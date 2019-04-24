Beauty truth: you're either an eyeshadow person or you're not. I most definitely am one — give me a new palette or a pretty glitter single shadow any day and I'll be happy to sit and play for what feels like hours. But eyeshadows (especially big palettes) are increasingly becoming more and more expensive and less accessible. While perfect for a treat, not everyone can afford to go and throw anything from £40 to £120 at a single makeup product. With this in mind, I've found the very best eyeshadows under £10, all of which still live up to the quality and standard any beauty fan would expect.

Before delving in to the world of affordable eyeshadows, let's first recap how exactly you should be applying your product. Many makeup artists and beauty bloggers will tell you that you need a range of brushes to create the perfect look, but I'm a big fan of using fingers for maximum pigment and effect, especially when it comes to metallics and glitters. In my experience, brushes are however great for blending and creating multi-tonal looks. I've gotten some of my best results by using a fluffy brush such as Mac's 217 on the crease (the outer corner socket line), as well as a flat brush for all-over application. I have the 239 shader brush by Mac, but any flat, dense small shadow brush will do.

Now you have the tools, all you need is the shadows! All under £10, you can afford to experiment with these different formulations, trying different textures, shades and looks: