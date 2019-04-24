Bustle

7 Eyeshadows Under £10 For Maximum Impact On A Budget

By
Share
Leandro Crespi / Stocksy

Beauty truth: you're either an eyeshadow person or you're not. I most definitely am one — give me a new palette or a pretty glitter single shadow any day and I'll be happy to sit and play for what feels like hours. But eyeshadows (especially big palettes) are increasingly becoming more and more expensive and less accessible. While perfect for a treat, not everyone can afford to go and throw anything from £40 to £120 at a single makeup product. With this in mind, I've found the very best eyeshadows under £10, all of which still live up to the quality and standard any beauty fan would expect.

Before delving in to the world of affordable eyeshadows, let's first recap how exactly you should be applying your product. Many makeup artists and beauty bloggers will tell you that you need a range of brushes to create the perfect look, but I'm a big fan of using fingers for maximum pigment and effect, especially when it comes to metallics and glitters. In my experience, brushes are however great for blending and creating multi-tonal looks. I've gotten some of my best results by using a fluffy brush such as Mac's 217 on the crease (the outer corner socket line), as well as a flat brush for all-over application. I have the 239 shader brush by Mac, but any flat, dense small shadow brush will do.

Now you have the tools, all you need is the shadows! All under £10, you can afford to experiment with these different formulations, trying different textures, shades and looks:

1. The double-ended one

Revolution Eye Glisten Yours Truly

£6

Superdrug

With one reviewer on Superdrug's website comparing this to the epic Huda Beauty double-ended eyeshadows, you know this is going to be good. With one glittery end and one metallic shimmer, this is the ultimate night out rose gold duo.

2. The prismatic powder

Nyx Prismatic Eye Shadow

£5.50

Cult Beauty

These powders are super blendable and great for wearing a sheer layer by day, and building up for night. My favourite hue, Fireball, is a rich red-toned rose gold that packs a real punch.

3. The gunmetal shade

No7 Stay Perfect Smoothing Eyeshadow

£8

Boots

Boots calls this shade 'Nude', but it's more of a muted gunmetal tone, making it perfect for day time wear, as well as a base for your evening smokey eye. The formula is creamy and the doe-foot applicator is super handy.

4. The festival glitter

L'Oreal Paris Christmas Collection Mono Eyeshadow

£6.99

Boots

This amazing purple glitter originated from the L'Oreal Paris Christmas collection, but it's still available online at Boots to snap up. At only £6.99, this stunning hue is your perfect festival eyeshadow, and looks amazing worn over a muted matte.

5. The day-time cream

Kiko Colour Lasting Creamy Eyeshadow

£6.99

Kiko

This sheer creamy shadow is lovely for day time wear when worn alone, and is a perfect base for amping up for an event. The 'golden rose' colour is my all-time fave.

6. The universal shade

Bourjois Satin Edition 24H Eyeshadow

£6.99

Boots

This gorgeous mauve shade is a really good all-rounders. Its super creamy formula blends beautifully, and does not crease as the day wears on.

7. The shimmering silver

Kiko Glitter Shower Eyeshadow

£8.99

Kiko

This super high shine silver shimmer ("silver champagne") is perfect for buffing into the creases of the eyes when you opt for a smokey look. If this isn't your thing, then they have three other stunning shades to choose from.