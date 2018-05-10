Spoilers ahead for May 10's Riverdale episode.

This week's episode of Riverdale was, by far, the most action-packed one so far this season. There were plenty of shootings, multiple deaths, and a Black Hood reveal. Not everything was neatly tied up, though, and fans are still pondering the clues about Jughead's Riverdale fate. Could the CW show really have killed off one of its beloved high school characters?

Certainly, anything is possible, and fans won't know for sure whether or not Jughead is alive until next week's Season 2 finale. Still, there's reason to believe it's not truly the end of the road for this fan-favorite character. After all, if Fred survived the Black Hood's attack, who's to say Jughead wouldn't survive a beating from the Ghoulies?

If Jughead is alive, though, it's safe to assume he'll be significantly worse for the wear. After Jughead's phone call to Hiram, it's clear that Hiram wants Jughead out of the picture, so that he'll stop protesting his plans for Riverdale's redevelopment. Jughead offers to sacrifice himself, in a "counteroffer" to Hiram's plan, knowing the Serpents won't win in a fight against the Ghoulies. So it looks like Hiram is responsible for Penny and the Ghoulies' attack on him.

That means that unless something drastic happens to the Lodges in the finale — like, say, Fred winning the mayoral election, or Sheriff Keller being reinstated — Jughead isn't safe just yet. Hiram won't want him around, causing trouble with his school newspaper articles and his protests, even if he is really just a high school kid. Hiram isn't above using people like Reggie to stir the pot in Riverdale, so there's no guarantee he won't threaten Jughead again.

Until next week, though, fans will probably keep speculating wildly about Jughead's future. Here are some of the major clues that Jughead could still be alive.

