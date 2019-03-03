Get ready for things to get a bit shaken up: on Mar. 5, Mercury will go retrograde for the first time in 2019, and it's sure to bring about a bit of confusion and frustration for everyone. When Mercury goes retrograde, it's basically slowing down in its orbit so much that, from here on Earth, it looks like it's moving backwards. It isn't, of course (that would be a whole other problem), but it still affects us just the same: Mercury retrograde is known to mess with communication, travel, and even technology, and it can definitely be a bit of a stressful time.

It's a period when you'll want to relax and take things slowly as much as possible, and one way to do that is to use candles to your advantage. In fact, there are some candles for Mercury retrograde that will really get the job done.

Candles can be incredibly soothing. They create the perfect atmosphere for you to do something relaxing, like meditation or crystal cleansing — both of which are great for Mercury retrograde, by the way. If you're really looking to de-stress and keep yourself calm, then you'll want to try some of the below candles before you light an old favorite.