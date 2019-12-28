Bustle

7 Face Masks For Tired Post-New Year's Eve Skin, So You Can Start 2020 Looking Fresh

By Rebecca Fearn
Shutterstock

New Year's Eve is usually a pretty big deal, and can be quite a tiring affair. Often involving drinking and dancing, it has the potential to take its toll on our bodies, and more specifically, our skin. The day after any night out, we can feel dry and dull, but even more so after NYE as it's such a long night. But fear not, there are ways to help on Jan. 1, and to start the year right. In particular, it's worth investing in one of these face masks to use on tired skin post-NYE.

If you're drinking alcohol on NYE, this can especially affect the skin negatively. First off, it's seriously dehydrating. Not only does this impact your body and overall health, it really can take it out of your skin, meaning it's important to drench the skin with hydration the morning after. It can also cause puffiness and breakouts, meaning you could also benefit from skincare that soothes and calms, as well as gently exfoliating.

I've picked out seven of the very best face mask options to keep skin happy, whether you've been drinking or have just had a late night and are feeling (and looking) dull and tired:

Susanne Kaufmann Glow Mask
£49
|
Cult Beauty
Not only can coffee perk up your mood, it can also perk up your skin. This formula contains coffee extracts along with exfoliating papaya powder and ginger to gently remove dull skin cells. This antioxidant-rich concoction brightens the appearance of skin and also makes it feel super soft.
Too Cool For School Coconut Ceramide Mask
£6.50
|
Cult Beauty
Sheet masks are the best for hungover or extra depleted skin. Enriched with hydrating coconut water and barrier-protecting ceramides, this one leaves skin dewy and plumped.
Fresh Rose Face Mask
£21
|
Cult Beauty
An oldie and a goodie, this beloved mask is massively moisturising, and will inject hydration back into your tired and stressed out skin. It has real rose petals and pure rose water, as well as cucumber and aloe vera gel, to refresh and calm complexions. Thanks to its gel-like texture, it's also extremely cooling.
Darphin Vetiver Aromatic Care Stress Relief Detox Oil Mask
£48
|
LookFantastic
This is honestly the most divine mask for when you want to truly relax, and has an aromatherapy-style effect on skin as well as the soul! It has Vetiver, Geranium, French Lavender and Marjoram essential oils to calm and soothe.
Ole Henriksen Transform Plus PHAT Glow Facial
£42
|
Boots
One of the best masks I've used this year, this contains super gentle PHAs to exfoliate and renew cell turnover. It smells divine and leaves skin bright, illuminated, and refreshed.
Garnier Moisture Bomb Pomegranate Hydrating Face Sheet Mask
£1.99
|
Boots
Moisturising, refreshing, and just a couple of £; this has everything you need for a perfect pick me up.
Glossier Moisturising Moon Mask
£18
|
Gossier
Containing the year's big two hydrating ingredients: squalane and hyaluronic acid, you know you can count on this tub for moisture, moisture, moisture.