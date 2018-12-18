The last full moon of the year will rise in Cancer on Dec. 22. Is this full moon is coming right before the year 2018 is about to end, it makes sense that it is all about excitement, positive change, and pleasant surprises. Full moons are generally an emotional time when opposing forces in your life are highlighted. You may see important things in your life, like your relationships, job, and home, in a different light. You can use all of your emotions to get through anything you've been struggling with, and use that positive full moon energy to end your year on the right note. And you can also use certain crystals to really take advantage of that energy. There are some crystals for the December full moon you should definitely have if you really want to do things right.

Astrology King says that this full moon is a good time to "follow your intuition and be open-minded about any unexpected opportunities that arise." The site also says that you're going to feel more open to change, that you might look for something new, and that you'll be more apt to follow your instincts instead of second-guessing everything. In other words, this is a good time to embark on something new, and there are certain crystals that can really help you harness that kind of energy in the best way.

If you don't already have the below crystals, be sure to pick them up now for your full moon ritual. You can then use them as you see fit on Dec. 22, and the days before and after. Enjoy the positive vibes!

1 White Moonstone Etsy White Moonstone, $15.50, Etsy According to Spirit Science Central, the moonstone crystal works with the energy of the moon during any phase to "amplify the energy." Energy Muse says, "If you're facing issues of stability, whether it's emotional or otherwise, the Moonstone crystal meaning reminds us of the night sky and its steady and reliable cycle of darkness giving way to light." This is a good crystal to have for an emotional time.

2 Selenite Etsy Selenite Crystal, $7.95, Etsy Selenite is a great crystal to have on hand when you really need to recharge. According to Spirit Science Central, it "repeals negativity and low vibrations." It gives anything around it a charge of positive and healing energy, and during the full moon, it can help you let go of the past. It allows you to step into the next phase, of the moon and your intentions, with power.

3 Aventurine Etsy Green Aventurine, $3.25+, Etsy If you need an extra boost towards something new, take out some aventurine. According to Mind Body Green, it helps you get past any feelings of self-doubt, opens the energy of the heart, and attracts new opportunities. It also "helps to increase confidence, self-worth, and optimism."

4 Clear Seed Etsy Clear Seed Quartz, $4.40+, Etsy According to Bodhi Tree, clear seed crystals are said to be encoded with "ancient wisdom that's said to remind us that we are all individuals connected to each other." They can help us through our journey, giving us a sense of balance and helping through something new.

5 Sunstone Etsy Sunstone Healing Crystal Tower, $8, Etsy Even with the positive energy and power this full moon is bringing, you might still feel a lack of motivation at times. If so, then Sunstone is a great crystal to use. According to Wishing Moon, it brings a joyful energy, boosts motivation, and helps you get things done.

6 Labradorite Etsy Medium Polished Labradorite, $20, Etsy According to Hibiscus Moon Crystal Academy, labradorite helps you tap into magic. It also has a lot of protective energy, keeping you in balance. It can open up your third eye, make you more intuitive, and taps into the moon's positive energy.