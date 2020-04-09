As if we all couldn't love Kate Middleton and Prince William even more, today they shared an Instagram post which showed them chatting to the kids of keyworkers via video call. The pair joyfully talked to the children, making sure they were keeping busy at school and thanking them for their parents' contributions. For the videos, Kate (as usual) wore a covetable get-up, including a mustard top and gold drop earrings. Here's how to buy Kate's fern earrings that she wore in the video, along with a few other affordable dupes.

The earrings in question are by London jewellery brand Catherine Zoraida, which Kate has been a fan of for a while. They're actually still available now online, and cost £165, which is pretty fairly priced for royal attire. The beautiful earrings are made from 18ct gold plated silver, and are also sold in silver if that's more your vibe.

As mentioned, The Duchess of Cambridge paired hers with a mustard jumper for this occasion, as well as a sophisticated half-up, half-down hairstyle which showed off her fresh, natural makeup. Her 'do also let the gold fern earrings do the talking, as they were very much in view.

This actually isn't the first time Kate has worn these Zoraida earrings; she sported them earlier this year on a trip to Scotland. She wore them with a flattering pale blue roll neck sweater, and later put on a khaki jacket when she ventured outside.

Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

As well as Catherine Zoraida, The Duchess is also a fan of other high street jewellery brands such as Monica Vinader, whose green drop earrings she is often spotted in.

If you'd like to steal her style and sport a pair of leaf earrings, there are more affordable options around, and for when her exact pair sell out eventually (which is bound to happen now!). Here are some great options: