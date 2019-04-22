Beauty journo confession: I am bloody awful at applying liquid eyeliner. As well as things like getting your blusher placement right, and making your product last all day, making eyeliner look cool and equal on both sides is one of makeup's biggest mysteries. Some people are just naturally good at eyeliner, aren't they? And while technique is important, it seems like finding the right product is just as crucial for easy application. I went on a hunt for some of the best liquid eyeliners under £10, and let me tell you, there are many good options.

So just how do you apply liquid eyeliner effectively?! While my technique is a bit hap-hazard, over the years, I have heard a number of different ideas. One of which I hear a lot is to start applying on the outer corner of the eye, with the 'flick' part of the line. Makeup artist Stoj also agrees with this technique, telling Byrdie:

"I always suggest looking straight to a mirror, apply the liquid eyeliner from the outer corner of the eye up to the point you would like the cat eye to stop. This will guide you to the perfect angle for your face."

Other makeup artists, such as Patrick Ta and Troy Jensen, told the publication that before they even pick up the eyeliner pen, they "map out" their desired line and shape with something like a sheer brown eyeshadow and thin angled brush. Then they go over the line with their product when they are happy with their practise run.

As well as these tips, it's important to find the right eyeliner product for you. While some find traditional thin-nibbed products easiest, others opt for pens that can offer more precision. You can even now buy angled designs, which make the whole process even easier.

Take a look at my top liquid eyeliner buys, all under £10:

L'Oreal Paris Superliner Perfect Slim Eyeliner £6.99 Boots This liner makes precision so damn easy. The super thin nib means you can get right in there at the lash line, and build your line up from there. It's also super easy to practise with, and can be wiped away if any mistakes are made. Buy Now

Kiko Deep Black Eye Marker £7.99 Kiko If however you prefer more of a dramatic effect, opt for a thicker tipped pen, such as this one by Kiko. Its ultra dark colour and 'marker' style approach to lining makes it ideal for super smoky eyes on nights out. Buy Now

Soap & Glory Supercat Liquid Eyeliner Pen carbon black extreme £6.50 Boots This is honestly one of the best liquid liners I have ever used, and as mentioned, I am a total novice. It's super affordable for all, and can be found in your local Boots shop, making it equally as accessible. It has a fine-medium tip, and is super easy to control. It just glides on with minimal effort, which is why I love it. Buy Now

Nyx Pro Angled Eyeliner £9 Cult Beauty Trust Nyx to be the geniuses who develop an angled liner, something we surely all have been pining for since we started using makeup! This feature makes it SO much easier to apply your liner and to get the desired 'flicked' effect. Buy Now

Nyx Vivid Brights Eyeliner £6 Cult Beauty You didn't think I would forget to include a brilliant bright liner, did you? Not only is this violet hue incredible, Nyx's liner comes in nine awesome shades for all tastes and all occasions. Buy Now