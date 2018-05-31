7 Creepy Old-Wives Tales About Your Health That Actually Have Some Truth To Them

We've all heard old wives' tales about health that seem pretty wholesome and helpful, such as the saying "an apple a day keeps the doctor away" or classic "early to bed, early to rise." Who doesn't feel better after eating an apple? And who couldn't stand to get up just a little bit earlier? These myths are solid advice, and thus won't hurt if you want to give 'em a try.

But there are also quite a few old health myths that are downright creepy, such as the belief that it takes seven years to digest gum when it's swallowed, or the belief that your heart stops when you sneeze. When a health myth is particularly gross or upsetting, everyone wants to know if it's true — or more importantly, if it's something they need to worry about. So researchers tend to hop on that, and do what they can to either prove or disprove these tales.

And occasionally, they do end up having some truth to them. "It tends to depend on the actual myth," Dr. David Greuner, of NYC Surgical Associates, tells Bustle. "They get exaggerated and misconstrued over the years, but the idea that there is a grain of truth to them has some legs to stand on. Take the gum one for example… although seven years is an extreme number, gum does take significantly longer than other foods to leave your body." With that in mind, here are a few health myths that have some truth to them, according to experts.

1 You Swallow Spiders While You Sleep Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Have you ever wondered if you actually swallow eight spiders as a year in your sleep, as the old wives' tale suggests? Well, you can rest assured, knowing that it's not (likely) going to happen — at least not in the way the myth suggests. "Bugs are biologically wired to stay alive, not to walk into peoples' mouths and be accidentally eaten," health expert Jaya Jaya Myra tells Bustle. "While it's possible we can eat bugs in our sleep, actually doing it seldom happens." That doesn't, however, mean you get away scot-free when it comes to munching on insects. "Throughout the year, we are unknowingly eating hundreds of insects/parts in our food products," Siobhan O'Grady, co- founder of Findatopdoc.com, tells Bustle. "We know this to be true because the FDA has established a handbook and guide which actually points out the 'acceptable' number of insects/insect parts allowed per food item. An example being; per 100 grams of peanut butter, a manufacturer is allowed to have fewer than 30 insect fragments." No need to panic, though, as it's just a typical part of life. "The hard truth is that no matter how clean a food or packaging facility may be, insects find their way in," O'Grady says. "Because of this, the FDA has developed standards for the acceptable bug consumption per product. So the question is not if you eat bugs... it's how many!"

2 Gum Takes Seven Years To Digest BillionPhotos.com/fotolia We've all heard the health myth that if you swallow gum, it will sit in your stomach and take seven years to digest. But while anything's possible, the only time gum tends to stick is when it's larger than a quarter. (Which is a lot of gum to swallow in the first place.) "After having seen hundreds of stomachs, I can say that if you swallow gum, it will not stay in your stomach for seven years as the popular myth describes," Dr. Sarina Pasricha, MD, MSCR, a Harvard-trained double-board certified gastroenterologist, tells Bustle. "The only time that you may see gum in the stomach is if the gum wad is so large (larger than a quarter) that it gets physically stuck or trapped in the stomach causing a blockage." But again, that's quite rare. More often than not, gum passes right on through. "Gum is quite resilient and swallowed gum is unlikely to get broken down or digested by our normal gut enzymes," Dr. Pasricha says. "However, the natural motility of the gut will move the gum through your stomach, small bowel, and colon until you eventually poop it out. Gum will essentially pass through your body undigested in its original form. Gum should typically pass through your body in about 48 to 60 hours."

3 Sitting In A Hot Tub Can Damage Your Sperm Count Minerva Studio/fotolia Have you or your partner ever wondered about that myth that hot tubs can lower sperm count? Well, there may be some truth to it. Back in 2007, the University of California conducted a study on men who spent about 30 minutes per week soaking in hot tubs or hot baths, and found that all the men showed "signs of infertility, with impaired sperm production and motility." There is good news, though. Once the men stopped soaking in hot water, half experienced “a mean increase in total motile sperm counts of 491 percent after three to six months.” So if you're trying to conceive, hot tubs may be something to use less often.

4 Your Mouth Is "Dirtier Than A Toilet Seat" Andrew Zaeh for Bustle This one is super gross, but there's a myth floating around that "your mouth is dirtier than a toilet seat." Meaning, it has more germs in it than the average toilet might have on its rim. "While it is difficult to actually measure the amount of bacteria in an average mouth, it is fair to say that they are pretty filthy," Dr. Ron Baise, owner and head dentist of 92 Dental, tells Bustle. "Other than a small window of time after brushing, teeth are permanently covered in a thin film of bacteria called plaque. This film is sticky and can cover all areas of the mouth. As the mouth is warm, wet, and has a constant oxygen supply, the bacteria in this plaque multiply super quickly. When this plaque mixes with saliva it also hardens and becomes near impossible to remove." And then, there's the whole business of your gums. "Almost everyone has some degree of gum disease in their life," Dr. Baise says. "Gum disease is your gum slowly rotting away. It is the leading cause of tooth loss and bad breath. This means you have rotting flesh in your mouth most of the time. If you ever smell the stuff that comes out onto your floss you will know what I mean." But as long as you're brushing and flossing, and getting regular dental checkups, it's nothing to worry about. We all have mouths dirtier than toilet seats. And that's a-OK.

5 Watching Too Much TV Will Damage Your Eyes Hannah Burton/Bustle If your grandparents ever warned against watching too much TV, saying it will damage your eyes, they may have been onto something. "The problem with TV and computer use is when you’re using for long periods of time," Dr. Nichole Moos, OD and VSP network optometrist, tells Bustle. "There’s blue light that comes off of the computer and it’s been correlated with more eye fatigue at the end of the day." While starting at a screen might not cause permanent damage to your eyes, it is smart to give your eyes a rest, and take other preventative measures. "There are certain lenses and coatings [for eyeglasses] that can help to reduce some of that digital eye strain that you might experience by filtering out different levels of blue light," says Dr. Moos. "Another great tool to use at work, if you’ve been sitting at a computer all day, is the 20/20/20 rule. So every 20 minutes, take a 20 second break and look 20 feet away." Do that, and your eyes will thank you.

6 Eating Too Many Carrots Will Make You Turn Orange Photographee.eu/fotolia You really are what you eat, so it makes sense why your diet may start to show up on your skin — just like in this old wives' tale about carrots turning your skin orange. As it turns out, there is some truth to it. If your diet is rich in bright, orange carrots — or other foods rich in beta-carotene — it can actually start to tint your skin a slight yellowish shade, according to the Dermatology Clinic at UAMS. This condition, called "carotenemia," isn't dangerous. But it can make your palms and the soles of your feet a bit orange. You have to eat a lot of carrots for this to happen, so don't avoid them for fear of turning orange. For anyone who does end up with carotenemia, the course of treatment is to just eat a low-carotene diet.