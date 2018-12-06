With the doom and gloom of the news at the forefront of all of our lives, it can be hard to feel like you can truly make a difference. But the brands that create the products you use each and every day are waking up to the fact that they can help social causes in a big way. Now, that includes your favourite tipple. The following alcohol brands give charitable donations to various organisations around the world, allowing you to get responsibly merry this Christmas.

The newest drink on the block is by the Hurricane Rum Company and aims to reduce the devastating consequences caused by increasing natural disasters. If you're not a rum drinker, there are a few vodka and gin options seeking to save endangered animal species and providing struggling communities with clean water. There's even something for the wine and liqueur lovers out there who want to ensure that what they're drinking is improving someone's life on the other side of the globe.

So whether you have cash to splash on a bottle of the hard stuff or simply want an affordable bottle of red, it's easier than ever to help others this Christmas. Here are the most charitable alcoholic drinks to get acquainted with.

1 The Animal-Saving Vodka Snow Leopard Vodka £26 Waitrose Cellar This Polish vodka brand donates 15 percent of its profits to the Snow Leopard Trust. This charitable organisation helps save critically endangered snow leopards by supporting the lives of people who live in the same areas. Through education and encouragement, five countries in Central Asia are working to save the species.

2 The Niche Taste Fair Café Liqueur £21.07 Master of Malt Based in France, Fair's range of spirits and liqueurs are all deemed to be fair trade. In fact, the brand is the world's first to be certified fair trade which means it ensures that its workers from around the world are paid fair prices (helping to reduce poverty levels) and that all of the ingredients are fairly sourced. This coffee-flavoured liqueur will make a perfect component in any Christmas cocktail.

3 A Mammoth Bottle Of Gin Elephant London Dry Gin £30.90 Elephant Gin The blend of botanicals used to create Elephant Gin's unique taste is inspired by the plains of Africa. That's because the German brand gives away 15 percent of the money it makes to various organisations helping to stop ivory poaching and improve the lives of elephants. So far, it has donated over 450,000 euros (just over £400,000) to these charities. Each bottle of gin made by the company also bears the names of one of the elephants it has saved, making it the perfect gift for any animal lover.

4 The Premium Choice Hurricane Rum Company Juracán Rum Blend #001 £56 Selfridges Selfridges is exclusively launching the Hurricane Rum Company's latest blend that mixes caramel, ginger, and a hint of vanilla spice. Only 3,000 bottles of the limited edition drink will be available with £8.50 from each purchase going straight to ShelterBox, a charity that provides aid for people affected by natural disasters. It is currently available in-store and will soon be available online.

5 The Cheapest Way To Help Barefoot Merlot £5.75 Tesco Barefoot Wine has helped more organisations over the years than you can count. It has partnered with over 100 LGBTQ+ groups to raise awareness of the importance of inclusivity and has also created the Barefoot Wine Beach Rescue Project; an initiative that uses the help of Surfers Against Sewage to protect the world's oceans.

6 A Life-Changing Purchase Absolut Elyx Vodka £34.08 Amazon Did you know that water makes up more than half of a bottle of vodka? Neither did I. Prestigious vodka brand Absolut has long been looking for ways to reduce its water footprint, so it has teamed up with the Water For People organisation to provide communities with clean water. Every person that purchases a bottle will help Absolut donate 140 litres, or one week's worth of safe water, to a person in need. So far, the scheme has helped more than 31,000 people.

7 The Spicy Option Bacardi Oakheart Spiced Rum £16 Tesco Bacardi has been around since 1862. That longstanding history means that it has had plenty of time to work out a strategy for helping others. It has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to organisations in the U.S. and Bermuda and works to help people affected by natural disasters. The rum company also recently partnered with ocean charity Lonely Whale to help the plastic pollution crisis.