-hosts, she’ll help you truly understand what’s going on. Touching on the politics of the day as well as broader topics, such as whether technology is making us lonely and the growing men's rights movement, she takes the under-reported stories of the week and digs a little deeper. Listen here

6. 'Anxious & Insecure' Anxious and Insecure is the fortnightly politics podcast that will have you in fits of giggles. In a time when everything seems incredibly serious and sombre, journalist Oli Foster and fellow host Arthur Garcia prove there’s definitely still some dark jokes to be made. Described as “a current affairs podcast with the two most millennial millennials ever” Anxious and Insecure debate everything from environmental issues, Pride, and the Royals. Listen here

7. 'The New Statesman Podcast' One of the most annoying things about being busy is I hardly ever feel like I have the time and space to sit down and read (so long as the words aren’t on my phone screen.) There’s so many awesome publications dedicated to news and comment on UK politics and The New Statesman is one of the best. In this podcast, political editor Stephen Bush and Helen Lewis are joined by a whole host of other guests and presenters to get to the bottom of what’s going on. A super easy listen and very chatty in tone, The New Statesman Podcast is the perfect companion to the gym if you want to work out your mind as well as your body. Listen here