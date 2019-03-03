7 Candles For Mercury Retrograde In March 2019
Get ready for things to get a bit shaken up: on Mar. 5, Mercury will go retrograde for the first time in 2019, and it's sure to bring about a bit of confusion and frustration for everyone. When Mercury goes retrograde, it's basically slowing down in its orbit so much that, from here on Earth, it looks like it's moving backwards. It isn't, of course (that would be a whole other problem), but it still affects us just the same: Mercury retrograde is known to mess with communication, travel, and even technology, and it can definitely be a bit of a stressful time.
It's a period when you'll want to relax and take things slowly as much as possible, and one way to do that is to use candles to your advantage. In fact, there are some candles for Mercury retrograde that will really get the job done.
Candles can be incredibly soothing. They create the perfect atmosphere for you to do something relaxing, like meditation or crystal cleansing — both of which are great for Mercury retrograde, by the way. If you're really looking to de-stress and keep yourself calm, then you'll want to try some of the below candles before you light an old favorite.
1Merc Retro Rx Candle
Merc Retro RX Candle
$95
Sage & Salt
This candle was specifically created with Mercury retrograde in mind, although it's not exactly cheap. According to the site, it will help "soften the blow" of the usual effects of Mercury retrograde, as it was "created with intention to bring clarity." It is supposed to help focus on your energy on solving any issues that come up during Mercury's shadow.
2Any Lavender Scented Candle
Wax and Oils Soy Wax Aromatherapy Scented Candles (Lavender)
$12.95
Amazon
Lavender is known for being soothing and relaxing, and is a famous stress-relieving scent that will truly help you calm down — and you might need that during the craziness of Mercury retrograde. Lavender is often used during aromatherapy techniques to get rid of headaches or to help people sleep better. If Mercury retrograde is causing you to go into freak-out mode, a nice lavender candle might be helpful.
3A Citrus Scent
Sunny Orange Citrus Candle
$12.99
Williams-Sonoma
While citrus scents may not be quite as soothing as a lavender candle, they are calming in their own way. Citrus scents can be invigorating, and can help clear the fog from your head so that you can get through the tensions of the entire day. Breathing in a citrus candle is a great way to get through the confusion that can occur during Mercury retrograde.
4A Peppermint Candle
Fresh Peppermint Candle
$17.95
Amazon
Another invigorating scent that will help clear your head is peppermint. It can help you think better, which is ideal during Mercury retrograde, a time when you can easily feel get lost in your own thoughts and end up saying the wrong thing. It's also a mood-booster, which is great for those days where it just seems like nothing is going right.
6A Lemon-Scented Candle
Sicilian Lemon Candle
$29
Yankee Candle
According to Entrepreneur, lemon can promote concentration, as well as have calming and clarifying properties that will help you relax. You may find yourself feeling unfocused and confused during Mercury retrograde, so this could be the right scent to get back on track.
7A Cinnamon Candle
WoodWick® Cinnamon Chai 10 oz. Jar Candle
$14.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Another scent that is perfect for helping you focus is cinnamon. Research from Wheeling Jesuit University found a link between the smell of cinnamon and better attention. This is wonderful to breathe in when you feel like you're stuck in a period of reflection and you need to move forward.