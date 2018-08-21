We're finally becoming more aware of the issues surrounding privacy and data, especially the way that apps use our information. And dating apps have often been linked to social media accounts like Facebook and Instagram — a requirement that not all users are happy about. And now Coffee Meets Bagel, the popular dating app, has joined the club of dating apps that don't require Facebook.

Coffee Meets Bagel reported that there was a 378 percent jump in requests for non-Facebook logins after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, when an app that Facebook allowed harvested the data of 87 million people for Cambridge Analytica, which was then thought to be used to help influence the 2016 election. People were rightfully outraged, but a nearly 400 percent increase of demand is still staggering. "We were surprised at the significant increase in the amount of requests that started coming in, but when we thought about it, it made sense," Coffee Meets Bagel co-founder and co-CEO, Dawoon Kang tells Bustle. "Dating is a very personal matter and privacy is very important. Given the scandal with Facebook, we understand users’ concern and worry around their data which is why we thought it was really important we offer an alternative to the Facebook login."

And the app is not alone. Here are the best dating apps that don't require Facebook, because sometimes you just want a little privacy.

1 Tinder Tinder has long been associated with needing a Facebook account to sign in, but you can now log in with just your phone number too, so you don't need to be on social media to get swiping.

2 Bumble Bumble, the female-led dating app that allows only women to message first (in heterosexual matches), also lets you create an account sans Facebook — putting women in control of their love lives and their data.

3 OkCupid OkCupid, which rose to fame as a dating site, also has a very popular dating app. You can to browse potential matches matches and see how compatible you are with them based off the platform's algorithm, which is always a fun game.

4 PlentyOfFish Another very popular dating site turned app, PlentyOfFish doesn't require a Facebook account to login. Starting an account is free, although you'll pay more for certain services.

5 Coffee Meets Bagel As previously mentioned, Coffee Meets Bagel recently joined the no-Facebook crew, allowing you to sign up with just your phone number. This app is great if you're sick of swiping. You get a set of potential matches every day at noon for you to swipe yes or no to. That's it — no more endless hours wasted.

6 Badoo You may not have heard of Badoo, but they have over 300 million users worldwide, so it's definitely a major platform. It's also an app for making friends, so no matter what you're looking for you can give it a try — no Facebook required.