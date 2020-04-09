Bustle

7 Dupes Of Kate Middleton’s Gold Leaf Earrings To Buy Now

By Rebecca Fearn
Kensington Palace Twitter

As if we all couldn't love Kate Middleton and Prince William even more, today they shared an Instagram post which showed them chatting to the kids of keyworkers via video call. The pair joyfully talked to the children, making sure they were keeping busy at school and thanking them for their parents' contributions. For the videos, Kate (as usual) wore a covetable get-up, including a mustard top and gold drop earrings. Here's how to buy Kate's fern earrings that she wore in the video, along with a few other affordable dupes.

The earrings in question are by London jewellery brand Catherine Zoraida, which Kate has been a fan of for a while. They're actually still available now online, and cost £165, which is pretty fairly priced for royal attire. The beautiful earrings are made from 18ct gold plated silver, and are also sold in silver if that's more your vibe.

As mentioned, The Duchess of Cambridge paired hers with a mustard jumper for this occasion, as well as a sophisticated half-up, half-down hairstyle which showed off her fresh, natural makeup. Her 'do also let the gold fern earrings do the talking, as they were very much in view.

This actually isn't the first time Kate has worn these Zoraida earrings; she sported them earlier this year on a trip to Scotland. She wore them with a flattering pale blue roll neck sweater, and later put on a khaki jacket when she ventured outside.

Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
Gold Fern Drop Earrings
£165
|
Zoraida
The originals and perhaps the best, Kate's exact pair are dainty yet make a statement at the same time.

As well as Catherine Zoraida, The Duchess is also a fan of other high street jewellery brands such as Monica Vinader, whose green drop earrings she is often spotted in.

If you'd like to steal her style and sport a pair of leaf earrings, there are more affordable options around, and for when her exact pair sell out eventually (which is bound to happen now!). Here are some great options:

Fern Brushed Gold Earrings
£15
|
Trouva
The most affordable of the bunch, these are based on a fern just like Kate's pair, but for a fraction of the price.
Little Feather Hook Earrings
£105
|
Alex Monroe
A great alternative to Kate's original pair, these are still luxurious and are made from sterling silver so you know they'll last.
Feather Earrings
£65
|
Thomas Sabo
A slightly alternative pair, these stylish drop earrings are a touch more fashion forward and standout.
Sterling Silver Pavé Fern Earrings
£36
|
Martha Jackson
Available in a yellow gold, rose gold, and silver, these are ideal for anyone who wants to rock the look but without wearing drop earrings.
Betta Tiered-Leaf Earrings
£38
|
Anthropologie
If your style is a little more alternative, these will be a great option to invest in and get Kate's look.
Fern Drop Earrings
£42.40
|
Joules
An even more elegant pair, these feature some pretty coloured jewels as well as the fern shape.
Fern Stud Earrings
£28
|
Not On The High Street
Want to stick to simple studs instead of drop earrings? These are the cutest.